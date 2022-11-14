ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Beach Radio

Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Conversation at Walmart leads to Brick, NJ drug arrests

BRICK — A conversation overheard by four police officers conducting surveillance led to the arrests of four men on drug charges Thursday evening. After hearing their conversation about their involvement in drug activity, the Brick police officers and their police dog Rebel approached the group. Rebel picked up the scent of drugs outside their vehicle, which led to a search and the discovery of crack and drug paraphernalia, police said.
BRICK, NJ
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Are your cops biased or corrupt? NJ to expand public reports on discipline

TRENTON – Police departments in New Jersey will have to disclose more information about serious misconduct by their officers starting in 2023, under a directive issued Tuesday by state Attorney General Matthew Platkin. A directive issued in 2020 already required law enforcement agencies to make yearly reports that summarized...
At what age can a child legally be left home alone in NJ?

For more than three decades, families this time of year have delighted in watching a young Macaulay Culkin flash a devilish grin at the camera and say incredulously, "I made my family disappear." But unlike that 1990 Christmas classic, it's rarely a lot of fun and games (albeit likely not...
Philadelphia gas stations see crime spike — should drivers in NJ worry?

Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
