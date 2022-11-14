ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

2 On Your Side

Western New York schools weigh options for Friday

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big question for parents: Should they be prepared for their kids to be home from school in the coming days?. "The most important thing to us is making sure that we make decisions that keep people safe," Hamburg Central School District superintendent Michael Cornell said.
HAMBURG, NY
buffalorising.com

Ciao Ciao!

The former Belsito restaurant at 1368 Hertel Avenue, will soon reopen at Ciao Ciao, an Italian restaurant that will have a focus on serving small, shareable plates of food. The owner-operators are Maurizio Conti, Vito Semeraro, and Paolo Tagliaferri, who are all from Romeo & Juliet’s Cafeé & Bakery. I spoke to general manager Tommy Sheedy, who told me that this is the first step into the bar world for the Romeo & Juliet’s team, who have been operating their long-time successful restaurant operation just a few doors down.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

“Doozy of a storm”: city, county preparing for snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a major snowstorm expected this weekend across Western new York, Erie County and the city of Buffalo are making their preparations. In the city of Buffalo, up to four feet of snow is expected beginning on Thursday night and going until Saturday night with a light dusting on Sunday. Winds […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Explore & More kicks off holiday toy drive with pay-what-you-wish admission

Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum announced its open house weekend and toy drive collection Nov. 18-19. Throughout the open house, presented by State Farm, the museum invites the community to celebrate the unofficial start of winter. On both days, there is pay-what-you-wish admission, meaning guests can choose to play at a price of their choosing, either $5, $7, $9 or $13; as always, members get in free. There will be festive activities for families throughout the museum, plus every child will go home with a free light-up gift.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

The Land Conservancy names Jon Kaledin new executive director

The Western New York Land Conservancy has named Jon Kaledin as its new executive director, effective Jan. 9, 2023. He will succeed longtime Executive Director Nancy Smith. A press release stated, “Kaledin is an accomplished leader in the conservation and environment field. He has held executive positions in the private, government and nonprofit sectors – including 15 years as New York general counsel at The Nature Conservancy’s New York state office in Albany. His substantive areas of expertise are land conservation, water, environmental policy, climate change and clean energy. He brings to the Land Conservancy an extensive background in advocacy, policy, land protection, land stewardship, fundraising, board development and relations, and public communications work. He holds a B.A. from Harvard University and a J.D. from New York University School of Law, where he was president of the Environmental Law Society.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Tonawanda City School District is TNT Chamber Member of the Month

Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas Executive Director Sarah Nelson announced the Tonawanda City School District is the November Member of the Month. “On behalf of the Tonawanda City School District, Kristin Schmutzler, school board president, and I proudly accept the honor of our school district being named the Member of the Month for November from the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas,” said Timothy A. Oldenburg, Ed.D., superintendent of the Tonawanda City School District. “The Tonawanda City School District, home of the Warriors, continues to achieve excellence and meet high community expectations. Our comprehensive school district offers something for every student to learn, explore, experience, and strive to achieve. Our district offers robust curricular programming in all content areas, including Advanced Placement courses, innovative electives, college credit courses, and opportunities for students to explore career and technical education programs.
TONAWANDA, NY

