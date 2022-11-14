Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
KSBW.com
Watsonville school gets state of the art kitchen, fresh garden for students
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Starlight Elementary students in Watsonville have a new garden and kitchen. The project was a collaboration through the celebrity chef, Emeril Lagasse Foundation called, Emeril's Culinary Garden And Teaching Kitchen, the Pajaro Valley Unified school district and the Life Lab nonprofit organization. Life Lab has...
'Our small, small token of gratitude': Breaking ground on Aptos park's Gutzwiller memorial
Family and friends of slain Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller were on hand Monday as officials broke ground on a memorial to the deputy gunned down in 2020 at Willowbrook County Park in Aptos.
Cabrillo College approves name change following 6-1 vote
Education leaders at Cabrillo College voted in favor of changing their school's name during Monday night's board meeting.
Gilroy Dispatch
The Smithsonian comes to Gilroy
The community room of the Gilroy Library transformed into a walk-through installation on Nov. 5, depicting the life of civil rights champion and co-founder of the United Farm Workers Union, Dolores Huerta, who coined the phrase, “Sí se puede” (Yes, we can). Huerta briefly taught school in...
sanbenito.com
Supes deny appeals of Betabel commercial project
San Benito County Supervisors at a recent meeting approved a conditional use permit for the Betabel commercial project, after hearing two appeals against the proposal due to its likely impacts on the environment and tribal lands. The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Nov. 8 to support the massive project, which...
Watsonville native Adrian Rebollar resigns with Monterey Bay F.C.
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville's favorite son will be staying with the Crisp and Kelp for a long time. Midfielder Adrian Rebollar signed a two-year contract extension to stay with Monterey Bay F.C. The Watsonville native scored four goals last season. He scored in his professional debut against Phoenix Rising FC during the club's inaugural match. The post Watsonville native Adrian Rebollar resigns with Monterey Bay F.C. appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
No ice skating rink at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk's Winter Wonderland this year
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk's holiday event will not have an ice skating rink for the 2022 season. In years past, the Boardwalk Winter Wonderland event has featured an ice skating rink near the entrance of the park. For the 2022 season, the event will not include the rink.
KSBW.com
Work begins on memorial for slain Santa Cruz sheriff's deputy
APTOS, Calif. — Work on a memorial area for a fallen Santa Cruz county deputy is underway at Willowbrook County Park. The memorial is in honor of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, who died in the line of duty in June 2020. Gutzwiller lived in the neighborhood and was a frequent visitor to the park.
sanbenito.com
Casey holds lead in Hollister mayoral election
Candidates for local offices have expanded their leads in the Nov. 8 election, as San Benito County elections officials continue to count ballots in races for Hollister and San Juan Bautista city offices and a slew of ballot measures in precincts throughout the county. In the race for mayor of...
Cindy Chavez concedes San Jose mayoral race to Matt Mahan
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has conceded the San Jose mayor’s race to San Jose city councilman Matt Mahan, according to a tweet she posted at noontime Wednesday. “Thank you everyone for all you have done to assist my campaign for San Jose Mayor over the past year,” Chavez […]
KSBW.com
Birders flock to Santa Cruz to spot rare Red Footed Booby
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A rare red-footed booby was spotted at the Santa Cruz Wharf. The tropical bird rarely migrated this far, leaving many in awe that it is here on the Central Coast. “We only expect to see them in places like Hawaii and Baja California is probably...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Miracle: How Watsonville Hospital Was Saved
Last December, a dozen hospitals across the U.S. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to redo their finances, as budgets were the red due to lower reimbursements and fewer patients were coming in. Eleven closed. Communities lost important services, and thousands lost their jobs. Only one has stayed open since...
KSBW.com
Monterey High dedicates their theater to long-time drama teacher
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey High School is honoring its longtime drama teacher by dedicating its theater to him. Larry Welch taught for more than 50 years in the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District and 31 of those years were at Monterey High before retiring in 2009. "Sometimes you wonder...
A design standards vote turns into a last grasp for local housing control in Santa Cruz
In California's housing climate, cities and counties are given little discretionary power over housing development. A vote in front of the Santa Cruz City Council on Tuesday represents an increasingly rare opportunity to exercise some local control.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Campbell, CA
Campbell is a fun and colorful city in the heart of Santa Clara County, California. It’s a delightful little place where traditional and progressive values mingle seamlessly. If you want to visit California, Campbell is as good a place as any to capture the West Coast magic you’re undoubtedly...
Santa Cruz City Council sets design standards, greenlights corridor rezoning as housing pressures intensify
When it comes to housing policies in California, cities and counties are yielding more local control to the state. However, some discretionary power still exists, and the Santa Cruz City Council moved to bolster the city's.
montereycountyweekly.com
As American expansion exerted pressure ever westward, Monterey County became a scene in the crossfire.
LIKE PHEIDIPPIDES, THE LEGENDARY MESSENGER RUNNING FROM MARATHON TO ATHENS, Tom Hill sets out from the Salinas Valley toward Monterey to share urgent news from the battlefield. Except Hill is not on foot – he’s astride a horse – and must pass through enemy lines to get there.
sanbenito.com
Latest results on Measure Q, R vote
The latest results in the Nov. 8 election continue to reinforce the voters’ majority opposition to the tightest restrictions on growth and development. Measure Q has been soundly rejected, with 56.49% of ballots, or 8,865 voters casting “No” votes, according to results posted the night of Nov. 15 to the county elections office website.
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
hoodline.com
Meet San Jose’s new mayor, Matt Mahan, the city government rookie who edged out a political veteran
The San Jose Mayor’s race has finally been decided, a week and change after Election Day, with rookie City Councilmember Matt Mahan barely edging out a veteran politician in the South Bay and current Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez conceded the race this week, as reported by the Mercury News. Mahan had the support of the current mayor, Sam Liccardo, who held the mayor's office for the past eight years.
