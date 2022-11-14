Read full article on original website
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Underneath: Children of the Sun will screen at Westport Playhouse this weekend
ST. LOUIS – Underneath: Children of the Sun will screen at Westport Playhouse Friday and Saturday. Filmmaker David Kirkman is also an artist in resident at Washington University. The film is part of his research project into Afrofturism, the blending of stories about the African diaspora and science fiction.
Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights return Thursday, back for 37th season
ST. LOUIS – The Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights, one of the top holiday attractions in the St. Louis area, officially return Thursday. The display, which consists of more than a million twinkling lights, returns for its 37th season. Visitors can take a stroll down Pestalozzi Street on Thursdays to Sundays from now until Dec. 30. Festivities last from 5-10 p.m. each day.
Split66 rocks our Band in a Box before their January 2023 show at Blueberry Hill
ST. LOUIS – Split66 rocks our Band in a Box before their January 2023 show at Blueberry Hill. The band’s music addresses mental health issues in their song “Anhedonia”, defined by the American Psychological Association as “the inability to enjoy experiences or activities that normally would be pleasurable.”
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event
EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Can you ever really start the holiday season too soon? This weekend, we launch into the festivities with St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Pop & Shop event, downtown Kirkwood's Holiday Walk (including pictures with santa) and the annual Festival of Lights in Kiener Plaza. Friday. "Withered Oak, the innovative line of aged...
stpetecatalyst.com
Frontier launches nonstop connection to St. Louis
November 16, 2022 - Denver-based Frontier Airlines is launching its nonstop service today, Nov. 16, from Tampa International Airport to St. Louis. The new nonstop connection will be offered four times weekly. Frontier now serves 18 nonstop destinations from TPA. The introductory fares start at $49.
Report: St. Louis-based retailer Weekends Only to close doors
Weekends Only, a St. Louis-based furniture retailer, is planning to close doors in the future, according to a report from FurnitureToday.com.
FOX2now.com
Inked Beauty Bar is the place for traditional tattooing, permanent jewelry, and scalp micro pigmentation
They do traditional tattooing that is a work of art, but you can also get permanent jewelry around your wrists, ankles, and neckline. Inked Beauty Bar is the place for traditional tattooing, …. They do traditional tattooing that is a work of art, but you can also get permanent jewelry...
Old Newsboys Day taking place in St. Louis
Thursday, November 17 is Old Newsboys Day in St. Louis.
Rawlings to move headquarters to Westport Plaza in 2023
A major development project is set to transform Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights.
What’s in a name: St. Louis CITY SC and St. Louis CITY2
ST. LOUIS – Thousands of fans braved freezing temperatures to witness history Wednesday night; the first professional soccer game at CITYPARK in Downtown St. Louis. St. Louis CITY2 hosted Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen for the opening home match at CITYPARK, a 3-0 loss on the scoreboard, but a sweet victory years-in-the-making for the St. Louis region.
What Are You Doing About It? Thanksgiving Giveaway, Dogs for our Brave Trivia Night, 5th Annual Thankslifting Workout
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Keep Pushing Inc. and Be The Change organizations will work together to give away essentials before the Thanksgiving 2022 holiday. Thanksgiving Giveaway. Saturday, November 19. 10:00 a.m. – Noon. 2300 McLaran...
lhstoday.org
The Long Awaited Chick-fil-A Has Finally Arrived
After months of anticipation, the new Hawks Ridge Chick-fil-A will finally open its doors to the Lake St. Louis community on Thursday morning, Nov. 17. The arrival of the new fast food restaurant has been long awaited since construction of the building started back in April. On opening day, a...
Family, friends, community members bid farewell to the late Martin Mathews
A St. Louis civic legend was laid to rest on Thursday.
Columbia Missourian
St. Louis soccer fans embrace their new home
ST. LOUIS — The party began at 4 p.m. outside The Schlafly Tap Room — a local microbrewery draped in red brick that sits in the shadows of St. Louis’ newest state-of-the-art sports venue, CityPark. Fans wearing St. Louis City SC scarves and the club’s brand-new jersey...
Annual Great American Smokeout takes place Thursday, Nov. 17
Thursday is the perfect opportunity for smokers to try to kick the habit - it's the annual Great American Smokeout.
Live In Your Neighborhood – Eureka, Missouri
Fox 2 brings you a snapshot of St. Louis area neighborhood on Fridays.
Cold weather lows are in the forecast this week
ST. LOUIS — Autumn is becoming more like winter, and next week, when the turkey thaws, some of the coldest air so far will arrive. St. Louis Metro Friday will be mostly sunny and windy, with a high of 32 degrees and a wind chill of 15–19 degrees. The wind will come from the west-northwest at 10–20 mph. Clear, with a low of 20.
‘Sleep Out’ sleepers prepared for possible coldest night on record
About 80 people spent Thursday night sleeping in the bitter cold as part of the Sleep Out: Executive Edition benefiting the Covenant House Missouri.
Queen of Hearts drawing grows to $665,947 after another loss
After a week off for election day, the Queen of Hearts drawing was back Tuesday in Waterloo, and the jackpot keeps growing as another ticket holder loses picking the queen of hearts card.
