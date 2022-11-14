Read full article on original website
'Advent Season: An Evening of Prayer' at Stella Niagara's Center of Renewal
The deadline is fast-approaching for a discounted preregistration for “Advent Season: An Evening of Prayer,” being held on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Stella Niagara’s Center of Renewal. Organizers said, “The month of December presents us with many periods of waiting ... waiting for the rest of the...
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA celebrates holiday season with unique activities & charity partners
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA welcomes back the holiday season with a true in-person shopping experience featuring family-friendly activities, charity partner engagements and deals on the top brands. “The holidays are special for so many reasons, and we really want to be a part of bringing that joy to...
Lockport fourth-grader greets kindergarteners with a high-five each morning
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the youngest students, heading into school each day can sometimes be a little scary. That's why it can really help to have a smiling face greet you as you walk in - especially if it's another student. Nine-year-old Tanner Ray is part of the...
Bishop of Buffalo issues dispensation for Catholic WNYers
Bishop of Buffalo Michael Fisher issued a dispensation Thursday afternoon for Catholic Western New Yorkers set to be impacted by the incoming snowstorm.
Western New York superintendents deciding whether to cancel school Friday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — While some school districts have already cancelled classes for Friday, many families in Western New York are still waiting on a decision. 2 On Your Side spoke with a superintendent in Niagara County on Thursday afternoon about how he decides whether to have a snow day.
Bread Aisles Completely Empty at Wegmans in Western New York
The huge lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to start this evening in Buffalo and Western New York is what's on everyone's mind right now. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 7 pm for Erie County and will not expire until Sunday afternoon. We've seen snowfall ranges anywhere...
Stefon Diggs hosts 2nd annual turkey giveaway
The organization, founded by wide receiver Stefon Diggs, will provide 600 families with Wegmans turkeys and gifts.
Buffalo Bills host Thanksgiving Blitz to distribute holiday meals with Feedmore WNY
BUFFALO (WKBW) — Plenty of smiles on Tuesday at the annual Thanksgiving Blitz. The Buffalo Bills teaming up with Feedmore WNY to distribute 600 holiday meals to families simply trying to make ends meet. "The annual Thanksgiving Blitz with the Buffalo Bills is such a critical event for Feedmore...
Western New York schools weigh options for Friday
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big question for parents: Should they be prepared for their kids to be home from school in the coming days?. "The most important thing to us is making sure that we make decisions that keep people safe," Hamburg Central School District superintendent Michael Cornell said.
Eminent Domain Law may put businesses in the Village of Kenmore at risk
Eminent Domain Procedure Law may put businesses in the Village of Kenmore at risk due to a need for a police station expansion
Jingle Falls USA returns to downtown Niagara Falls with full schedule of holiday activities
Old Falls Street in downtown Niagara Falls will be the place for one-stop festive fun once again, as Jingle Falls USA kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 26, and continues on Dec. 3 and 10. The annual festival welcomes the return of live entertainment, craft and food vendors, family-friendly activities and Santa to celebrate the holiday season.
Travel Bans in Erie County Are a Possibility With Snowstorm
We're less than 12 hours away from the huge lake effect snowstorm that is projected to bare down on Buffalo and surrounding areas in Western New York this evening, lasting until sometime on Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Erie County at 7 pm this evening...
Former St. Ann's Church property sold
The former St. Ann property, including the church, school and convent, sold Wednesday to Buffalo Crescent Holdings, Inc. for $250,000.
Ciao Ciao!
The former Belsito restaurant at 1368 Hertel Avenue, will soon reopen at Ciao Ciao, an Italian restaurant that will have a focus on serving small, shareable plates of food. The owner-operators are Maurizio Conti, Vito Semeraro, and Paolo Tagliaferri, who are all from Romeo & Juliet’s Cafeé & Bakery. I spoke to general manager Tommy Sheedy, who told me that this is the first step into the bar world for the Romeo & Juliet’s team, who have been operating their long-time successful restaurant operation just a few doors down.
Buffalo holds day of remembrance for Tops shooting
Buffalo honors 6 months since Tops mass shooting with moment of silence, orange lights.
Grand Island neighbors aren't all in on Radisson Hotel redevelopment plan
Grand Island neighbors share why they aren't all in when it comes to the Radisson Hotel redevelopment plans
“Doozy of a storm”: city, county preparing for snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a major snowstorm expected this weekend across Western new York, Erie County and the city of Buffalo are making their preparations. In the city of Buffalo, up to four feet of snow is expected beginning on Thursday night and going until Saturday night with a light dusting on Sunday. Winds […]
Explore & More kicks off holiday toy drive with pay-what-you-wish admission
Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum announced its open house weekend and toy drive collection Nov. 18-19. Throughout the open house, presented by State Farm, the museum invites the community to celebrate the unofficial start of winter. On both days, there is pay-what-you-wish admission, meaning guests can choose to play at a price of their choosing, either $5, $7, $9 or $13; as always, members get in free. There will be festive activities for families throughout the museum, plus every child will go home with a free light-up gift.
The Land Conservancy names Jon Kaledin new executive director
The Western New York Land Conservancy has named Jon Kaledin as its new executive director, effective Jan. 9, 2023. He will succeed longtime Executive Director Nancy Smith. A press release stated, “Kaledin is an accomplished leader in the conservation and environment field. He has held executive positions in the private, government and nonprofit sectors – including 15 years as New York general counsel at The Nature Conservancy’s New York state office in Albany. His substantive areas of expertise are land conservation, water, environmental policy, climate change and clean energy. He brings to the Land Conservancy an extensive background in advocacy, policy, land protection, land stewardship, fundraising, board development and relations, and public communications work. He holds a B.A. from Harvard University and a J.D. from New York University School of Law, where he was president of the Environmental Law Society.
Tonawanda City School District is TNT Chamber Member of the Month
Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas Executive Director Sarah Nelson announced the Tonawanda City School District is the November Member of the Month. “On behalf of the Tonawanda City School District, Kristin Schmutzler, school board president, and I proudly accept the honor of our school district being named the Member of the Month for November from the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas,” said Timothy A. Oldenburg, Ed.D., superintendent of the Tonawanda City School District. “The Tonawanda City School District, home of the Warriors, continues to achieve excellence and meet high community expectations. Our comprehensive school district offers something for every student to learn, explore, experience, and strive to achieve. Our district offers robust curricular programming in all content areas, including Advanced Placement courses, innovative electives, college credit courses, and opportunities for students to explore career and technical education programs.
