Scam Alert: Scammers claiming to be Potter County Sergeant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the scammers are calling Amarillo residents saying they have a outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and they need to meet with them so they can pay cash to make the warrant go away.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increasing reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information on what happened to the woman’s body found near N Givens Ave. According to officials, on Nov. 13, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a body found on N Givens Ave. Officers...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers search for 1 wanted in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on 34-year-old Benjamin Adrian Martinez, who is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of, “Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14.” According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Martinez stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and […]
Potter County jury convicts man of assault of a family member charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury convicted and sentenced a man for an assault of a family member charge on Wednesday. After a two-day trial at the 181st District Court, Glaston Lee Mitchell was convicted for assault of a family member with a previous conviction, according to the 47th District Attorney’s Office.
Amarillo Police Department, Department of Public Safety seize drugs, guns in joint weekend operation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on the results of a joint operation conducted over the weekend that involved 40 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the APD, officers collaborated over the weekend with others from the APD Special Operations Division and the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, […]
‘We’ll help you make that situation better’: Amarillo police share on dealings with rise of domestic violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say that since they saw an uptick in gun violence back in 2019, not only has it continued to rise, but they saw an uptick in domestic violence as well. “One of our primary objectives in dealing with domestic violence is holding offenders accountable, whether...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for info on woman found dead in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking members of the public for information regarding the death of 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Lilly was found dead Sunday morning on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Lilly’s body was found in a […]
1 dead after Tuesday incident in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a Tuesday evening incident in northeast Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of north Highland around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a dead man. When […]
Friona woman pleaded guilty to 1 charge of ‘Harboring an Illegal Alien’
FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman pleaded guilty to one charge of “Harboring an Illegal Alien” in Federal Court Monday stemming from charges brought in August 2022. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was charged after law enforcement found that she was holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home earlier […]
Officials investigating after 1 found dead on North Givens Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on an ongoing investigation, in the wake of a person being found dead on North Givens Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly was found dead on Sunday on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Sgt. Jonathan Gates, one of […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying man using stolen debit card
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen debit card. According to officials, the man was seen on camera using a stolen debit card that was originally taken from an auto burglary. If you have any...
Family asks for answers in McLean woman’s death
MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after Kimberly Dawn Morris died from a confirmed animal attack. The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack although the 911 call reported a woman had been stabbed. The family of...
Canyon Police: Man taken into custody after welfare check at a home on the area of 6th Ave
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police responded to the area of 6th Ave on a welfare check at a home earlier today. Officials say at around 11:10 a.m., they received a call about a man who wanted to commit suicide. The call came from someone who knew the man and said he was threatening to harm himself.
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening. Around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Highland near Northeast 16th Avenue where they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have...
Tragedy to education: Wrecker industry educates drivers about the Move Over or Slow Down law
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tragedy is now being turned into education. Many area wrecker services are working together to educate you about an important law in place to save lives. A recent death in the wrecker industry has promoted more education about the Move Over or Slow Down Law. If...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight explosion
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe Street. According to the report, at around 10:30 p.m. last night, Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe Street on reports of an explosion. When...
Canyon police responded to the area of 6th Ave, area now open
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police responded to the area 6th Ave on a possible Welfare check. Officials say the area is now open. More information will be given once available.
1 transported to hospital after Monday evening explosion
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a reported explosion that happened Monday evening in Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched to a reported explosion around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South Monroe. When the first unit arrived, officials said […]
A Strong Case For Why This Is The Most Dangerous Lake In Amarillo
From time to time, Lawrence Lake pops up in the headlines. It has for quite some time. That's the reason why Lawrence Lake has what you might call a somewhat "nefarious" reputation. So what is it that makes Lawrence Lake the most dangerous lake in Amarillo, TX?. The Issues With...
New Update For Construction On Western Street Isn’t What You Want
We've come a long way since that photo at the top was taken. I took that photo almost a year ago. It was in December. Today, some news came out about Western Street. The City put out a new update about the construction, and it's not the one we want.
