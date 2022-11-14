ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights return Thursday, back for 37th season

ST. LOUIS – The Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights, one of the top holiday attractions in the St. Louis area, officially return Thursday. The display, which consists of more than a million twinkling lights, returns for its 37th season. Visitors can take a stroll down Pestalozzi Street on Thursdays to Sundays from now until Dec. 30. Festivities last from 5-10 p.m. each day.
FOX2Now

Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event

EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Nov. 18-20

Can you ever really start the holiday season too soon? This weekend, we launch into the festivities with St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Pop & Shop event, downtown Kirkwood's Holiday Walk (including pictures with santa) and the annual Festival of Lights in Kiener Plaza. Friday. "Withered Oak, the innovative line of aged...
stpetecatalyst.com

Frontier launches nonstop connection to St. Louis

November 16, 2022 - Denver-based Frontier Airlines is launching its nonstop service today, Nov. 16, from Tampa International Airport to St. Louis. The new nonstop connection will be offered four times weekly. Frontier now serves 18 nonstop destinations from TPA. The introductory fares start at $49.
FOX2Now

What’s in a name: St. Louis CITY SC and St. Louis CITY2

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of fans braved freezing temperatures to witness history Wednesday night; the first professional soccer game at CITYPARK in Downtown St. Louis. St. Louis CITY2 hosted Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen for the opening home match at CITYPARK, a 3-0 loss on the scoreboard, but a sweet victory years-in-the-making for the St. Louis region.
lhstoday.org

The Long Awaited Chick-fil-A Has Finally Arrived

After months of anticipation, the new Hawks Ridge Chick-fil-A will finally open its doors to the Lake St. Louis community on Thursday morning, Nov. 17. The arrival of the new fast food restaurant has been long awaited since construction of the building started back in April. On opening day, a...
Columbia Missourian

St. Louis soccer fans embrace their new home

ST. LOUIS — The party began at 4 p.m. outside The Schlafly Tap Room — a local microbrewery draped in red brick that sits in the shadows of St. Louis’ newest state-of-the-art sports venue, CityPark. Fans wearing St. Louis City SC scarves and the club’s brand-new jersey...
FOX2Now

Cold weather lows are in the forecast this week

ST. LOUIS — Autumn is becoming more like winter, and next week, when the turkey thaws, some of the coldest air so far will arrive. St. Louis Metro Friday will be mostly sunny and windy, with a high of 32 degrees and a wind chill of 15–19 degrees. The wind will come from the west-northwest at 10–20 mph. Clear, with a low of 20.
