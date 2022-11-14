2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy nominees announced

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The nominees for the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy have been announced.

Each college and university in the state with a football program selects one player who they feel best represents their team as the Most Outstanding Player to be nominated for the award. This year’s winner will become the 27th recipient since the program started in 1996.

This year’s nominees are:

Alcorn State University – Jarveon Howard (Running Back)

Belhaven University – Connor Fordham (Linebacker)

Delta State University – Patrick Shegog (Quarterback)

Jackson State University – Shedeur Sanders (Quarterback)

Millsaps College – Moïse Tezzo (Wide Receiver/Kick Returner)

Mississippi College – Marcus Williams (Running Back)

Mississippi State University – Emmanuel Forbes, Jr. (Defensive Back)Mississippi Valley State University – Ronnie Thomas (Defensive Lineman)

University of Mississippi – Quinshon Judkins (Running Back)

University of Southern Mississippi – Jason Brownlee (Wide Receiver)

The 2022 C Spire Conerly winner will be announced during a presentation at the Country Club of Jackson on November 29 featuring special guest host and CBS football analyst, Charles Davis. The evening will also include the announcement of the Kent Hull Trophy presented by Entergy which goes to the top Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Tickets for the event are available at the Hall of Fame office or online at www.msfame.com .

