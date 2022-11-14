ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Details released about arrest of missing Russell County persons

According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest of two people who went missing from Russell County came as a result of shots being fired into a home off Highway 80. In a report from the sheriff’s office, Matthew Boutwell and Sabena Ramirez were arrested Tuesday evening after...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Barren County man charged with arson

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man is facing an arson charge after a house fire broke out Tuesday. Glasgow police learned from the Glasgow Fire Department of a fire on Grandview Avenue early this morning. Police say it seemed suspicious how it started. Following further investigation, a Glasgow Police...
GLASGOW, KY
somerset106.com

KSP Release Identity Of Man Killed In Pulaski County Crash

The Kentucky State Police, London Post continue to investigate a fatal collision on West Highway 635 in the Since Hill area of Pulaski County. The crash happened Monday morning. Troopers say the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi driven by 66-year-old Fred Haste JR. of Bethelridge, KY, was traveling west when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA driven by 61-year-old Benjamin Durham III of Danville. Haste sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Durham was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threating injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash. The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Shane Bowling.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP investigating fatal accident in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police says one person died in a crash earlier this week in Pulaski County. KSP says the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday morning on West Kentucky Highway 635 in the Since Hill area. Police say an investigation shows Fred Haste Jr., 66,...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Disturbing new details emerge about Adair Youth Detention Center riot

Some disturbing new details are emerging about a riot at the Adair Youth Detention Center last Friday. A spokesperson from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet confirmed to WJRS News on Wednesday that Kentucky State Police is investigating an alleged sexual assault against a female juvenile that occurred during the riot Friday night.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Teen

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. 16-year-old Shaun Gibson is described as a white male, standing 5’8” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown, above-ear-length hair. He could potentially be wearing a navy sweater, tan pants, and white air force one shoes.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2 Perryville 19-year-olds injured in collision

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police were called out to a single-vehicle collision Sunday on KY Highway 52. At 7:17 a.m., authorities responded to the call and gathered at the scene of the collision. An initial investigation showed 19-year-old Jacob Sultzbach of Perryville was driving a 2005 Honda...
DANVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brian France along with his K-9 “Maverick” and Deputy Skylar McFarland along with interdiction unit Landry Collett and interdiction unit Justin Taylor arrested Roy Darrell Burns age 61 of Salem View Rd., London early Thursday morning November 11, 2022 at approximately 12:19 AM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge

A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 17, 2022. The Nutcracker on Ice returns to Lexington.
DANVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy