Read full article on original website
Related
Woman tosses video game console out the second-story window after son buys it with his own money: 'Pay for it yourself'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by the individual who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who had a penchant for video games.
This gaming chair will literally keep you on the edge of your seat
The Playseat Active Gaming Seat is designed for 'attack mode' gamers.
Free PS4 games – the best to play without breaking the bank
There are loads of free PS4 games to enjoy right now
A classic Ubisoft game is free to download and keep right now
For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.
IGN
Goat Simulator 3 Video Review
Goat Simulator 3 reviewed by Travis Northup on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This sequel almost certainly won’t wow you with its level of polish or a deep, meaningful narrative, but sometimes it’s a good idea to turn your brain off and buck your hooves into an old lady’s face while she fires a rocket launcher at you. With a larger map, more ridiculous references and hilarious jokes, and multiplayer that only enhances the ludicrous good times, it's easy to recommend to anyone with a taste for its silly sense of humor and a few hours to kill.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - All Legendary Chests: Midgard
This God of War Ragnarok guide shows you every Raven location in Midgard. *SPOILER WARNING* This region unlocks roughly halfway through GoW Ragnarok's story, meaning that this video contains some unavoidable mid-game spoilers. If you haven't completed the main quest called The Reckoning, we reccomend holding off watching this video until you have.
Polygon
10 things to know before starting Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the first mainline open world game in the series, bringing tons of new features and lots of the good magic from Pokémon Legends: Arceus while keeping the original formula that makes Pokémon games so fun. As you take down the many challenges...
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Porygon be Shiny?
For Nov. 15, 2022, Porygon will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Porygon can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Porygon was actually a Community Day Pokémon and that’s where the shiny form made its debut. It does need an Upgrade to evolve into Porygon2 and a Sinnoh Stone to evolve into Porygon-Z.
Trending: Mariah Carey Denied 'Queen of Christmas' Trademark, CNN Cutting Back on NYE On-Air Drinking, & Noah Centineo Plays 'The Recruit' in New Trailer
Trending breaks down the top viral headlines including the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denying Mariah Carey's attempt to trademark 'Queen of Christmas' and Noah Centineo playing 'The Recruit' in a new Netflix trailer.
Polygon
Meet the Call of Duty boyfriends who play until their ‘hands fall off’
On the evening of Oct. 26, the popular streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop issued a public apology to his girlfriend. In a tweet, he said, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches tomorrow. You will not see me. You will not hear from me. I will be playing until my hands fall off. I’m sorry for what I’m about to do.”
Polygon
Your biggest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet questions, answered
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the newest Pokémon title in the series, bringing trainers to the Paldea region, which is full of new Pokémon and familiar faces. The game pulls a lot from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, like being able to see the Pokémon on the map and being able to teach your Pokémon moves from a menu, rather than a move tutor.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Cortondo (Katy) gym guide
Cortondo is a small town in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that specializes in olive oil production. Its gym leader, Katy, specializes in bug-type Pokémon. You do not have to do gyms in order (though you will be barred from going past certain points depending on your progress in the Team Star storyline), but this is the first gym we’d recommend you tackle, as Katy has the weakest Pokémon out of every gym leader.
Polygon
Fortnite’s new update proves that the rats actually do run this city
Fortnite’s latest 22.40 update hits Tuesday, as part of the ongoing Season 4 event called Paradise. And it looks like developers will be releasing skins and cosmetic items themed around the 2022 FIFA World Cup and also, very importantly, rats. Fortnite news Twitter account Hypex shared an image showing...
Polygon
Hasbro fails to reboot Heroscape, so the game will be shelved indefinitely
Hasbro’s attempt to reboot Heroscape, the beloved miniatures wargame first published in 2004, ended in failure overnight on Wednesday. The crowdfunding campaign hosted on the company’s own HasLab platform was unable to earn enough pre-orders to bring the project to life. In a statement provided to Polygon, the Rhode Island-based gaming giant said that the project would be shelved indefinitely.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 - Season 3: Escalation Gameplay Trailer
Get a look at gameplay from Battlefield 2042's Season 3: Escalation in this new action-packed trailer for the first-person shooter game. In Season 3: Escalation, come face to face with the enemy in the northern Swedish wilderness and dominate ground warfare with the new technological weaponry, a new railgun tank, and Vault weapons.
Polygon
How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce
Dunsparce is getting its time in the limelight in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with a new evolution, Dudunsparce. To evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce, you’ll need to it to learn Hyper Drill, which it gains naturally from leveling. Dunsparce retains its usual normal-typing when it evolves. Where to find...
Polygon
Monster Hunter finally lets you kill your enemies with giant plushies and squeaky toys
A new update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak coming next week will bring with it new quests, new monsters, and new challenges for players of the Nintendo Switch game to face. It will also usher in a new innovation: the “Stuffed Monster Series” of weapons that transforms the monster-slaying game’s swords, shields, lances, hammers, and horns into cute stuffed animals.
Candy Crush Saga just got a cool free upgrade
To celebrate its 10th birthday, Candy Crush Saga is adding fun new features
Polygon
How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Primeape and its little evolution, Mankey, have been in the Pokémon series since the first set of games, Pokémon Red and Blue. Now with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the two will finally get a third evolution: Annihilape. It’s a fighting/ghost Pokémon and puts a spooky twist on the primate’s evolutionary line.
Comments / 1