4 High-Protein Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
When working towards healthy weight loss, eating a protein-filled diet and choosing foods that promote gut health is essential. We reached out to health experts for four go-to foods that all contain necessary protein for weight loss, and others with fiber for a smoother digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Maegan Griffin, health and nutrition expert, founder, CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
3 Fiber-Packed Foods You Should Eat Every Day For Healthy Weight Loss
In addition to protein, carbs, and fats, fiber is a highly important macronutrient that our bodies need to thrive, and it should always be a priority in your diet. This is especially true if you’re trying to lose weight, as ample fiber intake can help aid you on your weight loss journey. As RDN Clara Lawson explains, “There is a strong association between higher fiber intake and lower body weight. This is since the body requires more time to digest fiber. For this reason, eating fiber keeps you full for a longer time and one doesn’t feel hungry and therefore, it becomes easier to avoid unhealthy snacking.” Nice!
Yahoo!
3 Rules Doctors Say You Should Follow If You Want To Lose Weight And Not Gain It Back
This article has been updated since it was originally published to include more expert insight. Maintaining a healthy weight is all about creating a balanced diet for yourself, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and having a consistent sleep schedule, experts say. We checked in with doctors, health and weight loss experts for tips and suggestions when it comes to preventing weight gain and not gaining back recently-lost weight (and what common mistakes often lead to extra pounds). Read on for insight from Dr. Hector Perez, MD, board-certified general and bariatric surgeon at Bariatric Journal, Dr. Virginia Blackwell, MD, health expert at Eve Mag, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
3 Protein-Packed Foods You Should Eat Every Morning To Build Muscle And Lose Fat
If you’re trying to slim down, you may be focused on eating as few calories as possible. However, providing your body with the food it needs to thrive is essential. Protein, especially should always be a priority in your diet. This macronutrient plays a major role in your overall health, and it’s particularly vital if you’re trying to lose weight and build muscle. Luckily, starting your day with a hearty helping of protein can be easy when you educate yourself on the healthiest breakfast foods to choose from.
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
3 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
The most important goal of any healthy diet is to nourish your body with all the nutrients it needs to thrive. And as we age, certain nutrients become even more essential to our wellbeing. For example, a range of health concerns may arise during menopause, such as weight gain, osteoporosis, and increased risk of heart disease. Luckily, though, there are plenty of way to keep these issues at bay—starting with adding some powerful superfoods to your daily diet.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals link between belly fat, blood pressure and food responses
People with high blood pressure take longer and work harder to clear fats from the blood after meals and have higher levels of inflammation after eating. The research, published today in Nutrients by researchers from King's College London, has identified that this link is in large part due to visceral fat—the fat that wraps around your organs in your belly.
Medical News Today
Intermittent fasting is not always healthy, may lead to disordered eating, study finds
Intermittent fasting includes fasting for specific periods, ranging from fasting during certain hours of the day to particular days of the week. Evidence is mixed about the health benefits of intermittent fasting. New research from a diverse study found that intermittent fasting is associated with a higher prevalence of eating...
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) May Help Teens Lose Weight
A new study found that a weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. The drug called semaglutide is currently only approved for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The obesity and type...
4 Of The Worst Carbs That Almost Always Stall Your Weight Loss Efforts, According To Dietitians
Not all carbohydrates are bad, and many foods that contain carbs can help add balance and nutrients to a healthy, weight loss-friendly diet. However, there are several kinds of foods with carbs that may not seem too unhealthy, but could prevent you from losing weight. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about refined carbohydrates and why it’s best to avoid them as much as possible— especially if you’re frequently exercising and working to lose weight.
MedicalXpress
Obesity drug helps teens lose weight, study finds
A drug called semaglutide, which is approved for adults with obesity or overweight, also helps adolescents shed pounds and have healthier hearts, according to a new study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents...
cohaitungchi.com
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux
Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
Can Eating Late Really Lead To Obesity? We Asked Nutritionists About This New Report
Sticking to a schedule for yourself and rethinking your diet can feel daunting, but many health experts will agree that eating your meals around the same times every day can help your metabolism become more consistent (and this can lead to weight loss!) If you’re not sure where to start, one important tip if you want to lose weight would be to avoid eating too close to bedtime, according to a new study by Harvard Medical School researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (published in Cell Metabolism in October 2022).
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Thyroid Medication for Weight Loss
Thyroid patients often struggle with their weight. If you are reading this, and you have low thyroid or hypothyroidism, then you probably know what I am talking about. Your thyroid is one of the primary regulators of your metabolism. This is why people who have low thyroid or hypothyroidism end...
This Is Actually The Best High-Protein Bean To Eat For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians
When working towards losing weight, putting time aside to create a healthy, balanced diet for yourself is just as important as making time to exercise. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about one type of bean they recommend to support your weight loss journey with its high protein and fiber content, and low calorie count. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian, nutritionist and personal trainer at My Crohns and Colitis Team, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Jenni Hackworth, certified personal trainer, transformation specialist, nutritionist and CEO of White Lotus Yoga.
MedicalXpress
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
Raw vegan diet may be a risk to your health – here’s why
Vegan diets have become increasingly popular over the years, especially among people looking to improve their health. Indeed, a growing body of evidence shows that plant-based diets (including vegan diets) can have many benefits for health, and have been linked to lower heart disease risk alongside decreased body weight and cholesterol levels.
Can Stimulating Your Vagus Nerve Help With Weight Loss?
If you search for "vagus nerve" on TikTok or YouTube, you're likely to see videos on how to reset or stimulate this nerve for healing the body. According to Parsley Health, you don't control this nerve; it does its own thing. The vagus nerve is part of your parasympathetic nervous system that restores and heals your body from stress (via Cleveland Clinic). It's not just one nerve but a system of nerves that run from your brain stem, through your neck, chest, heart, and lungs, then into your gut. Problems associated with your vagus nerve include digestive issues, acid reflux, difficulty swallowing, losing your voice, or losing weight.
cohaitungchi.com
Belly Fat: Can Poor Thyroid Function Increase Your Waistline?
Not only is belly fat unattractive but it may be a sign of poor health. Even if your overall weight is within the range of normal, an increasing amount of visceral fat — the fat which surrounds your internal organs and causes a widening of the waist — may contribute to very serious health problems, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and colorectal cancer. For women, especially those who are post-menopausal, tummy fat is usually associated with a decreasing level of estrogen.
cohaitungchi.com
Lose 20 Pounds In 2 Weeks – The Boiled Egg Diet
Do you love eggs? Then the boiled egg diet may just be right for you! Even if you don’t love eggs, this diet offers so many options for incorporating eggs into your diet, it won’t be an issue. It will be worth it to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks!
