ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MS

MS auditor demands $1.9 million from Marshall County prison operator

By Malaysia McCoy
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtFKy_0jASVSWj00

JACKSON, Miss ( WJTV ) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his officer served Management & Training Corporation (MTC) with a civil demand totaling nearly $2 million.

According to White, the company failed to follow the terms of its contract to operate the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) facility in Marshall County. The total demand amount – $1,991,774.10 – includes interest and investigative costs.

As part of its contract to operate the MDOC prison in Marshall County, White said MTC developed minimum mandatory staffing levels to ensure the safety of inmates and prison staff.

Brett Favre thanks followers after ‘recent allegations’

According to the auditor’s investigation, MTC failed to appropriately notify and credit MDOC when its staffing levels at the facility fell below the minimum amount required by the contract. The demand accounts for nearly 12,000 unfilled mandatory shifts at the facility from 2017 to 2020.

“This is one of the larger demands we’ve issued in my time in office. Our investigators have proven we will take on the biggest cases down to the smallest to protect taxpayer dollars,” said White. “We look forward to a swift recovery of these funds.”

If MTC does not make payment on the demand within 30 days, White said the case will be transmitted to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office for litigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
wtva.com

Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Officials investigate after Tipton County cyber attack

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn.– Tipton County officials are checking administrative bank accounts after a cyber attack compromised at least three county credit cards.  It was a normal Monday morning, according to Tipton County Trustee Kristie Maxwell until she tried to log into her email account, and wasn’t able to.  “Once I reset that password, I could […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two kilos of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Shelby County, Drug Task Force says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two kilos of deadly drugs were taken off the streets Monday after a seizure by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, the Drug Task Force said. Agents with the Drug Task Force’s Memphis office said that two kilos of “rainbow fentanyl” were found in Shelby County. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a colored form of the highly-addictive drug fentanyl that can look like candy to children and young people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
TUPELO, MS
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old DeSoto County man

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man from Southaven, Mississippi. George Shaw is described as 5′8″ with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys hat Wednesday. He...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

One year later: DA says Young Dolph investigation remains top priority

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One year after the murder of rapper Young Dolph rocked the city of Memphis and the music world, the Shelby County District Attorney General says the investigation into the deadly shooting is still a top priority for his office. Two suspected shooters have been arrested as investigators look into the details behind […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parents question safety after police close preschool threat case

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Dozens of parents gathered at the First Baptist Church Thursday night to better understand why the man responsible for making a threat at the church’s preschool is not facing charges. Some parents at an East Memphis preschool are concerned for their children’s safety after a threat was made against the school, but police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
darkhorsepressnow.com

Tupelo Police Arrest Man On Felony Drug Charge

On November 6, the Tupelo Police Department responded to Kimbrough Avenue in reference to an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A victim stated that 41-year-old Kortez Wells, had taken their vehicle without permission. Officers arrived at the address and found Wells in that vehicle parked in the driveway. After an...
TUPELO, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Hernando still waiting on park tax result

Hernando won’t know the official results of the “Pennies for Parks” tax inititiative until Monday when the numbers are officially certified by the county Election Commission. Voters on election day rejected the tax initiative which would have levied a one cent tax on all prepared foods in...
HERNANDO, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly indicted on charges in DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Grand Jury has indicted Memphis mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly on charges in that jurisdiction. Southaven Police said Tuesday that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, they presented the case to the Grand Jury. SPD said a true bill was returned for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Grand jury charges returned against shooting spree suspect

The man charged in a fatal shooting spree that briefly entered into DeSoto County has been charged by a grand jury in connection with the case. Southaven police said they presented Ezekiel Kelly to the grand jury, which has returned indictments against the Memphis man who paralyzed Memphis with his live streaming of activities around the city back in September.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

WREG

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy