Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
foxbangor.com
Ellsworth women drives car into building
ELLSWORTH– A woman is now facing charges after police say she crashed her car into a building on purpose. Ellsworth Police Department is investigating this accident which happened just after 2 oclock Wednesday morning. Police say Megan Rich of Ellsworth was driving on high street when she purposefully drove...
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
WPFO
Search for wanted suspect leads to drug bust in Penobscot County
GREENBUSH (WGME) -- A search for a wanted suspect led police to a significant drug bust in Greenbush last Friday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to a home in Greenbush to try and find a wanted suspect. When the arrived, they saw some run to the back of the home.
foxbangor.com
Holden police department shares tips for driving safe in snowy conditions
BANGOR — There’s no question snow is beautiful, but it can also be dangerous for motorists. As Mainers experienced the first snowfall of the season, Holden police chief Chris Greeley says drivers were affected by the harsh weather conditions. “There have been cars off the road. There have...
foxbangor.com
City of Ellsworth gets sued over new police department location
ELLSWORTH — A month after getting the go ahead for a new police station, the city is Ellsworth is getting sued over how they attained the property. “It’s appropriate to try and build a new police station that will serve the citizens of Ellsworth, but it has to be done the right way,” said Brett Baber, the plaintiff lawyer.
foxbangor.com
Three arrested in Greenbush
GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
foxbangor.com
Threats to schools in Maine believed to be a hoax
STATEWIDE– Police are trying to find those responsible for a series of threats this morning that impacted schools around the state. Authorities received reports of active shooter situations at several schools, but they quickly announced they believed the threats were all part of a hoax. We’re told the threats...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 1. William E. Foster, 36,...
foxbangor.com
Road work on Summit Road to Cadillac Mountain
ACADIA NATIONAL PARK– A popular roadway in Acadia National Park is getting an upgrade. The Summit Road for Cadillac Mountain sees thousands of cars and pedestrians a year. Crews closed the 31/2 mile Summit Road Monday to make road repairs and replace culverts. The closure will allow for workers...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
wabi.tv
Bangor City Hall closed due to water main break
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Hall is closed Tuesday, Nov. 15. In a Facebook post, the city says the closure is due to a water main break. They say City Hall will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan on the verge of first state title in 44 years
OAKLAND – The year was 1978: gas was a measly 70 cents per gallon, Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing” was the number one song, and Skowhegan won their last state football championship. They’ll have a chance to do just that this Saturday against Portland when they play...
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
WGME
City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
wabi.tv
Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
foxbangor.com
Sweet treat for Christmas
WINSLOW– Michelle Emery of Fairfield has a gift for turning one of Maine’s favorite desserts into memorable Christmas ornaments. Emery makes small and large whoopie pie ornaments out of light weight clay and paint. She also makes whoopie pie earrings. “Everyone thinks they are adorable. They have to...
WGME
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
Comments / 0