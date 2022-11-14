ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GAMINGbible

A classic Ubisoft game is free to download and keep right now

For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.
IGN

Goat Simulator 3 Video Review

Goat Simulator 3 reviewed by Travis Northup on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This sequel almost certainly won’t wow you with its level of polish or a deep, meaningful narrative, but sometimes it’s a good idea to turn your brain off and buck your hooves into an old lady’s face while she fires a rocket launcher at you. With a larger map, more ridiculous references and hilarious jokes, and multiplayer that only enhances the ludicrous good times, it's easy to recommend to anyone with a taste for its silly sense of humor and a few hours to kill.
IGN

God of War Ragnarok - All Legendary Chests: Midgard

This God of War Ragnarok guide shows you every Raven location in Midgard. *SPOILER WARNING* This region unlocks roughly halfway through GoW Ragnarok's story, meaning that this video contains some unavoidable mid-game spoilers. If you haven't completed the main quest called The Reckoning, we reccomend holding off watching this video until you have.
Polygon

10 things to know before starting Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the first mainline open world game in the series, bringing tons of new features and lots of the good magic from Pokémon Legends: Arceus while keeping the original formula that makes Pokémon games so fun. As you take down the many challenges...
Polygon

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Porygon be Shiny?

For Nov. 15, 2022, Porygon will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Porygon can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Porygon was actually a Community Day Pokémon and that’s where the shiny form made its debut. It does need an Upgrade to evolve into Porygon2 and a Sinnoh Stone to evolve into Porygon-Z.
Polygon

Meet the Call of Duty boyfriends who play until their ‘hands fall off’

On the evening of Oct. 26, the popular streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop issued a public apology to his girlfriend. In a tweet, he said, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches tomorrow. You will not see me. You will not hear from me. I will be playing until my hands fall off. I’m sorry for what I’m about to do.”
Polygon

Your biggest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet questions, answered

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the newest Pokémon title in the series, bringing trainers to the Paldea region, which is full of new Pokémon and familiar faces. The game pulls a lot from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, like being able to see the Pokémon on the map and being able to teach your Pokémon moves from a menu, rather than a move tutor.
Polygon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Cortondo (Katy) gym guide

Cortondo is a small town in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that specializes in olive oil production. Its gym leader, Katy, specializes in bug-type Pokémon. You do not have to do gyms in order (though you will be barred from going past certain points depending on your progress in the Team Star storyline), but this is the first gym we’d recommend you tackle, as Katy has the weakest Pokémon out of every gym leader.
Polygon

Fortnite’s new update proves that the rats actually do run this city

Fortnite’s latest 22.40 update hits Tuesday, as part of the ongoing Season 4 event called Paradise. And it looks like developers will be releasing skins and cosmetic items themed around the 2022 FIFA World Cup and also, very importantly, rats. Fortnite news Twitter account Hypex shared an image showing...
Polygon

Hasbro fails to reboot Heroscape, so the game will be shelved indefinitely

Hasbro’s attempt to reboot Heroscape, the beloved miniatures wargame first published in 2004, ended in failure overnight on Wednesday. The crowdfunding campaign hosted on the company’s own HasLab platform was unable to earn enough pre-orders to bring the project to life. In a statement provided to Polygon, the Rhode Island-based gaming giant said that the project would be shelved indefinitely.
IGN

Battlefield 2042 - Season 3: Escalation Gameplay Trailer

Get a look at gameplay from Battlefield 2042's Season 3: Escalation in this new action-packed trailer for the first-person shooter game. In Season 3: Escalation, come face to face with the enemy in the northern Swedish wilderness and dominate ground warfare with the new technological weaponry, a new railgun tank, and Vault weapons.
Polygon

How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce

Dunsparce is getting its time in the limelight in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with a new evolution, Dudunsparce. To evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce, you’ll need to it to learn Hyper Drill, which it gains naturally from leveling. Dunsparce retains its usual normal-typing when it evolves. Where to find...
Polygon

Monster Hunter finally lets you kill your enemies with giant plushies and squeaky toys

A new update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak coming next week will bring with it new quests, new monsters, and new challenges for players of the Nintendo Switch game to face. It will also usher in a new innovation: the “Stuffed Monster Series” of weapons that transforms the monster-slaying game’s swords, shields, lances, hammers, and horns into cute stuffed animals.
Polygon

How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Primeape and its little evolution, Mankey, have been in the Pokémon series since the first set of games, Pokémon Red and Blue. Now with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the two will finally get a third evolution: Annihilape. It’s a fighting/ghost Pokémon and puts a spooky twist on the primate’s evolutionary line.

