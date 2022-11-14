ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition

A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Double-decker highway coming to South Austin

Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander to vote on $3.5M agreement with Williamson County regarding Northline reclaimed water

Leander City Council will discuss an agreement with Williamson County to receive funding related to the Northline reclaimed water system at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander City Council will consider taking action on a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding to reimburse expenses related to...
LEANDER, TX
kut.org

Austin ISD needs a new interim superintendent. This will be AISD's third leader in less than a year.

The Austin ISD school board said it wants to name a new interim superintendent Dec. 15 as it continues the search for a permanent leader. “We are inviting applicants both internal and external to Austin ISD, and we are seeking applicants to serve solely in the role of interim — not people who might wish to fill the permanent superintendent role,” outgoing School Board President Geronimo Rodriguez said in a statement on behalf of the current and incoming trustees.`
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
AUSTIN, TX
wimberleyview.com

The Battle for the Heart of Texas comes to Wimberley

An “Impact Screening” of Battle for the Heart of Texas, a documentary detailing the travails of Hill Country landowners dealing with construction of the Permian Highway Pipeline, takes place this Saturday in Wimberley. At the heart of the matter is the use of governmental eminent domain power by...
WIMBERLEY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming

AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

8 Best Kolaches in Austin

Imagine a soft pillowy dough, wrapped around a sweet fruit filling, a sausage, a rich cheese, or even a jalapeno, or a combination of a couple of the above. That’s a kolache, a pastry of Czech origin. Cute, bite-sized, and incredibly addictive, the kolache has nestled itself into Texas hearts and minds as it has made a place for itself in local pastry shops around the state. The extent of my kolache knowledge was limited, I didn’t even know kolaches could be sweet, before this assignment, but after multiple tastings, I have grown to appreciate kolaches as more than just something that a little me’s friend’s parents would stuff into our mouths the morning after a sleepover or a pick-me-up after a late night out. There’s something special about the first bite into a kolache. It’s always softer than I expect it to be. It’s always subtler in taste. And, you’re always left wanting more.
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About

No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
LULING, TX

