Imagine a soft pillowy dough, wrapped around a sweet fruit filling, a sausage, a rich cheese, or even a jalapeno, or a combination of a couple of the above. That’s a kolache, a pastry of Czech origin. Cute, bite-sized, and incredibly addictive, the kolache has nestled itself into Texas hearts and minds as it has made a place for itself in local pastry shops around the state. The extent of my kolache knowledge was limited, I didn’t even know kolaches could be sweet, before this assignment, but after multiple tastings, I have grown to appreciate kolaches as more than just something that a little me’s friend’s parents would stuff into our mouths the morning after a sleepover or a pick-me-up after a late night out. There’s something special about the first bite into a kolache. It’s always softer than I expect it to be. It’s always subtler in taste. And, you’re always left wanting more.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO