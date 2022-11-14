Late last month, Batwoman fans got the exciting news that Javicia Leslie is joining the cast of The Flash for The CW series' upcoming ninth and final season. While it won't be the first time Leslie has appeared on its fellow Arrowverse series — she appeared during the five-part "Armageddon" event that kicked off Season 8 — but this appearance is a bit bittersweet. Batwoman was cancelled earlier this year after three seasons on the network so Leslie's return will mark her first since. The significance of that isn't lost on fans, nor is lost on the show's writers. On Twitter, the account for the Batwoman writer's room weighed in on seeing Leslie suited up as Batwoman again for The Flash, writing about how it had them "emotional".

1 DAY AGO