In addition to protein, carbs, and fats, fiber is a highly important macronutrient that our bodies need to thrive, and it should always be a priority in your diet. This is especially true if you’re trying to lose weight, as ample fiber intake can help aid you on your weight loss journey. As RDN Clara Lawson explains, “There is a strong association between higher fiber intake and lower body weight. This is since the body requires more time to digest fiber. For this reason, eating fiber keeps you full for a longer time and one doesn’t feel hungry and therefore, it becomes easier to avoid unhealthy snacking.” Nice!

10 DAYS AGO