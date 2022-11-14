Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen police charge three in missing person case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Police say they have charged three people they believe are connected to a missing person case. According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
KELOLAND TV
Charges filed in Aberdeen missing man’s case
KELOLAND TV
Authorities locate second person of interest in man’s disappearance
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen police search for suspects in missing person case
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet
KELOLAND TV
