ST. LOUIS — Autumn is becoming more like winter, and next week, when the turkey thaws, some of the coldest air so far will arrive. St. Louis Metro Friday will be mostly sunny and windy, with a high of 32 degrees and a wind chill of 15–19 degrees. The wind will come from the west-northwest at 10–20 mph. Clear, with a low of 20.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO