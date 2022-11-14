57-year-old man dead at Atmore Municipal Jail: SBI investigating

ATMORE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, on Sunday, Nov. 13, a death was reported at the Atmore Municipal Jail.

At the request of the Atmore Police Department, special agents with the SBI launched an investigation into the death. Special agents identified Thomas Marvin Lord, 57, of Atmore, as the decedent.

The body was released to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further investigation.

SBI said nothing further is available due to the ongoing investigation. Upon completion, the findings will be turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office.

