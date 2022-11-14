Read full article on original website
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Volleyball Recap: Weeks 11 & 12
At the beginning of the season, I predicted that this year would look quite similar to mid-to-late 2010s volleyball teams, with the expectation that they would stick around the middle of the conference, pull off a couple of major upsets, and end the season in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. While things looked better for the team in the beginning of the season, the meatgrinder of a conference schedule is catching up to them. Things don’t get any easier in the final two weeks of the season, so my original prediction may be right after all.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
hammerandrails.com
Will Purdue Beat Northwestern and Keep Their B1G Hopes Alive?
Purdue football faces a huge test this coming weekend. And I don’t necessarily mean that Northwestern is going to be a huge problem. Instead, I mean the test is if they can win a game that they must win. Purdue has found themselves faltering at the worst times so far this season and this is an opportunity that the team simply can’t let pass them by. Ryan and I hopped back on the mics to talk about Northwestern and what Purdue needs to do to be victorious over the Irish National Champions.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Purdue Scouting Report vs Marquette
Marquette (2-0) vs Purdue (2-0) Zach shook off a tough opening game and looked like an All-American against Austin Peay. He’ll need to do the same against the Golden Eagles, despite the gargantuan leap in competition. Marquette doesn’t have a huge front court, but Clemson transfer O-Max Prosper (6’8”) and Oso Ighodaro (6’9”) are by far the most athletic front court Purdue has seen thus far. They also have 6’11” freshman Ben Gold ready to come off the bench and commit fouls. When the starters are in, this is a battle of basketball philosophy. If Coach Painter’s low post oriented game wins the day, it’s because Zach dominates the paint on offense, dissuades driving guards on defense, and stays out of foul trouble. That’s a big ask, but Edey is capable.
hammerandrails.com
Local Basketball Standout Returns to Play in Mackey Against the Boilers
Jonah Lucas was a local standout during his time at Harrison High School and took that hard work to Marquette as a preferred walk on under second year head coach Shaka Smart. Jonah will return to West Lafayette Tuesday night to face the Boilermakers in this season’s Gavitt Games matchup. Hammer and Rails connected with Lucas heading into the matchup to catch up with one of the better local players to come out of Tippecanoe County in the last few years.
What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss
No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
hammerandrails.com
Zach Edey named to Wooden Award Watch List
Zach Edey has been named to the Wooden Award Watch List which was announced on ESPN. So far this season, Edey is averaging a blistering 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 71.5 from the free throw line for the Purdue Boilermakers. Edey was also named a unanimous First Team Preseason All B1G selection along with being named a preseason All American by nearly every major media outlet.
hammerandrails.com
Matt Painter Show Highlights | 11/14/22
In reference to Purdue’s struggles offensively against Austin Peay:. Both teams we played were pretty athletic and I thought they had good size. I thought Austin Peay’s two big guys were pretty good players, but I thought our defense was better...we have a young team and a lot of times with a young team they play through their offense. The fact that we kept playing, we kept defending, and we were able to grind out that victory. There is a tendency to kind of fall into that trap when you struggle to shoot the ball, you get down on yourself, you don’t have the energy that you need, and I thought our guys were pretty good at that.”
wbaa.org
After stepping down as president, Mitch Daniels won’t be leaving Purdue “for the foreseeable future”
Purdue University announced Wednesday that even after stepping down as school president, Mitch Daniels will be staying on as the chairman of the board for the Purdue Research Foundation. The move comes at the request of incoming president Mung Chiang. In a Purdue statement, he said that he plans to...
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
WIBC.com
Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
lansingcitypulse.com
High on the list
Stoners of Lansing, rejoice! Your votes have been counted, and I’m here to highlight some of the winners of this year’s Top of the Town contest for the Cannabis category. Hundreds of votes were cast in the Lansing area to determine which brands and growers are the best of the best. Here’s a breakdown of this year’s winners:
4 arrested on OWI charges this week
Purdue and West Lafayette Police arrested four people in the last week on OWI charges. Purdue police arrested Corey Chaney, a 21-year-old resident of Knox, Indiana, on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. An officer reportedly saw her speeding near Northwestern and West Stadium avenues and conducted...
bridgemi.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s to-do list: gun control, tax cuts, Right-to-Work repeal
LANSING – Gun control measures. Right-to Work repeal. Eliminating the “retirement tax.” Continuing to “fix the damn roads.”. It’s all on the table for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is preparing to begin her second term with a new Democrat-controlled Legislature ready and willing to consider sweeping policy proposals she was unable to advance the past four years with Republicans leading the House and Senate.
iuk.edu
Experts cite Stellantis investment as buffer in uncertain economy
KOKOMO, Ind. — At a time economists fear a recession may be looming, Kokomo and its surrounding region may feel less impact, with plans underway for a $2.5 billion venture for lithium-ion battery production plant in Howard County. Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced plans to build the plant earlier...
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
WOOD
Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning
The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. The Watch (which will likely become a Warning) will be in effect from Thursday morning to late Friday night. They say:. Total snow accumulations of...
wdrb.com
Indiana sheriff's deputy accidentally shoots student during high school class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sheriff's deputy accidentally shot a student Thursday morning at a high school in western Indiana. In a news release Thursday, Indiana State Police said the shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. at South Vermillion County High School in Clinton, which is about 15 miles north of Terre Haute.
