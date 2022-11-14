ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Legalized mushrooms, psychedelics approved by voters in this state

By Ivan Pereira
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YdwlY_0jASXc3100

Colorado has become the second state to decriminalize and legalize recreational psychedelics.

Voters passed a ballot initiative during last week's election that will make it legal for adults to purchase and use dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ibogaine, mescaline (excluding peyote), and psilocybin. Nearly 1.2 million voters, roughly 53% of the total vote, approved Prop 122, according to state election results .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yML9X_0jASXc3100
Bloomberg via Getty Images - PHOTO: A container of Psilocybe mushrooms, right, alongside the final product in pill form at the Numinus Bioscience lab in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada,, Sept. 1, 2021.

Currently, Oregon is the only state to legalize psychedelics.

In 2020, 55% of Oregon voters passed an initiative to legalize recreational psychedelics. Starting next year, Oregon residents can use psilocybin at licensed service centers, and not in their homes, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

MORE: Abortion access, labor rights, legal pot among initiatives up for vote in states this November

Colorado's ballot measure comes 10 years after it and Washington state voters passed ballot initiatives to legalize recreational marijuana for adult residents.

MORE: What is ranked-choice voting and why one state is using it for the presidential election

Today, 21 states and the District of Columbia offer legalized cannabis for adult residents. Five states, Maryland, Missouri, Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota, had ballot measures in this year's election to legalize recreational marijuana for adults.

Voters in Maryland and Missouri passed their recreational pot measures while voters in the other states rejected their referendums, according to election results.

Comments / 2

Related
ESPN Western Colorado

Which Psychedelics Are Legal Now in Colorado?

History was made yet again in Colorado during the 2022 election with the passage of a ballot measure concerning the legality of psychedelics. Proposition 122 was one of the most debated ballot measures during the 2022 election in Colorado with the Associated Press officially calling the race on November 11, 2022, in favor of the measure. The Denver Post reports that opponents of the measure have also conceded.
COLORADO STATE
K99

See How Each Colorado County Has Voted In Boebert vs. Frisch Race

It's coming down to the wire between U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and her challenger Adam Frisch. As of Wednesday evening, the Republican incumbent was leading the Democrat challenger by about 1,100 votes - and there are still votes to be counted in the 3rd Congressional District race. We should have...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Snaxland Applies to Open First Colorado Dispensary

The ownership behind Snaxland, a popular cannabis growing operation based in Colorado, has applied to purchase a former dispensary location in southwest Denver. Documents at the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses show a pending transfer of ownership for a building at 543 Bryant Street that was once occupied by a Golden Meds dispensary. Although it's still owned by the dispensary chain, it could get new life if the transfer application is accepted.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis refuses to rule out presidential run

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was pulled into a conversation about his future presidential prospects as he appeared on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher” last week. While criticizing the Democratic Party for purportedly over-prioritizing identity and diversity when it comes to its candidates, Maher suggested Polis' sexuality — he's an openly gay man — would be at an advantage “when you run for president." “The Democratic...
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Payments up to $1,500 being sent to some Colorado residents

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for Colorado taxpayers you'll want to hear: You're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Caraveo wins in race to represent Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District

(The Center Square) - Democrat Yadira Caraveo has won the race for Colorado's newly-formed 8th Congressional District, beating out Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. The tight race was called by the Associated Press Tuesday afternoon, one week following Election Day. Caraveo, a state representative, received 48.4 percent of the vote in the...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

How blue is Colorado? Exit poll finds top GOP nominees never stood a chance with voters

Colorado Democrats won over just about every demographic group they could in their sweeping victory in last week’s election, according to a poll released Tuesday. Unaffiliated voters? Gov. Jared Polis won them by a 33-percentage-point margin over Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet won them by 25 percentage points over GOP rival Joe O’Dea.
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

Affordable Housing Measure Passes in Colorado

Voters in Colorado approved a proposal to allocate existing tax revenue to supporting affordable housing, according to an article by Tatiana Flowers and Jesse Paul in the Colorado Sun. “Proposition 123 will set aside up to 0.1% of taxable income each year for affordable housing. That’s estimated to be $145...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened

Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices, according to an analysis of rental and income data by commercial real estate firm MyElisting. Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened. Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Campaign concedes defeat of third-party alcohol delivery in Colorado, celebrates victory of wine in groceries

The campaign behind the push to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol in Colorado conceded defeat in one and celebrated victory in the other. “We’re pleased that Coloradans will soon be able to pick up a bottle of wine when purchasing groceries," Rick Reiter, campaign director for Wine in Grocery Stores, said in a statement. "Consumer habits are evolving, and it was inevitable that either this election, or one soon thereafter, that Colorado would become the 40th state to have wine in grocery stores."
COLORADO STATE
ABC News

ABC News

908K+
Followers
192K+
Post
518M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy