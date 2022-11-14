ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has an endless mission

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas was in desperate need of a new facility. The estimated cost to renovate a larger facility was around millions of dollars, and Food Bank CEO Christie Jordan told Talk Business & Politics she wasn’t sure where the money would come from. Then the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Medical marijuana sales surpass 40,000 pounds

Among the states 38 dispensaries, eligible Arkansans spent $23.4 million on medical marijuana in October to obtain 4,588 pounds.A monthly breakdown of sales, provided by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, shows Plant Family Therapeutics of Mountain Home having sold 185.55 pounds in October, while six dispensaries sold more than 200 pounds.
ARKANSAS STATE
hopeprescott.com

Robinson Wins Car

The Progressive Insurance took part in the company’s 10th annual “Keys to Progress” car giveaway program on November 10th by presenting a free car to Arkansas Gold Star veteran mother of the late Sgt. Carlos Robinson. Jennifer Robinson of Hope, Arkansas was the recipient for the state...
HOPE, AR
KARK

Quick & easy soybean salsa

Hannah Phillips, the spokesperson for the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board, helps us celebrate Arkansas Soybean Month by making delicious and healthy soybean salsa!. The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board was established to improve the sustainability and profitability of the soybean industry in Arkansas. For more recipes, visit themiraclebean.com.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Celebrate “Troutsgiving” with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) hatcheries and the Family and Community Fishing Program (FCFP) are gearing up for “Troutsgiving,” the agency’s annual kickoff to fall stockings of rainbow trout in program ponds.Each year, rainbow trout raised at the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Springs are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperature has cooled enough to accommodate the cold-water fish.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Snow and rain hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain is turning into snow in parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 14. Snow is falling and spreading quickly across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma as temperatures fall. Once temperatures fall in your neighborhood, expect some bursts of snow until roughly 10 p.m. The mountains are already coated in fresh snow and the snow bands are descending into lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas hospitals face staffing concerns amid flu season surge

ARKANSAS, USA — RSV cases are on the rise in Arkansas, but health experts also said not to forget about the flu— as those cases continue to climb. “When we usually start to see influenza cases rise is more like late November in really into December,” said Dr.Joel Tumlison the Medical Director for Immunization at the Arkansas Department of Health.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This will be in effect until 3AM. The precipitation should be gone from our state shortly after midnight. A cold rain has moved...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

The 2022 Election: Where did Arkansas voters turn out the most?

Voter turnout in Arkansas didn't break any records during the 2022 midterms. Some counties had high participation and some had low turnout. One week out from the election, the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office said 906,597 ballots were cast in the election. That equals turnout of 50.39%, just below Secretary of State John Thurston's earlier prediction of 51%.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy