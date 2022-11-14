Read full article on original website
WATCH: Nick Saban and Alabama want to reestablish the identity of Crimson Tide football
Alabama showed physicality in the second half for its victory over Mississippi. After watching his team play for each other last week, Nick Saban had one message in Wednesday’s presser. He and the Crimson Tide want to reestablish the identity of Alabama football. The program was built on toughness, excellence, commitment, pride, discipline, effort, and relentless competitors. Alabama has not played this way for a few years now, especially this season.
Nick Saban feels Pete Golding has done a ‘good job’ this season
Nick Saban feels Pete Golding has done a good job with Alabama’s defense this season. Golding was hired as Alabama’s defensive coordinator in 2019. He was the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator when Alabama won the 2020 National Championship. Golding was recently named a semi-finalist for the Broyles award, which goes to the top assistant coach in college football.
Nick Saban updates Alabama’s freshmen wide receivers, including Aaron Anderson
Alabama football signed five wide receivers in its 2022 recruiting class. Crimson Tide fans have seen Kobe Prentice and Isaiah Bond make big-time plays. Kendrick Law, who has recovered from a torn hamstring, stepped up against Mississippi last week. Shazz Preston, a four-star from Louisiana, has seen some action but continues to make progress. The Tide has also turned running back Emmanuel Henderson into a receiver. Coach Saban said in Wednesday’s presser that Henderson knows what he is doing at the position now and is ‘blossoming’ on special teams.
Nick Saban joyfully reacts to finding out he coached an Austin Peay player’s father
Nick Saban was all smiles when he was informed Austin Peay’s defensive back, Tra Stover, was the son of former Alabama wide receiver, Nikita Stover, during his Wednesday press conference. Nikita Stover played at Alabama in 2007 and 2008 under Saban. A reporter asked Saban does it feel ‘surreal’...
Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire out with wrist injury per Nick Saban
Alabama fans were excited when the Crimson Tide got Kendrick Blackshire in the 2021 class from Texas. The 6-foot-2, 233-pounder is a physically imposing linebacker. He carved out a role on special teams last year and is growing in Alabama’s defensive system. Blackshire is the backup middle linebacker behind Henry To’oto’o, but he has mostly been an impact player on kickoff and punt coverage. He has six total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry this season. Fans want to see more of the former four-star, but it may not be until next week. In Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference, Nick Saban updated reporters on Blackshire. He sustained a wrist injury.
Nick Saban provides injury updates on Jahmyr Gibbs and Eli Ricks
Eli Ricks and Jahmyr Gibbs were both hit with injuries during Alabama football’s win over Ole Miss Saturday. Both Ricks and Gibbs transferred to Alabama during the off-season. Gibbs has started at running back for the Tide for most of the season. Ricks earned his starting cornerback role against Mississippi State.
Alabama LB Will Anderson a finalist for Rotary Lombardi Award
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is a finalist for two national defensive awards. He has a chance to repeat as the Bronko Nagurski Award winner, and he’s a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Trophy. An announcement came Thursday from the Rotary Club of Houston on Anderson becoming a finalist. He...
Alabama top 4-Star LB target Arion Carter de-commit from Memphis
Arion Carter announced his de-commitment from Memphis Wednesday via Twitter. Carter attends Smyrna High School in Tennessee, and he is rated as a four-star linebacker. The Crimson Tide offered him earlier this season after he put together some impressive performances to start his senior season. He told Touchdown Alabama he felt the culture in Tuscaloosa was different after visiting Alabama.
ESPN updates Alabama football College Football Playoff chances
Alabama football’s current chances to make the College Football Playoff are low, but the Crimson Tide still have better chances than LSU, USC and Utah with two games remaining, according to ESPN. The Crimson Tide are 8-2 ahead of their matchup with Austin Peay this weekend, and they are...
Alabama receiver Tyler Harrell shows big-time speed in practice video
Tyler Harrell adds speed to Alabama’s wide receiver room, but will he finally get on the field consistently?. Coach Nick Saban told reporters the transfer from Louisville is healthy. He recovered from a foot injury before leaving Louisville for the Crimson Tide, but Harrell has recorded one catch this season. Alabama fans have been waiting on him to be impactful in the offense. The Tide takes on Austin Peay at home on Saturday, which could be Harrell’s moment.
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson a finalist for Bronko Nagurski Award
Bryce Young will not repeat as a Heisman Trophy winner, but another Alabama player may repeat for a national award. Will Anderson, an outside linebacker, won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy last season. He turned in a dominant sophomore year that included 34.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, nine quarterback pressures,...
Alabama WR Ja’Corey Brooks highlights Kendrick Law, calls him a ‘jokester’
Alabama football’s national championship run under Nick Saban was built on several things, but transformative talents and unsung heroes are the main two. Coach Saban enjoys having selfless players on the team that do everything to help the program succeed. Sometimes unsung heroes are not recognized, but they are the glue to hold a team together. Ja’Corey Brooks, a sophomore receiver, served as a glue guy in Alabama’s locker room during his first two seasons. He made clutch plays as a freshman in 2021, including a game-tying touchdown reception in the Iron Bowl against Auburn. Coach Saban called Brooks ‘a dog’ in Monday’s presser, respecting Brooks’ competitiveness for the team. The South Florida native identified another unsung hero in Tuesday’s media availability.
Alabama climbs one spot to No. 8 in College Football Playoff rankings
Some Alabama fans are holding on hope for the Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff. On Tuesday, the CFP Committee unveiled the new rankings and the Tide climbed up one spot. After debuting at No. 6, Alabama dropped to No. 9 and now it’s No. 8. Coach Nick...
Alabama DC Pete Golding nominated for college football’s top assistant award
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was nominated for the Broyles Award which honors college football’s top assistant coach. Golding is one of 51 other nominees in this year’s class, selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country. Golding is now in his fourth...
Photo Gallery from Alabama Tuesday Practice Ahead of Austin Peay
Alabama football practiced inside the Mal Moore Athletic facility Tuesday in full pads ahead of its matchup with Austin Peay. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos via Alabama Athletics.
