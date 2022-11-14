Read full article on original website
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef chubs sold in Texas H-E-B stores
The meat may be contaminated with mirror-like material, according to H-E-B officials.
District 8 Virtual Farm & Ranch Seminar Dec. 8
A multi-county Farm and Ranch Seminar for farmers and ranchers conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in District 8 is scheduled December 8, 2022. The District 8 Farm and Ranch Seminar will be offered at numerous locations across Central Texas. Private Applicators License holders must obtain 15 hours...
Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile open in new location on Brown Street
Less than a year after opening its original location, the former Matt’s Mantiques – now Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile – has moved to a larger store located at 301 Brown Street in downtown Brownwood. “Everyone thinks we’re an antique store, and we have old stuff, but...
Make it to the Table this Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off a very merry time of year, it’s essential to take some time to remember that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. If your plans to celebrate include alcohol, plan for a sober driver. You may have heard of the popular trend during the Thanksgiving holiday, “Blackout Wednesday,” which occurs on the eve of Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, this trend encourages the heavy consumption of alcohol, which is why we’re working hard to keep drunk drivers off the roads.
TexasBank Christmas Craft Show in Bangs Nov. 21-Dec. 27
The annual open TexasBank Christmas Craft Show in Bangs will take place Monday, November 21 through Tuesday, December 27. The show will be open all banking hours, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, and one Saturday, – December 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Brookesmith ISD rings in Thanksgiving season with Turkey Bowl
Brookesmith Independent School District “rang in” the Thanksgiving season with a Turkey Bowl on Wednesday, November 16. Standard bowling pins were set up at 40 feet in the old gymnasium. Contestants chucked a frozen 20 pound turkey, clad only in a plastic bag, down the lane. The ones who knocked down the most pins won in their categories. Elementary, Junior High and High School students, parents and staff all competed. All proceeds benefited the Brookesmith Junior High Cheerleaders, led by the intrepid cheerleading Coach, Ms. Monica Edmonson.
8 Festive Towns To Celebrate The Holidays In Texas
It is no secret that everything is bigger in Texas. I mean, Texas is a big state with big food portions, big personality, and big Southern hospitality. Well, that slogan rings true when it comes to celebrating the holidays in Texas also. While you probably won’t find snow in the...
H-E-B recalls Hill Country Fare & H-E-B Ground Beef
SAN ANGELO, Texas — H-E-B has announced an all-store recall for five and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and five-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. It is believed the products may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like […]
Ribbon cutting held for Bealls Outlet grand opening
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
November Sales Tax Up In Bangs and Early, Down in Brownwood
The November sales tax allocations were up nicely in Bangs and Early, and down slightly in Brownwood, compared with November 2021. The allocations from the Texas Comptroller’s office represent retail sales in September 2022. Details below. The City of Brownwood received $633,717, down 1.89% from November 2021. Fiscal year-to-date...
Heartland Realtors to Host Planning Meeting in Bangs
The Heartland Association of Realtors will be working with the City of Bangs and the Bangs Municipal Development District to develop a growth and development plan for the city. The first meeting will be held this Saturday, November 19. Members of the Heartland Association of Realtors will meet with representatives from City Hall and the BMDD to discuss “a vision statement and rough strategic plan for the community,” according to Laura Tilley, CEO of Heartland Realtors. The goal is to create a “smart and sustainable community.”
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas
If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
Report says this restaurant serves the best barbecue in Texas
Texas is known for its great barbecue. No matter where you go in the Lone Star State you are for sure going to find yourself some incredible food.
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe
Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
Mattressville, Bruner Auto Group team up again for Great Turkey Giveaway Nov. 19
The annual Mattressville and Bruner Auto Group Great Turkey Giveaway returns Saturday, Nov. 19 in Early. Beginning at 9 a.m. in the Bruner Auto Group parking lot, one free turkey will be given away to each vehicle. Enter Bruner Auto Group off Heartland Drive by Mattressville – 1003 U.S. Highway 83 North – and a free turkey will be provided. Vehicles will exit on U.S. Highway 377.
