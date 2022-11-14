ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

75 Christmas Activities to Intentionally Make the Season Oh-So-Bright

'Tis the season for family. Whether you'll be traveling or in the comfort of your own home, we've compiled 75 Christmas activities sure that will help you make this Christmas season memorable. We're recommending that you order your Christmas cards and update your address list. Be spontaneous and decide to go ice skating one sunny Saturday afternoon (either just the adults or with kids), or do some advanced planning and buy tickets to a holiday concert. Be intentional about some fun things you want to be sure to include this year.
Adrian Holman

Picture with Santa Claus from 11/11 to Christmas Eve

One of the tried and true American traditions is parents taking their children to have their picture taken with Santa Claus around Christmastime. Parents allow for their children to sit on the lap of a stranger dressed up as St. Nicholas while the parents fumble around looking for their phone to snap some photos.
Parade

25 Family Christmas Vacations and Getaways for an Unforgettable Holiday Season

Traveling during the holidays is an exciting, sometimes daunting event. Packing up the kids' suitcases, playing Tetris to get everything to fit in the car—oh, and don't forget about that oil change. You've probably gotten used to the journey to a family member's home every holiday season, but what's stopping you from planning that ultimate Christmas getaway you've been dreaming of?
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
CraftBits

Dollar Tree – Traditional Evergreen Christmas Wreath

This craft tutorial shows you step-by-step how to create an evergreen Christmas wreath. 4 Dollar Tree Greenery Picks with pine cones– Dollar Tree. Take the end of the garland and wrap it around the wire wreath and curl the end around to secure it. Then wrap the garland all...
macaronikid.com

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Us Weekly

21 Best Ugly Holiday Sweaters and Tees for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You can find Us wearing sweaters all throughout fall and winter, but something about a festive, fun or even totally ugly sweater just feels right around the holidays. It gets people into the holiday spirit, it makes for great […]
ETOnline.com

Deck The Halls With The Best Holiday Decorations and Christmas Trees On Sale at Wayfair

With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's not too early to start thinking about holiday decor. To get your home ready for the holidays, the Wayfair Black Friday Sale has seasonal decor deals up to 80% off. Right now, you can save big on everything you need to deck out your home for the holidays. Score pre-lit Christmas trees you can use year after year for under $100, take over 50% off poinsettia and beaded berry-adorned faux fir wreaths, and enjoy major discounts on beloved ornaments and seasonal wreaths.
Parade

These Two Simple Tips Will Keep Your Christmas Wreath Looking Fantastic for the Entire Holiday Season

Now that we're in November, there are some of you out there already thinking about (if not actually) putting out Christmas decorations, one of which is the ever-so-popular wreath. Just like trees, everyone has their own opinion on whether to have a real or artificial one, both can be beautiful and quite expensive, but the choice usually is based on preference.
Motherly

10 dazzling Christmas light displays around the USA

Holiday season heralds glittering and sparkling red and green lights all around. Elaborate decorations are one of the many ways to celebrate and whether you’re a family that treks to different places in search of these Christmas light displays or you like to see the pictures online, there’s nothing quite like Christmastime decor.
DVM 360

Chewy’s “Letter to Chewy Claus” to make pets jolly all holiday season long

Initiative will grant furry, feathery, and scaly friends on the "nice" list their holiday wish list while supporting animals in need in the process. Chewy, Inc has unveiled its “Letters to Chewy Claus” program to spread holiday cheer. According to a company release,1 this initiative was launched to...
Motherly

15 holiday party outfits for every event on your calendar

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. With the holiday season upon us, chances are you’ve got some parties on the calendar. Of course you’ve also got 800 gifts to buy, four dozen cookies to bake and an entire house to decorate, which means choosing the perfect holiday party outfits might be low on your list of priorities. (The physical and mental load is real.)
dayton247now.com

Stretching Your Dollar: Christmas Tree savings

(WKEF) - From travel to budget and even decorations, everything is costing more this holiday season. Megan O'Rourke shares some ways to save on a Christmas staple.

