German man sentenced to prison for sending dozens of threats
BERLIN (AP) — A German man was sentenced Thursday to nearly six years in prison for sending threatening letters to politicians, lawyers and journalists signed with the acronym of a neo-Nazi group. A court in Frankfurt found the 54-year-old man guilty on a range of charges including inciting crime,...
Police fire rubber bullets at protesters, cars overturned on sidelines of APEC summit in Bangkok
Police in Thailand’s Bangkok fired rubber bullets to disperse pro-democracy protesters who had gathered near the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group meeting on Friday.According to police official Ashyan Kraithong, around 350 protesters clashed with the police about 10km (6 miles) from the meeting venue, reported Reuters.Police said that ten protesters were arrested and five police officials injured.Anti-gov't cum anti #APEC2022THAILAND Summit protesters clash with riot police Friday morning next to Democracy Monument. Police arrested a few protesters. #Thailand #WhatsHappeningInThailand #APEC2022 #APEC #เอเปค2022 #เอเปค #ม๊อบ18พฤศจิกา65 pic.twitter.com/rqMDXu9NjS— Pravit Rojanaphruk (@PravitR) November 18, 2022“The protesters broke the law, physically...
Convicted French Holocaust denier arrested in Scotland
LONDON (AP) — A French Holocaust denier who was convicted under France’s anti-Nazi laws has been arrested in Scotland after authorities searched for him for two years, police said Tuesday. Police Scotland said Vincent Reynouard was arrested in Fife, north of Edinburgh, on Thursday on behalf of French...
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; death toll of latest Russian strikes rises
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; official confirms more bodies found
Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties
The defense ministers of Israel and Greece have stressed the importance of maintaining strong alliances to tackle global and regional threats such as the war in Ukraine and ongoing tension in the eastern Mediterranean
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly slammed the launch and...
Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food prices
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A wartime agreement that unblocked grain shipments from Ukraine and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by four months, the United Nations and other parties to the deal said Thursday, preventing a price shock to some of the world’s most vulnerable countries where many are struggling with hunger.
Value of Russia-China energy trade up 64%, deputy PM says
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia's energy exports to China have increased in value by 64% this year, and by 10% in volume as Moscow redirects shipments towards "friendly" nations, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
Jeremy Hunt insists non-dom tax loophole is good for the economy
Taxing non-doms will not help the economy, the chancellor has claimed – amid estimates changing the rules could raise £1 billion a year for the Treasury.Jeremy Hunt said he would rather the super rich “stayed here and spent their money here” after he was questioned over why he did not change the rules.Mr Hunt argued that scrapping the tax loophole, a policy Labour has suggested, would "damage the long-term attractiveness of the UK".Under non-dom rules people who actually live in the UK can officially "domicile" themselves abroad in exchange for a fee. The tax status allows the very wealthy...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Pakistan’s environment minister, whose country represents a group of dozens of developing states, pushed back against western proposals that tie aid for vulnerable nations hit by climate change to contributions by emerging economies and tougher emissions rules. Sherry Rehman told delegates at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt on Friday that her group, known as ‘G77 and China,’ believes rival proposals to their own “are not tenable.” Still, she indicated that the G77 and China group was working to adjust its proposal, which currently would require only industrialized countries such as the United States and those in Europe to pay into the so-called loss and damage fund. ___
