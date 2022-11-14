16-year-old girl missing since Oct. 27 sought by Summit County Sheriff's Office

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Oct. 27.

Jordan Foulkrod is from the Cleveland area, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Authorities say she has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

