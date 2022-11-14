Read full article on original website
Black Moviegoers Showed Up and Showed Out! ‘Wakanda Forever’ Opening Scores $180M
Black Panther fans have waited four years for a return to Wakanda since the film debuted in 2018, and the new Disney and Marvel Studios production spiked box office sales over the weekend. According to CNBC, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, earned an estimated $180 million during its domestic debut, the...
ComicBook
Marvel Confirms an Avenger Is Officially Changing Their Codename
An Avenger that has gone by several different codenames has just chosen a new one. Monica Rambeau is one of many heroes to take on the mantle of Captain Marvel. With Carol Danvers adopting the Captain Marvel name and Kamala Khan becoming Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau was left to come up with her own unique moniker. She settled on the name Spectrum when she joined the Mighty Avengers since her powers are also light-based. Whether she's Captain Marvel or Spectrum, Monica Rambeau has fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The announcement of Monica Rambeau's first solo series alluded to another new codename for the Avenger, and another Marvel limited series officially confirms it.
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
wegotthiscovered.com
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core
Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
Jason Whitlock Didn’t Like ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ And That’s A Shining Endorsement
There's one shining endorsement of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' that simply can't be ignored: Jason Whitlock didn't like it. The post Jason Whitlock Didn’t Like ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ And That’s A Shining Endorsement appeared first on NewsOne.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals Sisko's Return
Capt. Benjamin Sisko, the former commander of the Deep Space 9 space station in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has returned to the Star Trek universe. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans will likely remember how Sisko's story ended in the series finale, "What We Leave Behind." After defeating Dukat and the Pah-wraiths, the Prophets welcomed "the Sisko" into the Celestial Temple within the Bajoran wormhole. However, before Sisko left linear existence behind, he promised his son, Jake, that he would return.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Update Confirms Winter Soldier Release Date
Marvel's Avengers will officially get the Winter Soldier later this year when Bucky Barnes comes to the game as the newest playable hero on November 29th, the Marvel's Avengers creators said this week. The Winter Soldier will be part of the 2.7 Update which also includes another fight against MODOK. In the more traditional content expected with these sorts of updates, the Marvel's Avengers team said that the 2.7 Update will also include some adjustments for the game's heroes that are already available with more details to be revealed closer to the update's release.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Trends Over Squadron Supreme Rumor
Marvel's Thunderbolts movie is generating new buzz, as a new rumor states that a major Marvel superhero team could make its debut in the film: The Squadron Supreme. It all started with a cryptic tweet from Marvel insider KC Walsh, which depicted some iconic artwork of the Squadron Supreme taking down some Marvel heroes. When Walsh indicated he was hearing rumors of the team being in Thunderbolts, Marvel fandom started to either go wild with excitement – and/or casual fans started researching who, exactly, the Squadron Supreme is. We can help you there.
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals Another Meeting Between Picard and Sisko
Many Star Trek fans will remember the meetings between Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and Cmdr. Benjamin Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's pilot episode, "Emissary." Star Trek has revealed that wasn't the only meeting between the two iconic Star Trek captains. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Benjamin Sisko is back, sent by the Prophets into corporeal existence with a new mission. However, for that mission, he needs a ship and a crew. For that, he looks toward Picard for help, which comes as a surprise to Jean-Luc as much as it may surprise fans.
ComicBook
Scarlet Witch Trailer Released by Marvel
While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been clamoring for a Scarlet Witch solo project, Marvel Comics is preparing for the launch of the hero's upcoming solo series with the release of a new trailer. Wanda Maximoff has had to deal with a lot of baggage in the comics, but some of that has thankfully been resolved in the pages of Darkhold and X-Men: Trial of Magneto. This leaves writer Steve Orlando (Marauders, Darkhold) and artist Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) free to tell Scarlet Witch stories filled with mystery, adventure, and magic.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Another New Comics-Inspired Costume
Marvel's Avengers has rolled out a number of new costumes lately, and developer Crystal Dynamics continues to dig deep into the back issues to find obscure options. Today, the game debuted another new design, this one for Iron Man. The Cold Iron armor first appeared in Iron Man volume 5, #24. In that issue, Tony used a special set of armor to infiltrate Svartalfheim, better known as the home of the Dark Elves. The issue was illustrated by Luke Ross, who presumably designed the armor in question.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reviews Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "What A Beautiful Movie"
Though he's still out on the road for this Clerks III roadshow tour, filmmaker and fanboy Kevin Smith has taken to the internet to offer his thoughts about the latest Marvel Studios release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Speaking on his latest FatMan Beyond podcast, Smith offered candid thoughts about the movie (notably how many times he cried) and how the movie defying all fan expectations was almost certainly for the better. Smith was quick to shout out Letitia Wright when he opened up his thoughts on the movie, noting he believes she deserves an Oscar nomination for how she handled her performance thought the sequel. Spoilers follow.
ComicBook
A Fan-favorite MCU Character Is About To Make Their Comics Debut
A fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character is about to make their first appearance in the Marvel Comics universe. Darcy Lewis, played by Kat Dennings, became a fast favorite for fans after debuting in Thor and returning in Thor: The Dark World, bringing a wry sense of humor to the epic superhero stories she existed within. Her role expanded in the Disney+ series WandaVision, and it's that series that seems to have set the stage for her debut in the Marvel Comics universe. Darcy will show up in the second issue of Marvel's new Scarlet Witch series, hanging around Wanda Maximoff's magic shop.
wegotthiscovered.com
Winston Duke reveals just how much Letitia Wright’s anti-vax views affected ‘Wakanda Forever’ set
High emotions must have been all but unavoidable on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — not only was the entire cast and crew mourning the loss of their friend in colleague Chadwick Boseman, but the film itself is a cathartic study of grief and loss. Winston Duke wants one thing made clear though, whatever the cast’s feelings were, Leticia Wright’s views on vaccines were not a mitigating factor.
ComicBook
Watch Chris Jericho Revealed on The Masked Singer, Ready for Bride to Join MCU
Over the past week, fans have seen AEW's Chris Jericho appear as a pink dragon named Bride on FOX's The Masked Singer, and though many figured out who he was beforehand, he was finally unmasked. Jericho previously sang Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance and then Smash Mouth's All Star, and even though he was unmasked, Jericho told The Wrap that he is ready for Bride to get some shine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can watch Jericho's big reveal on the show in the video below.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star told the director he’d ‘rue the day’ he decided on her fate
Succulent spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as you may have guessed. As if it couldn’t be made any clearer, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hammered home the notion that the throne of the titular African nation may be well and truly cursed. When you think about it, we’ve...
ComicBook
Batwoman Writers Share Emotional Reaction to Javicia Leslie's The Flash Casting
Late last month, Batwoman fans got the exciting news that Javicia Leslie is joining the cast of The Flash for The CW series' upcoming ninth and final season. While it won't be the first time Leslie has appeared on its fellow Arrowverse series — she appeared during the five-part "Armageddon" event that kicked off Season 8 — but this appearance is a bit bittersweet. Batwoman was cancelled earlier this year after three seasons on the network so Leslie's return will mark her first since. The significance of that isn't lost on fans, nor is lost on the show's writers. On Twitter, the account for the Batwoman writer's room weighed in on seeing Leslie suited up as Batwoman again for The Flash, writing about how it had them "emotional".
ComicBook
Marvel's Demon Wars Is a Must-Read for Demon Slayer Fans
In the world of anime, there are success stories, and then there is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The IP was started under Koyoharu Gotouge at Shueisha, and the manga sold rather well before ufotable adapted it into an anime. No one could have predicted how popular the show would become, and it now ranks as one of the most profitable anime series of all time. And if you have been missing its signature blend of drama and oni action, Marvel has something you will want to check out ASAP.
Reese Witherspoon Reaches Out To Fans After Where The Crawdads Sing Dominates Netflix’s Top 10 List
It may have come as a surprise to you when you saw the film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing ending up on your Netflix streaming. Ever since Saturday, audiences have had the chance to see the Reese Witherspoon-produced film of a girl growing up in the North Carolina marshland and being the prime suspect when the town’s popular quarterback is found murdered. The Legally Blonde actress reached out to fans after finding out Where the Crawdads Sing dominated Netflix’s Top 10 list.
