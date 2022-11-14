Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Austin announcing the guaranteed income planScreenshot from Twitter. Austin Texas is planning to fund $1.1 million to residents on the guaranteed income program. They are one of the first cities in Texas to authorize this.
PLANetizen
Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition
A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
All but 12 precincts approved Austin’s low-income housing bond
KXAN analyzed the results in all 234 precincts in which at least one vote was cast.
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
kut.org
Double-decker highway coming to South Austin
Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
Workers initiate federal investigation into Tesla Texas gigafactory
The group said dozens of workers have come to it claiming they didn't receive pay for work, overtime pay or holiday pay.
Leander to vote on $3.5M agreement with Williamson County regarding Northline reclaimed water
Leander City Council will discuss an agreement with Williamson County to receive funding related to the Northline reclaimed water system at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander City Council will consider taking action on a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding to reimburse expenses related to...
Housing market in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto moving toward stabilization, report shows
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto had a combined total of 349 closed home sales in October, according to data from the Austin Board of Realtors. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) The latest data from the Austin Board of Realtors shows a continuing trend of stabilizing home prices and supply in Round Rock,...
Amazon could cut 10K corporate jobs — what’s at stake in Austin?
It was not clear exactly how any cuts might impact Central Texas.
KVUE
Caught in the middle: Affordability still a problem for middle-class homeowners
Austin’s restrictions on ADUs limit housing to the many families caught in the middle of the affordable housing issue – Austin's working middle-class. When it comes to affordable housing, the KVUE Defenders look at ways all levels of income can afford owning a home in Austin. Some make...
80-story tower planned for Downtown Austin would be tallest in city, state
AUSTIN, Texas — A new tower planned for Downtown Austin could become not only the tallest building in the city but the tallest in the state. Local developer Wilson Capital has announced new plans for Wilson Tower, a multifamily high-rise expected to be built at the site of Avenue Lofts on East Fifth Street.
kut.org
Austin ISD needs a new interim superintendent. This will be AISD's third leader in less than a year.
The Austin ISD school board said it wants to name a new interim superintendent Dec. 15 as it continues the search for a permanent leader. “We are inviting applicants both internal and external to Austin ISD, and we are seeking applicants to serve solely in the role of interim — not people who might wish to fill the permanent superintendent role,” outgoing School Board President Geronimo Rodriguez said in a statement on behalf of the current and incoming trustees.`
fox7austin.com
Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
wimberleyview.com
The Battle for the Heart of Texas comes to Wimberley
An “Impact Screening” of Battle for the Heart of Texas, a documentary detailing the travails of Hill Country landowners dealing with construction of the Permian Highway Pipeline, takes place this Saturday in Wimberley. At the heart of the matter is the use of governmental eminent domain power by...
fox7austin.com
Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming
AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
thetexastasty.com
8 Best Kolaches in Austin
Imagine a soft pillowy dough, wrapped around a sweet fruit filling, a sausage, a rich cheese, or even a jalapeno, or a combination of a couple of the above. That’s a kolache, a pastry of Czech origin. Cute, bite-sized, and incredibly addictive, the kolache has nestled itself into Texas hearts and minds as it has made a place for itself in local pastry shops around the state. The extent of my kolache knowledge was limited, I didn’t even know kolaches could be sweet, before this assignment, but after multiple tastings, I have grown to appreciate kolaches as more than just something that a little me’s friend’s parents would stuff into our mouths the morning after a sleepover or a pick-me-up after a late night out. There’s something special about the first bite into a kolache. It’s always softer than I expect it to be. It’s always subtler in taste. And, you’re always left wanting more.
iheart.com
This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About
No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
kut.org
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits West Texas, with reports of shaking all the way in Austin
An unusually large earthquake — for Texas — struck western parts of the state around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Staff at Texas Public Radio reported light shaking in San Antonio, and the U.S. Geological Survey said it has received reports of shaking in Austin. The magnitude 5.4 quake appears...
World’s Largest 3-D Printed Neighborhood Coming To Georgetown, Texas
According to its builders, the world‘s largest neighborhood of 3-D printed homes is in progress now in Georgetown, Texas. Construction has begun on 100 new 3-D printed homes built by Icon and Lenaar, co-designed by architecture firm BIG (Bjarkle Ingels Group). I have some questions though. Can You Imagine...
