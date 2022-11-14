ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

District 8 Virtual Farm & Ranch Seminar Dec. 8

A multi-county Farm and Ranch Seminar for farmers and ranchers conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in District 8 is scheduled December 8, 2022. The District 8 Farm and Ranch Seminar will be offered at numerous locations across Central Texas. Private Applicators License holders must obtain 15 hours...
Make it to the Table this Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off a very merry time of year, it’s essential to take some time to remember that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. If your plans to celebrate include alcohol, plan for a sober driver. You may have heard of the popular trend during the Thanksgiving holiday, “Blackout Wednesday,” which occurs on the eve of Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, this trend encourages the heavy consumption of alcohol, which is why we’re working hard to keep drunk drivers off the roads.
TexasBank Christmas Craft Show in Bangs Nov. 21-Dec. 27

The annual open TexasBank Christmas Craft Show in Bangs will take place Monday, November 21 through Tuesday, December 27. The show will be open all banking hours, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, and one Saturday, – December 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Brookesmith ISD rings in Thanksgiving season with Turkey Bowl

Brookesmith Independent School District “rang in” the Thanksgiving season with a Turkey Bowl on Wednesday, November 16. Standard bowling pins were set up at 40 feet in the old gymnasium. Contestants chucked a frozen 20 pound turkey, clad only in a plastic bag, down the lane. The ones who knocked down the most pins won in their categories. Elementary, Junior High and High School students, parents and staff all competed. All proceeds benefited the Brookesmith Junior High Cheerleaders, led by the intrepid cheerleading Coach, Ms. Monica Edmonson.
8 Festive Towns To Celebrate The Holidays In Texas

It is no secret that everything is bigger in Texas. I mean, Texas is a big state with big food portions, big personality, and big Southern hospitality. Well, that slogan rings true when it comes to celebrating the holidays in Texas also. While you probably won’t find snow in the...
H-E-B recalls Hill Country Fare & H-E-B Ground Beef

SAN ANGELO, Texas — H-E-B has announced an all-store recall for five and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and five-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. It is believed the products may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like […]
Ribbon cutting held for Bealls Outlet grand opening

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
November Sales Tax Up In Bangs and Early, Down in Brownwood

The November sales tax allocations were up nicely in Bangs and Early, and down slightly in Brownwood, compared with November 2021. The allocations from the Texas Comptroller’s office represent retail sales in September 2022. Details below. The City of Brownwood received $633,717, down 1.89% from November 2021. Fiscal year-to-date...
Heartland Realtors to Host Planning Meeting in Bangs

The Heartland Association of Realtors will be working with the City of Bangs and the Bangs Municipal Development District to develop a growth and development plan for the city. The first meeting will be held this Saturday, November 19. Members of the Heartland Association of Realtors will meet with representatives from City Hall and the BMDD to discuss “a vision statement and rough strategic plan for the community,” according to Laura Tilley, CEO of Heartland Realtors. The goal is to create a “smart and sustainable community.”
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County

Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas

If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe

Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
Mattressville, Bruner Auto Group team up again for Great Turkey Giveaway Nov. 19

The annual Mattressville and Bruner Auto Group Great Turkey Giveaway returns Saturday, Nov. 19 in Early. Beginning at 9 a.m. in the Bruner Auto Group parking lot, one free turkey will be given away to each vehicle. Enter Bruner Auto Group off Heartland Drive by Mattressville – 1003 U.S. Highway 83 North – and a free turkey will be provided. Vehicles will exit on U.S. Highway 377.
