'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family
Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’
The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
As General Hospital Does the Unthinkable With Holly, Emma Samms Pleads With Fans to ‘Hang in There’
It’s not over until it’s over. Walking on the wrong side of the law is nothing new to General Hospital’s Holly. When she first hooked up with Luke, in fact, she was a professional grifter. She’s also dabbled in jewel theft, demanded a payout for a life-saving antidote and had her share of “Bad Holly” moments.
Brooke’s Horrified to Learn Ridge and Taylor Are Engaged — and Thomas Pressures Douglas to Keep Quiet
At Forrester Creations, Ridge and Taylor urge Steffy to wrap up her business call. She does so and then asks what’s going on. Taylor holds up her hand to flash her engagement ring. Ridge chortles that she said, “Yes.” Steffy is so happy for them and embraces her mother.
General Hospital Preview: Avery Kristen Pohl Teases an Esme Twist That’ll Be Music to Fans’ Ears
Few things about General Hospital’s Esme can surprise us anymore. Ryan’s daughter? Sure. Survives what seemed to be a fatal encounter with Ava to come back from the dead pregnant? Of course! Heck, we wouldn’t be surprised if she actually is the Hook and not just copying them!
Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason
It’s beginning to look as if Jason Morgan just might be the latest Port Charles resident to return from the dead. Viewers will recall that it was a year ago this month that Sonny’s right-hand man was declared dead (again) following a tunnel collapse on Cassadine Island. Of...
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Tim Allen and Daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick Describe Working Together on ‘The Santa Clauses’
When Tim Allen has his daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, 13, along for the ride in The Santa Clauses, it can become a surreal experience. Allen-Dick had something to say about her father’s presence in the upcoming Disney+ series. “He was there when I needed help, but he also let me kind of figure it out, too, which I really liked,” Allen-Dick said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about working with her father, Fox News reports.
Boom! Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge Is Bound for a Huge Shock at the Wedding — But Not the One You’re Expecting
The groom may have the tables turned on him by the last person he’d expect!. The latest round of Brooke/Ridge/Taylor seems to be playing out as predictably as fans expect. Ridge had an issue with Brooke over a manipulation, ran to propose to Taylor, and the truth will come out at the wedding and set everything right again for “Bridge”. But will it really play out that way?
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy and Sharon team up and infuriate Adam and Lily
Thursday on The Young and the Restless Billy Abbott ( Jason Patrick) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) team up to protect Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). They have her checked into a facility and leave her in the care of the professionals but make a grave error in judgment. The duo decides to keep Chelsea's situation a secret and don't even tell Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Conner Newman (Judah Mackey). This is a set up for some fierce conversations between those involved and will lead to secrecy in Genoa City.
Erin & Ben Napier Almost Said No to Acting in HGTV Christmas Movie, Until Ree Drummond Stepped In
The Home Town stars appear in one of the network's first-ever scripted holiday movies, A Christmas Open House Erin and Ben Napier are making their acting debut in an HGTV Christmas movie — but they very nearly passed on the offer. When the network approached the Home Town stars about appearing in one its first-ever scripted holiday movies, A Christmas Open House (streaming now on discovery+ and airing on HGTV Dec. 7), the couple's first thought was no way. "We didn't feel that comfortable doing it," Ben explains to PEOPLE in this...
Dean McDermott Gives a Major Relationship Status Update About His Marriage to Tori Spelling
The last couple of years have been rocky for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. There have been divorce rumors floating around, but the couple kept that information to themselves — and now, McDermott is giving an update that seems positive. Even though he didn’t come out directly say that he and Spelling have reconciled, the 55-year-old actor told The U.S. Sun that “everything is amazing” and then doubled down with “everything’s great.” He continued, “We’re having a lot of fun. We’re loving the cold weather and then getting ready for the craziness of Thanksgiving and Christmas… I’m excited.” It does sound a...
Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Sends a Message to ‘Battered and Bruised’ Fans of ‘Tridge’
“When the going gets tough, the tough get going… ”. You know how the old saying goes and in the end, its meaning surrounds a difficult situation and how those involved stand strong and face what’s coming… And that’s exactly what fans of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Taylor and Ridge have been doing — staying strong and fighting for “Tridge.”
Brad Pitt May Have Kept His Relationship With Ines de Ramon Under the Radar for One Tricky Reason
After photos of Brad Pitt and the new woman in his life, Ines de Ramon, were leaked on Wednesday, sources started spilling the tea on this not-so-new relationship. It seems that the Oscar winner and the jewelry executive have been keeping their dating situation off the radar for one particular reason. Pitt and de Ramon reportedly “have been dating for a few months,” according to a People source, but they kept their romance low-key because the public was not aware of her split with husband Paul Wesley. The Vampire Diaries actor and de Ramon announced their separation in September, noting they...
Days of Our Lives Winter Preview: Bo, Hope and Ciara Return — Plus, Nicole Wakes Up With [Spoiler]!
Between the big comebacks announced and the thrilling promo released during the annual Day of Days event, it’s safe to say that Days of Our Lives viewers are in for a thrilling few months. “Wow,” one fan told us, “Peacock is clearly pulling out all the stops.”
Young & Restless Preview: Adam Questions Billy’s Role in Chelsea’s Life — and Kyle Confronts Diane About Her Secrets
Mariah wants answers as to what is going on between Chance and Abby. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 14-18, Kyle questions his mother about her past. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Abby and Devon’s life blew up last week when Chance...
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Just Took this Major Relationship Step — & Her Kids Are Involved
Proving Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are still “Falling” for one another, the elusive couple seems to have taken their relationship to the next level past a simple “Watermelon Sugar” high to straight-up “Adore You” status. Wilde was seen Tuesday evening at Styles’ concert...
Walker Independence Fall Finale: Justin Johnson Cortez Talks Calian's Verdict and Two Potential Love Triangles
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Thursday’s Walker Independence. Proceed at your own risk! Walker Independence put Calian on trial for the murder of one of the town’s founding fathers, Francis Reyes, in Thursday’s fall finale. Acting as Calian’s lawyer, Abby tried to build a reasonable doubt defense. But with Calian’s arrow found in Francis’ body, and Calian’s inability to remember what happened (aside from the fact that he saw a vision of his long-missing sister Nascha), the judge was forced to rule that Calian was guilty. As Calian was about to be hanged, Hoyt learned that Luis accidentally killed his own...
'Family Guy': 10 Times When Peter Griffin Was Actually A Sweetheart
Family Guy is a show filled with dark humor, but between all that, there are some really sweet moments. Although the show is more than two decades old, it has remained relevant throughout the years. Peter is probably the rudest and most inconsiderate character on the show, but even he...
Adam Clashes With Nick and Sally — and Connor Gets to See His Mom
At Society, Adam snarks about being lucky enough to be there when Sally and Adam are meeting up for drinks… are they fueling up for another round of hot sex? Sally tells him he’s out of line and Nick warns him to watch his mouth. Sally knows he has a lot on his plate but that’s no excuse to be crude. She thought they could be friends. Adam tells her, “You know what you are to me,” and assures her that whatever she thinks his brother has to offer, she’s bound to be disappointed in every possible way. Sally reminds him this was his own doing and suggests he stop blaming everyone but himself.
