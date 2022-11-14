ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy nominees announced

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNkjD_0jASYKOG00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The nominees for the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy have been announced.

Each college and university in the state with a football program selects one player who they feel best represents their team as the Most Outstanding Player to be nominated for the award. This year’s winner will become the 27th recipient since the program started in 1996.

Ole Miss Football Starts Strong But Misses Last-Minute Chance vs. Alabama

This year’s nominees are:

  • Alcorn State University – Jarveon Howard (Running Back)
  • Belhaven University – Connor Fordham (Linebacker)
  • Delta State University – Patrick Shegog (Quarterback)
  • Jackson State University – Shedeur Sanders (Quarterback)
  • Millsaps College – Moïse Tezzo (Wide Receiver/Kick Returner)
  • Mississippi College – Marcus Williams (Running Back)
  • Mississippi State University – Emmanuel Forbes, Jr. (Defensive Back)Mississippi Valley State University – Ronnie Thomas (Defensive Lineman)
  • University of Mississippi – Quinshon Judkins (Running Back)
  • University of Southern Mississippi – Jason Brownlee (Wide Receiver)

The 2022 C Spire Conerly winner will be announced during a presentation at the Country Club of Jackson on November 29 featuring special guest host and CBS football analyst, Charles Davis. The evening will also include the announcement of the Kent Hull Trophy presented by Entergy which goes to the top Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Mississippi State Football Falls to Top-Ranked Georgia

Tickets for the event are available at the Hall of Fame office or online at www.msfame.com .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

3A State Championship Preview: Central Holmes vs. Canton Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- This year’s MAIS 3A state championship game will feature Canton Academy and Central Holmes. For the Panthers it has been a dominant season getting back to the title game for the second straight year. Last season Canton lost to GSC in the title game. For Central Holmes they started the season 0-4, […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Tech JXN returns to Jackson Convention Complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Tech JXN conference is back in town and being held at the Jackson Convention Complex. The two-day event focuses on the emerging workforce and careers in the technology fields. Organizers are hopeful that the event will teach the members of the community valuable tools and information needed in today’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How you can get tickets for the 2023 Dixie National Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tickets for the 58th Annual Dixie National Rodeo will go on sale Friday, November 18, at 10:00 a.m. The Dixie National Rodeo is set to take place Friday, February 10 through Sunday, February 12 and Wednesday, February 15 through Saturday, February 18 in the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. “The Mississippi State […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Simpson Academy Looks to Win Their 7th Football State Title

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV)- Simpson Academy looks to win their first football title since 2013. The Cougars will take on Oak Forest (LA) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Jackson Academy. Simpson is 9-2 going into the game and is currently on a 6-game winning streak. Listen to the team talk about going to the title […]
MENDENHALL, MS
WJTV 12

Alcorn Looks to Snap JSU’s Winning Streak

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn versus Jackson State always brings out the dramatics on and off the field. This year the Braves have struggled for parts of the season, but a win over the Tigers would put that all behind them. In recent years ASU has dominated the series, but they will be heavy underdogs […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jim Hill High School shifts to virtual learning due to heating issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jim Hill High School has been experiencing mechanical failures with its heating system in its main building. Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said repairs are underway but will not be completed until next week. Due to the issues, the school will shift to virtual instruction for 11th and 12th grade students […]
WJTV 12

Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County files appeal after jail receiver appointed

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County leaders, along with Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, submitted an appeal after a receiver was appointed over the Hinds County Detention Center. U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves appointed Wendell France Sr. as the receiver of the jail. France is a former Baltimore jail warden and current criminal […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

This company plans to expand operations in Leake County

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Tyson Foods announced an $18 million investment in Mississippi by expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, which is located in Leake County. The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs. “We are excited to end 2022 with an economic investment in […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Oklahoma escapee captured after Madison County chase

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested an escapee from Oklahoma after a chase on Wednesday, November 16. Madison police said they were notified by Flowood police that a stolen vehicle had been observed in the Madison area. A short time later, officers spotted the stolen 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck on the Highway […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crews responding to house fire on Pinecrest Circle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Pinecrest Circle. The fire happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17. Crews are now on the scene working to extinguish the fire. Stay with 12 News as we work to find out new information.
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week

Gas prices continue their descent from June’s $5 a gallon record with the midterm elections in the rearview mirror and holiday travel looming on the horizon. Demand rose and supply fell last week, but a gallon of gas still ticked down to $3.70 on average nationwide on Wednesday, November 16, according to AAA. Prices this […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson residents can now report rundown properties online

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is cracking down on blighted and rundown properties. Residents can now report building code violations on the city’s website, jacksonms.gov. “We’re trying to make code enforcement in the city of Jackson more transparent,” said Robert Brunson, Community Improvement Supervisor. The option will allow those in Jackson to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson firefighters respond to fire on Pinecrest Circle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire on Pinecrest Circle on Thursday, November 17. According to firefighters, crews responded to the same home about a month ago due to a fire. They believe vagrants were trying to stay warm. Fire investigators plan to do a thorough inspection of the home.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes claims Jackson City Council wasn’t fully briefed on EPA updates

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman claimed that members have not fully briefed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) updates regarding the Jackson’s water infrastructure issues. As the Jackson City Council prepares to vote on the EPA contract on Thursday, all members are not on board. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDHS provides assistance to households affected by water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In September 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) issued $2,037,000 in supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to more than 1,600 households in Hinds County. These households previously received LIHEAP benefits from January 1 through August 30, 2022. MDHS officials said supplemental payments were intended to benefit […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy