Brevard County, FL

cw34.com

Florida pilot killed in crash after trading planes

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot was killed after he collided into a tree. Deputies said he had just traded planes with another pilot. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Charles Alban, 73 , had just given up his plane for a Taylor Monoplane — an experimental homemade aircraft.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash Wednesday. A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee was driving a motorcycle and crashed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday on Palm Parkway and Lake Street. Troopers said he was headed north on Palm Parkway. As the driver...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Brevard County crime report, week of 11-18-22

Derrick Trynard Waters, of Palm Bay, unarmed robbery, possession of controlled substance without prescription. Keith Curtis Mckenley, of Melbourne, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of marijuana – under 20 grams. Kyna Rhea Hawkes, of Palm Bay, driving under the influence – third violation in more than ten...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deltona residents in flood area furious over new housing development

DELTONA, Fla. - A neighborhood in Deltona feels defeated after the city voted to move forward with a development near a flood zone against their wishes. The vote was split 4 to 3 for the development along Lake Helen Osteen Rd. People in the surrounding neighborhoods wanted the project shutdown after their neighborhoods flooded during Hurricane Ian.
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Orlando bike officer dragged by driver during traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer is recovering after being dragged by a car downtown. The man accused of dragging the officer during an attempted traffic stop Wednesday was in court today. The judge set his bond at just over $50,000. The suspect in this case has been...
ORLANDO, FL
westshoreroar.com

Hurricane Nicole impacts barrier islands residents

Hurricane Nicole directly hit Brevard County on Wednesday and Thursday, impacting residents of the Barrier Islands such as Indialantic and Merritt Island. Freshman Kellyn Hoffmann, who lives in Indialantic, experienced property damage Wednesday night. “One of our small palm trees fell down,” she said. “And our fence came down again.”...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike blocked in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — All southbound lanes on the turnpike are blocked Monday night at Exit 259 to I-4/Orlando due to a deadly crash. One pedestrian, a woman, died after troopers said she ran out from the bushes on the west side, laid in the road and three vehicles hit her. It happened around 6:15 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

