Holiday Light Attractions in and around OKC
Oklahoma has some of the best light displays in the country and this year we have a list of some of Oklahomans favorites.
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
‘Hub Cap Alley’ loses last surviving salvage yard in OKC fire
Oklahoma City fire crews battled a large fire just south of downtown Monday morning at an auto sales building. The building was the last surviving salvage yard in the area known as 'Hub Cap Alley'.
Fire sparks at building that used to house popular Oklahoma City restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a building that used to house a popular Oklahoma City restaurant went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at Mama E's old site in the 3800 block of Spring Lake Drive, near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The majority of the building is OK, but the flames damaged parts of the roof.
Chickasha Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man attempting to enter house
The Chickasha Police Department says it's actively investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon.
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
Downtown OKC: The History Behind The News 9 Griffin Media Building
News 9's big move to its new studio in downtown Oklahoma City is adding a new page to the history of this storied building. We went digging through the archives to learn about our new home and the downtown renaissance of which News 9 is now a part. The address...
Salad and Go opens in OKC
Salad and Go has opened its first OKC locations. Now operating at NW 23rd & Penn and SW 104th & May with locations coming soon to 15th & Sooner in Del City and NW 164th & Western, the chain adds a healthy option to area fast food. Salad and Go...
Moore gas station caught on camera overcharging customers, OCC investigation underway
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR)- Caught on camera! The 7-Eleven on Telephone and 4th was seen overcharging a customer over the weekend who says this isn’t the first time they’ve done so. Theresa Patterson told KFOR she typically gets gas at the 7-Eleven on SW 4th because they offer non-ethanol gas. Over the last “four to six […]
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Man taken to hospital after suffering stab wound while running from OKC police
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after authorities say he suffered a stab wound while running from police overnight in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police went to an area near Northwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and found a man who had previously been allowed to stay there. Police told KOCO 5 that he was no longer welcome.
Large fire burns commercial business in southwest Oklahoma City
Residents across southwest Oklahoma City saw plumes of black smoke coming from a building on Monday morning.
Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are investigating a hit and run that left one person dead in northwest Oklahoma City on November 4th. Reports say a white truck was scene on video surveillance moments after a pedestrian was hit near NW 10th and MacArthur. The pedestrian died six days later.
Live Blog: Winter weather with rain-snow mix impacting afternoon commute in OKC metro
Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
Edmond police officer making strides towards recovery
Sergeant Joseph Wells is continuing to recover.
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
What is Lawton Public Schools’ Snow Policy?
As the first winter storm approaches Lawton, and the weekend is nowhere in sight, we have to make plans on just what to do if we get a substantial amount of snow. I'm on call to pick up my Granddaughter from school today, and I've been watching the weather forecasts almost nonstop. I am confident in my driving abilities for driving on snow, but I hate the idea of any of my littles riding a bus in this weather. Again, I have the utmost respect for the drivers in the Lawton Public Schools hire, however, no quite so confident in the Lawton driver population.
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
With the winter storm moving in quickly Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe.
Winter weather moves in Monday
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that snow moves into western Oklahoma early on Monday. Rain transitions over to snow in OKC middle of the day.
