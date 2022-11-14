Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Company working to fix elevator in Volusia County high-rise for residents with disabilities
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of a low-income high-rise in Daytona Beach said the loss of their one working elevator has left them in a bind. The elevator was damaged during hurricane Nicole and the management company claims the delay in repair is beyond its control. "I can't go...
cw34.com
Florida pilot killed in crash after trading planes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot was killed after he collided into a tree. Deputies said he had just traded planes with another pilot. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Charles Alban, 73 , had just given up his plane for a Taylor Monoplane — an experimental homemade aircraft.
WESH
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash Wednesday. A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee was driving a motorcycle and crashed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday on Palm Parkway and Lake Street. Troopers said he was headed north on Palm Parkway. As the driver...
Florida deputies say woman attacked father, locked niece in bedroom
A woman was arrested on several charges after she attacked her father and locked herself in a bedroom with her niece while armed with a B.B. gun.
WESH
Titusville officials identify motel worker shot dead before police shootout with suspect
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, Titusville police released the identity of a motel worker shot and killed prior to apolice shootout with the homicide suspect. Officials say Daniel Aaron Wade, 64, of Titusville was shot and killed around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Siesta Motel. He went by Danny...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County crime report, week of 11-18-22
Derrick Trynard Waters, of Palm Bay, unarmed robbery, possession of controlled substance without prescription. Keith Curtis Mckenley, of Melbourne, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of marijuana – under 20 grams. Kyna Rhea Hawkes, of Palm Bay, driving under the influence – third violation in more than ten...
WESH
2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
Mother of Orange County man permanently wounded after being struck by ATV on sidewalk speaks out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County mother said her son was struck down by someone driving an ATV and left on the side of the road. She said she believes the hit-and-run crash involved a large group of people riding ATVs and dirt bikes. It happened in Dr....
WESH
Volusia County family resource center opens to help youth avoid crime
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A new family resource center aims to connect troubled youth with resources to turn their circumstances around. Thursday morning, the Volusia Family Resource Center opened in Daytona Beach. For the community, it was a team effort to open the center to help young people find...
WESH
Deputies identify siblings electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two adult siblings are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a...
WESH
2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
WESH
Homicide suspect in critical condition after shootout with Titusville police
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Titusville police said a shooting occurred Wednesday morning at a motel. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, responding police found a man who'd been shot at the Siesta Motel. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Titusville Police Department. At the Siesta Motel...
‘It keeps rising’: Deltona floodwaters continue to creep toward homes after back-to-back hurricanes
DELTONA, Fla. — People across Deltona said they’ve watched as floodwaters continue to rise. The problem started weeks ago after Hurricane Ian, but for some, it has only gotten worse since Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city said they are doing all...
fox35orlando.com
Deltona residents in flood area furious over new housing development
DELTONA, Fla. - A neighborhood in Deltona feels defeated after the city voted to move forward with a development near a flood zone against their wishes. The vote was split 4 to 3 for the development along Lake Helen Osteen Rd. People in the surrounding neighborhoods wanted the project shutdown after their neighborhoods flooded during Hurricane Ian.
WESH
Orlando bike officer dragged by driver during traffic stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer is recovering after being dragged by a car downtown. The man accused of dragging the officer during an attempted traffic stop Wednesday was in court today. The judge set his bond at just over $50,000. The suspect in this case has been...
WESH
11 years later: Police still searching for Florida mom who vanished after appearing on 'People's Court'
It’s been 11 years since an Orange County mother disappeared without a trace. Investigators are still searching for Michelle Parker, who vanished in 2011. Parker went missing the same day she and her ex-fiance, Dale Smith, appeared on a taped episode of "People's Court” arguing over a lost engagement ring.
westshoreroar.com
Hurricane Nicole impacts barrier islands residents
Hurricane Nicole directly hit Brevard County on Wednesday and Thursday, impacting residents of the Barrier Islands such as Indialantic and Merritt Island. Freshman Kellyn Hoffmann, who lives in Indialantic, experienced property damage Wednesday night. “One of our small palm trees fell down,” she said. “And our fence came down again.”...
WESH
Child dies after being found with unresponsive woman at Central Florida hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. — A child has died after being found at an Orlando hotel. According to the Orlando Police Department, officers were called to the Intown Suites on 5615 Major Blvd. for a report of a woman and child found unresponsive. Both were rushed to the hospital, where the...
WESH
Southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike blocked in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — All southbound lanes on the turnpike are blocked Monday night at Exit 259 to I-4/Orlando due to a deadly crash. One pedestrian, a woman, died after troopers said she ran out from the bushes on the west side, laid in the road and three vehicles hit her. It happened around 6:15 p.m.
Comments / 0