NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rent Growth Slows to the Lowest Level in 18 Months
Rents are still higher than they were a year ago, but the gains are shrinking, as landlords lose pricing power in the face of inflation. Rents in October rose 4.7% compared with October 2021, the slowest annual increase in 18 months, according to Realtor.com. The majority of landlords still said...
Futures rise after two-day selloff on Wall Street
Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday after a selloff in the previous session driven by hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official that stoked fears of more aggressive rate interest hikes from the central bank.
Jim Cramer Says the Fed Should Consider Retail Earnings Over Economic Data for Its Inflation Strategy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said the Federal Reserve must pay attention to recent retail earnings reports to plan the rest of its battle against inflation. "I am begging the Fed to look at what's happening at individual companies – big ones, not small ones – so that they'll be a little less ruthless going forward," he said.
Nationwide sets aside £108m for bad loans as borrowers face surging costs
Nationwide Building Society is bracing itself for a rise in bad loans and a drop in mortgage lending as borrowers grapple with the impact of surging living costs and a long recession. The UK’s second largest mortgage lender said that while few borrowers had fallen behind on loan payments so...
European Markets Set for Modestly Higher Open as Investors Assess Interest Rate Path
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb cautiously on Friday as investors continue to assess the trajectory of monetary policy after some tough statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. Global markets took some heart from lower-than-expected consumer and wholesale inflation prints last week,...
