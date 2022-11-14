Read full article on original website
Related
7-Brew Coffee & Gusano's Pizza | What central Arkansas restaurants are opening and closing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s an exciting time for Arkansas’ food scene. So many new restaurants are opening locations here and others are now expanding. And while there’s been a lot of good food news, this week’s Eat It Up comes with a side of sad news regarding restaurant closures!
Salvation Army rolls out holiday giving campaigns in Arkansas
It's beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas which means the Salvation Army is rolling out its holiday campaigns.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock sees coldest morning since March
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the first two weeks of November featured well above average, and even record-breaking temperatures, conditions have started to cool down in a hurry. For the last five days temperatures have been around 10°+ below average, and Thursday morning lows were the coldest so far....
talkbusiness.net
Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has an endless mission
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas was in desperate need of a new facility. The estimated cost to renovate a larger facility was around millions of dollars, and Food Bank CEO Christie Jordan told Talk Business & Politics she wasn’t sure where the money would come from. Then the...
KTLO
Medical marijuana sales surpass 40,000 pounds
Among the states 38 dispensaries, eligible Arkansans spent $23.4 million on medical marijuana in October to obtain 4,588 pounds.A monthly breakdown of sales, provided by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, shows Plant Family Therapeutics of Mountain Home having sold 185.55 pounds in October, while six dispensaries sold more than 200 pounds.
hopeprescott.com
Robinson Wins Car
The Progressive Insurance took part in the company’s 10th annual “Keys to Progress” car giveaway program on November 10th by presenting a free car to Arkansas Gold Star veteran mother of the late Sgt. Carlos Robinson. Jennifer Robinson of Hope, Arkansas was the recipient for the state...
KARK
Quick & easy soybean salsa
Hannah Phillips, the spokesperson for the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board, helps us celebrate Arkansas Soybean Month by making delicious and healthy soybean salsa!. The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board was established to improve the sustainability and profitability of the soybean industry in Arkansas. For more recipes, visit themiraclebean.com.
KTLO
Celebrate “Troutsgiving” with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) hatcheries and the Family and Community Fishing Program (FCFP) are gearing up for “Troutsgiving,” the agency’s annual kickoff to fall stockings of rainbow trout in program ponds.Each year, rainbow trout raised at the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Springs are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperature has cooled enough to accommodate the cold-water fish.
5newsonline.com
Snow and rain hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain is turning into snow in parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 14. Snow is falling and spreading quickly across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma as temperatures fall. Once temperatures fall in your neighborhood, expect some bursts of snow until roughly 10 p.m. The mountains are already coated in fresh snow and the snow bands are descending into lower elevations.
Arkansas hospitals face staffing concerns amid flu season surge
ARKANSAS, USA — RSV cases are on the rise in Arkansas, but health experts also said not to forget about the flu— as those cases continue to climb. “When we usually start to see influenza cases rise is more like late November in really into December,” said Dr.Joel Tumlison the Medical Director for Immunization at the Arkansas Department of Health.
Arkansas receives $11M+ in settlement with Google
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
Google settles location-tracking suit involving 40 states for $392M
WASHINGTON — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Monday that 40 states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google, addressing allegations that the tech giant misled users about the mechanics of location-tracking services. According to The New York Times, the states sued Google for continuing to collect the...
KATV
Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This will be in effect until 3AM. The precipitation should be gone from our state shortly after midnight. A cold rain has moved...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny today; clouds return tomorrow and it will get colder
After a low temperature of 26° in Little Rock Thursday morning, it is warming up thanks to the sunshine. However, it will still be well below average this afternoon. The average high is 61°. Little Rock will have a high of 52°. This evening will be clear and cold, then a cold front will be passing through and clouds will increase.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Morning light snow in NWA; just mostly cloudy and cold in Central Arkansas
No snow in Central Arkansas, but a cold day is ahead thanks to a brand new cold front. We are starting the day in the low 30s and will only reach the mid-40s this afternoon. The light snow in NWA this morning will dry up around Noon if not before. But it won’t end before NWA gets or has the chance of a dusting of snow.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Becoming Sunny, Breezy, & Gusty this afternoon; colder tomorrow & Friday
With only a few morning clouds temperatures are starting in the mid-30s in Central and South Arkansas. They are in the 20s in North Arkansas. With sunshine temperatures will reach into the 50s this afternoon with a high temperature of 53° in Little Rock as the wind increases. High...
magnoliareporter.com
The 2022 Election: Where did Arkansas voters turn out the most?
Voter turnout in Arkansas didn't break any records during the 2022 midterms. Some counties had high participation and some had low turnout. One week out from the election, the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office said 906,597 ballots were cast in the election. That equals turnout of 50.39%, just below Secretary of State John Thurston's earlier prediction of 51%.
Arkansas attorney general calls contractor ‘con artist’ as complaints pile up against him
The Arkansas Attorney General announced her office is investigating a man described as a serial scammer that Working 4 You first exposed last week.
DASHCAM VIDEO: Arkansas trooper goes from backing up stakeout to road rage shootout
An Arkansas state trooper responded to a call at a stakeout in West Memphis, but little did he know his effort to backup other officers would end in a road rage shootout.
Comments / 0