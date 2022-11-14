Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
wymt.com
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
wymt.com
22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
wymt.com
$1,000 reward offered for information about suspects in Laurel County burglary
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find two suspects they believe are involved in a recent burglary. Deputies say the incident happened recently at a home off Oak Church Road near London. We’re told Josh Shelby and Mallory Saylor-Lively are accused...
lakercountry.com
Details released about arrest of missing Russell County persons
According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest of two people who went missing from Russell County came as a result of shots being fired into a home off Highway 80. In a report from the sheriff’s office, Matthew Boutwell and Sabena Ramirez were arrested Tuesday evening after...
wnky.com
Barren County man charged with arson
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man is facing an arson charge after a house fire broke out Tuesday. Glasgow police learned from the Glasgow Fire Department of a fire on Grandview Avenue early this morning. Police say it seemed suspicious how it started. Following further investigation, a Glasgow Police...
somerset106.com
KSP Release Identity Of Man Killed In Pulaski County Crash
The Kentucky State Police, London Post continue to investigate a fatal collision on West Highway 635 in the Since Hill area of Pulaski County. The crash happened Monday morning. Troopers say the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi driven by 66-year-old Fred Haste JR. of Bethelridge, KY, was traveling west when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA driven by 61-year-old Benjamin Durham III of Danville. Haste sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Durham was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threating injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash. The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Shane Bowling.
wymt.com
Woman faces additional charges after being found with drugs outside jail
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Carter County woman is now facing more charges following a recent arrest on a parole warrant. On Monday, November 7th, Knox County deputies served the warrant on Michelle Jackson, 45, of Olive Hill at a home on KY 3439. When the deputy took Jackson...
WKYT 27
Whitley County man charged with murder in Old Louisville multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Whitley County, Ky. has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night. Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no...
Wave 3
KSP: Washington County man charged with criminal abuse of 1-month-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had...
wnky.com
KSP investigating fatal accident in Pulaski County
SOMERSET, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police says one person died in a crash earlier this week in Pulaski County. KSP says the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday morning on West Kentucky Highway 635 in the Since Hill area. Police say an investigation shows Fred Haste Jr., 66,...
Whitley County teen still missing 1 year later
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Kaeleigh Havard, now 17, has been missing since Nov. 14, 2021, from her Williamsburg home.
lakercountry.com
Disturbing new details emerge about Adair Youth Detention Center riot
Some disturbing new details are emerging about a riot at the Adair Youth Detention Center last Friday. A spokesperson from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet confirmed to WJRS News on Wednesday that Kentucky State Police is investigating an alleged sexual assault against a female juvenile that occurred during the riot Friday night.
Riot at detention center in Kentucky under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Teen
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. 16-year-old Shaun Gibson is described as a white male, standing 5’8” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown, above-ear-length hair. He could potentially be wearing a navy sweater, tan pants, and white air force one shoes.
fox56news.com
2 Perryville 19-year-olds injured in collision
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police were called out to a single-vehicle collision Sunday on KY Highway 52. At 7:17 a.m., authorities responded to the call and gathered at the scene of the collision. An initial investigation showed 19-year-old Jacob Sultzbach of Perryville was driving a 2005 Honda...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brian France along with his K-9 “Maverick” and Deputy Skylar McFarland along with interdiction unit Landry Collett and interdiction unit Justin Taylor arrested Roy Darrell Burns age 61 of Salem View Rd., London early Thursday morning November 11, 2022 at approximately 12:19 AM.
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 17, 2022. The Nutcracker on Ice returns to Lexington.
fox56news.com
Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
wymt.com
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
