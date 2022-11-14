Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Investigation Into Major Distribution Of Meth In West Tennessee Leads To Arrest
CEDAR GROVE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Henderson County man on drug and weapons charges. Since June, agents and officers...
WBBJ
Henderson County man arrested on drug, weapons charges
CEDAR GROVE, Tenn. — A Henderson County has been arrested on drug and weapons charges. A news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that Jamie L. Pearson was arrested following a search of his home on the 4700 block of Mount Gilead Road in Cedar Grove Wednesday morning.
actionnews5.com
Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is wanted for attempted murder by the Dyersburg Police Department. Police were called to the Econo Lodge on Silver Road where a shooting took place on Nov. 12 around 12:30 a.m.―It was discovered that a 40-year-old victim had been shot. Police identified the...
2 arrested on drug, weapons charges in Benton County
Two people were arrested Monday night at a home in Camden on multiple drug and weapons charges.
radionwtn.com
Tiptonville Couple Arrested For 2021 Murder
TIPTONVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictments and arrests of two individuals in connection with the January 2021 murder of Birdie Mae Terry in Tiptonville. On January 10, 2021, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray woman arrested, accused of stealing $22,000 from senior
MURRAY, KY — A Murray woman has been arrested following accusations that she stole $22,000 from a senior Murray resident, the Murray Police Department says. According to a Wednesday release, 35-year-old Dawn Metcalf is charged with two counts of theft by deception over $10,000, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree, and one count of knowing abuse or neglect of an adult.
fourstateshomepage.com
Tennessee man faces vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Missourian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man. The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 11-16-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the burglar who continues to steal from JK Beauty Supply on Hollywood Drive in Jackson, TN. He stole several thousands of dollars worth of wigs. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your...
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
WBBJ
Local judge receives sentence over DUI charge
JACKSON, Tenn. — On August 17, a Madison County General Sessions court judge was arrested. Back in August, Judge Hugh Harvey Jr. was arrested on two charges. One being a DUI and second being in possession of a handgun while under the influence. Around 1:30 p.m., Harvey was seen...
WBBJ
TBI: Two indicted in 2021 murder
LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment and arrest of two people in connection with the January 2021 murder of Birdie Mae Terry in Tiptonville. Around 1:25 a.m. on January 10, 2021, Terry was shot while standing in her...
kbsi23.com
Mayfield police arrest man with 5 active arrest warrants
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Mayfield police officers arrested a man with five active arrest warrants. David Anthony Burton, 30, was arrested on Nov. 10. He was found in an apartment in possession of suspected illegal substances, according to the Mayfield Police Department. An investigation was conducted that led to...
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
westkentuckystar.com
Graves traffic stop results in meth trafficking arrest
A traffic stop in Graves County just before 4:30 a.m. Monday resulted in the arrest of a Hickory man on meth trafficking charges. A deputy with the Graves County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on Valley Drive in Mayfield. The driver, 47-year-old Michael Brock of Hickory, was reportedly driving on a suspended license from a previous DUI.
Dresden Enterprise
Capt. Marty Plunk Dies Over the Weekend
Local first responders say goodbye to one of their own. On Sunday morning, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page the loss of one of their own – long-time team member Marty Plunk. As is reflective of the family spirit, members of the first-response community circulated the news, offering sympathy, memories and a profile picture of Plunk’s badge with a thin blue line through it.
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop in Mayfield ends with drug charges
A traffic stop in Mayfield Saturday night ended with drug charges for the passenger. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle on Copeland Drive. During the search deputies allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine, along with various items of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said the passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Mercedes Ray of Erin TN, was the one reportedly in possession of those items.
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Set for Union City Man Killed in Hickman Accident
Funeral services will take place Monday afternoon for a Union City man killed in an accident in Hickman on Friday. Services for 37 year old Brandon Scott Hodges will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Union Cemetery near Fulton. Reports said Hodges was...
WBBJ
Angel Trees set up at two Chester County locations
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local church is giving you the opportunity to open you heart to help many children and families in West Tennessee. The Henderson Church of God is kicking off its annual Angel Tree program for the 2022 holiday season. In fact, the church has two ways...
WBBJ
Department celebrates promotions among their own
MARTIN, Tenn. — A West Tennessee police department is celebrating the promotion of two of their own. The Martin Police Department shared on Tuesday that Kelly Hendon achieved the rank of Criminal Investigator. The department says he has been with them for four years. The day before, the promotion...
WBBJ
TikTok prank leads to Jackson woman’s arrest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday night, one woman scared her family and loved ones with what they thought was a real call for help. Jackson police were notified of a call from concerned family members that their loved one, Marketa Kinnon, messaged them that she was being kidnapped and in danger.
