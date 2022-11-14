The last couple of years have been rocky for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. There have been divorce rumors floating around, but the couple kept that information to themselves — and now, McDermott is giving an update that seems positive. Even though he didn’t come out directly say that he and Spelling have reconciled, the 55-year-old actor told The U.S. Sun that “everything is amazing” and then doubled down with “everything’s great.” He continued, “We’re having a lot of fun. We’re loving the cold weather and then getting ready for the craziness of Thanksgiving and Christmas… I’m excited.” It does sound a...

2 DAYS AGO