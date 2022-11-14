ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aptos, CA

KSBW.com

Watsonville school gets state of the art kitchen, fresh garden for students

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Starlight Elementary students in Watsonville have a new garden and kitchen. The project was a collaboration through the celebrity chef, Emeril Lagasse Foundation called, Emeril's Culinary Garden And Teaching Kitchen, the Pajaro Valley Unified school district and the Life Lab nonprofit organization. Life Lab has...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

The Smithsonian comes to Gilroy

The community room of the Gilroy Library transformed into a walk-through installation on Nov. 5, depicting the life of civil rights champion and co-founder of the United Farm Workers Union, Dolores Huerta, who coined the phrase, “Sí se puede” (Yes, we can). Huerta briefly taught school in...
GILROY, CA
sanbenito.com

Supes deny appeals of Betabel commercial project

San Benito County Supervisors at a recent meeting approved a conditional use permit for the Betabel commercial project, after hearing two appeals against the proposal due to its likely impacts on the environment and tribal lands. The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Nov. 8 to support the massive project, which...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville native Adrian Rebollar resigns with Monterey Bay F.C.

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville's favorite son will be staying with the Crisp and Kelp for a long time. Midfielder Adrian Rebollar signed a two-year contract extension to stay with Monterey Bay F.C. The Watsonville native scored four goals last season. He scored in his professional debut against Phoenix Rising FC during the club's inaugural match. The post Watsonville native Adrian Rebollar resigns with Monterey Bay F.C. appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
sanbenito.com

Casey holds lead in Hollister mayoral election

Candidates for local offices have expanded their leads in the Nov. 8 election, as San Benito County elections officials continue to count ballots in races for Hollister and San Juan Bautista city offices and a slew of ballot measures in precincts throughout the county. In the race for mayor of...
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Cindy Chavez concedes San Jose mayoral race to Matt Mahan

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has conceded the San Jose mayor’s race to San Jose city councilman Matt Mahan, according to a tweet she posted at noontime Wednesday. “Thank you everyone for all you have done to assist my campaign for San Jose Mayor over the past year,” Chavez […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Birders flock to Santa Cruz to spot rare Red Footed Booby

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A rare red-footed booby was spotted at the Santa Cruz Wharf. The tropical bird rarely migrated this far, leaving many in awe that it is here on the Central Coast. “We only expect to see them in places like Hawaii and Baja California is probably...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Miracle: How Watsonville Hospital Was Saved

Last December, a dozen hospitals across the U.S. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to redo their finances, as budgets were the red due to lower reimbursements and fewer patients were coming in. Eleven closed. Communities lost important services, and thousands lost their jobs. Only one has stayed open since...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey High dedicates their theater to long-time drama teacher

MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey High School is honoring its longtime drama teacher by dedicating its theater to him. Larry Welch taught for more than 50 years in the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District and 31 of those years were at Monterey High before retiring in 2009. "Sometimes you wonder...
MONTEREY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Campbell, CA

Campbell is a fun and colorful city in the heart of Santa Clara County, California. It’s a delightful little place where traditional and progressive values mingle seamlessly. If you want to visit California, Campbell is as good a place as any to capture the West Coast magic you’re undoubtedly...
CAMPBELL, CA
sanbenito.com

Latest results on Measure Q, R vote

The latest results in the Nov. 8 election continue to reinforce the voters’ majority opposition to the tightest restrictions on growth and development. Measure Q has been soundly rejected, with 56.49% of ballots, or 8,865 voters casting “No” votes, according to results posted the night of Nov. 15 to the county elections office website.
KRON4 News

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

Meet San Jose’s new mayor, Matt Mahan, the city government rookie who edged out a political veteran

The San Jose Mayor’s race has finally been decided, a week and change after Election Day, with rookie City Councilmember Matt Mahan barely edging out a veteran politician in the South Bay and current Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez conceded the race this week, as reported by the Mercury News. Mahan had the support of the current mayor, Sam Liccardo, who held the mayor's office for the past eight years.
SAN JOSE, CA

