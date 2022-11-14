ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

57-year-old man dead at Atmore Municipal Jail: SBI investigating

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1S0n_0jASVdHq00

ATMORE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, on Sunday, Nov. 13, a death was reported at the Atmore Municipal Jail.

At the request of the Atmore Police Department, special agents with the SBI launched an investigation into the death. Special agents identified Thomas Marvin Lord, 57, of Atmore, as the decedent.

Crestview man charged with 2nd degree murder: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

The body was released to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further investigation.

SBI said nothing further is available due to the ongoing investigation. Upon completion, the findings will be turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

Related
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw police investigating deadly shooting, MCSO assisting

UPDATE (11:58 p.m.): Chickasaw officials confirmed that the person shot and killed was a 21-year-old female. She was shot multiple times in her home. Officers said there was no sign of forced entry into the home and it appeared someone started shooting at the house when they approached it. The subject allegedly kept shooting when […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested after breaking into two homes in one day in Escambia Co., deputies say

Correction: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office clarified both burglaries happened on Nov. 15. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after breaking into two different homes in three days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary Seth Murdock, 28, was charged with burglary and damage to property. On Nov. 15, deputies said they […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police respond to shooting involving occupied vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday night. Police responded to the call at around 8:24 p.m. to the 2000 block of Josephine Street. A male victim reported he drove away from the Azalea Point Apartments at 651 Azalea Road after hearing gunshots, according to authorities. The victim noticed his vehicle had been shot when he arrived at his residence, said police.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Former Prichard Water Board manager indicted, husband arrested on new charges

UPDATE (6:42 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office have announced a new arrest in the Prichard Water Board case. Theresa Lewis, the Physical Service manager, is currently employed with the board and was arrested Thursday. She was indicted for theft of property first-degree and aggravated theft of property be deception. PRICHARD, Ala. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

2 students arrested in Daphne Middle School threat, 1 released: Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department announced they arrested two female students in relation to a school threat Thursday. According to officials, a note was found in the bathroom threatening to “shoot up” the school. DMS was not put on lockdown during the investigation; however, increased law enforcement was at the […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for woman they say stabbed boyfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend. Officers responded to a domestic violence call around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday to the Chateau Orleans Apartments at 3252 Orleans St. where they said a man had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested after alleged drug deal at Escambia High School: Sheriff reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After allegedly conducting a drug deal on the campus of Escambia High School early Wednesday morning, a Pensacola man is behind bars for distributing drugs, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Victor Ramone Bolar, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in methamphetamine, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile shooting leaves one man in critical condition

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight, according to the Mobile Police Department. On Tuesday, officers responded Providence Hospital at 10:44 a.m. after a man arrived with a gunshot wound. Authorities said they located the victim’s girlfriend and discovered she...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy