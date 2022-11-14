ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rent Growth Slows to the Lowest Level in 18 Months

Rents are still higher than they were a year ago, but the gains are shrinking, as landlords lose pricing power in the face of inflation. Rents in October rose 4.7% compared with October 2021, the slowest annual increase in 18 months, according to Realtor.com. The majority of landlords still said...
Reuters

Futures rise after two-day selloff on Wall Street

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday after a selloff in the previous session driven by hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official that stoked fears of more aggressive rate interest hikes from the central bank.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Set for Modestly Higher Open as Investors Assess Interest Rate Path

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb cautiously on Friday as investors continue to assess the trajectory of monetary policy after some tough statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. Global markets took some heart from lower-than-expected consumer and wholesale inflation prints last week,...

