ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jay Leno ‘in good humor’ after suffering serious burns in car fire

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rf32j_0jASVrOm00

( KTLA ) — Jay Leno is being treated for serious burns after he was injured in a car fire over the weekend.

According to TMZ , the former “Tonight Show” host was in his Los Angeles garage on Sunday when one of his cars burst into flames, seemingly inexplicably. Sources told the entertainment site that the left side of Leno’s face was burned but that the flames didn’t “penetrate his eye or his ear.”

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to Variety .

Jay Leno talks ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ with Dayna Devon

News of Leno’s accident comes after multiple reports say he pulled out of a Las Vegas appearance at the last minute Sunday due to a “very serious medical emergency.” He was set to perform at the Financial Brand Forum 2022.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” read the email sent to attendees of the conference. People obtained the email on Monday.

Biden clocks 118 mph but loses drag race against Colin Powell’s son on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight,” the email read.

The comedian is recovering at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

In a statement to Nexstar’s KTLA, the hospital said Leno “is in stable condition” and receiving treatment for his face and hands. He is also “in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well-wishes and he wants to let everyone know he’s doing well and that he’s in the ‘best burn center in the United States.’”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Vicksburg woman accused of stabbing another woman in leg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been accused of stabbing another woman. Police said the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at a home on Bodley Street. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound to her left leg. Police arrested […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man convicted of murder after woman found dead in Canton hotel

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and trafficking in controlled substances after a woman’s body was found inside a Canton hotel in 2021. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Johnnie Harris, Jr., was sentenced to serve 30 years without the possibility of early release or […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Teen found dead inside vehicle after shooting, crash in Durant

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after a juvenile was killed. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Jones said officers responded to a shots fired call on Church Street around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14. He said witnesses reported seeing someone in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle. Officers also received a call […]
DURANT, MS
WJTV 12

Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting at Claiborne County club

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for shooting at a club in Claiborne County on Saturday, November 12. Claiborne County deputies responded to a call about shots fired at Club Old Skool on Highway 18 around 1:00 a.m. After arriving on the scene, several witnesses were interviewed. Investigators said the victim was […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Grandfather accused of shooting grandson inside Byram home

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man accused of shooting his 18-year-old grandson. The shooting happened at a home along the Siwell Road Corridor around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Police said the unidentified suspect was arrested for aggravated assault/domestic violence. He is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center. According […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Canton man pleads guilty to raping motel housekeeper

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty to sexual battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Dottie Maurice Griffin was a guest at the America’s Best Value […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in Copiah County murder-suicide

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after two people were killed in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to Sheriff Byron Swilley, the victims were identified as 47-year-old Terry Taylor and 44-year-old Christine Taylor. The two were married. The incident happened on Sunday, November 13 at a home on Hopewell […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Five charged after person shot in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss, (WJTV) – Five suspects were arrested after a shooting in Claiborne County. Deputies said they received a call about the shooting just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 from the Claiborne County Hospital. They discovered the shooting victim had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim had […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for burglarizing Hattiesburg church van

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to identify two suspects who burglarized a church van. Surveillance video appeared to show two individuals outside Word of Faith Christian Church on October 11. Police said the suspects shattered the window of the church van and stole the vehicle’s battery. Anyone with information on the burglary […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County man gets 25 years for fatal DUI crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An Adams County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for an aggravated DUI crash that happened in Vidalia, Louisiana, in 2018. The crash happened in the early morning hours of February 18, 2018. James Dakota Mooney ran a red light in Vidalia and kept driving after an officer […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy