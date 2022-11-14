ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Kennardo G. James

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
HARTSVILLE, SC
Business Insider

Some colleges are so desperate for new students that they're offering slots to high schoolers who may not have even considered applying

Colleges nationwide are struggling to meet enrollment goals as more young people forgo a degree. Some have responded by making admissions offers to students who never officially applied. The cost of a college education has led many young Americans to explore other options. Just like raising wages to attract employees,...
MINNESOTA STATE
WFMY NEWS2

Nearly 70 vacant positions at Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools still has dozens of positions to fill. They're holding an 'on-the-spot' hiring fair, Wednesday. The district said they are in need of teaching assistants. With the need for more staff, the Guilford County School Board met Tuesday and discussed approving class size waivers.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy