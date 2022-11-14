Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Kathy Hoffman concedes to Republican Tom Horne in race to lead Arizona schools
PHOENIX - Democrat and incumbent Kathy Hoffman has conceded in the race for Superintendent of Public Instruction against Republican Tom Horne. Hoffman released the following statement on Nov. 17:. "After a hard-fought race, we came up short. I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and staff who stood by me...
KTAR.com
Kathy Hoffman concedes to Tom Horne in Arizona education superintendent race
PHOENIX — Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman conceded to Republican challenger Tom Horne on Thursday morning in the race for Arizona superintendent of public instruction. “After a hard-fought race, we came up short,” Hoffman said in a social media post. “I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and staff...
Kari Lake’s Faith In Arizona’s Election Plummets With Her Chances Of Winning
The Republican candidate for governor started out optimistic after Election Day. As more votes for her opponent rolled in, her campaign called for a re-vote in the state’s largest county.
AZFamily
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
fox10phoenix.com
'Unmitigated disaster': Prominent Arizona Republican calls for changes within the party
PHOENIX - In the recent midterm election, a "Red Wave" that some predict will overtake Arizona failed to materialize, with Democratic candidates, including Sen. Mark Kelly and outgoing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs projected to defeat their Trump-endorsed opponents, Blake Masters (in the Senate Race) and Kari Lake (in the governor's race).
AZFamily
About 27,000 ballots left to be counted in Arizona
Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning. Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential bid. Josh Rultenberg, a reporter with Gray’s Washington New Bureau, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about what might be to come for Arizona. Wednesday is deadline to cure...
Hoffman concedes to Horne, Lake refuses to concede against Hobbs
Kathy Hoffman has conceded to Tom Horne in the race for Superintendent of Public Instruction, according to a statement she shared online.
fox10phoenix.com
Prop 309: Arizona voters reject effort to enact stricter voter ID law
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the ability of...
Fronteras Desk
Arizona election update: Close races, likely recounts, ousted judges
It’s been more than a week since Arizonans went to the polls and some races are still too close to call. That includes two big statewide races for superintendent of public instruction and attorney general, which is separated by only 771 votes at last count. Under a new state...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
Phoenix New Times
5 Signs That Arizona Republicans Are Melting Down After Their Election Day Belly Flop
All of the election results still aren’t clear in Arizona, but one thing certainly is: The red wave predicted to sweep over the state didn’t materialize on November 8. Commence the recriminations, drain circling, and downward spirals. As early results started coming in on election night, the moods...
AZFamily
More than 1.13 million votes were counted within 24 hours of Election Day, not just 62,000
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - Nationally and in Arizona, Republicans have criticized the pace that votes are being counted in Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa County. “We waited 24 hours and got a measly 62,000 votes,” Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem tweeted Nov. 9. He called the county’s election system “a national disgrace.”
12news.com
Juan Ciscomani expected to win Arizona's 6th Congressional seat, Kirsten Engel concedes
TUCSON, Ariz. — Juan Ciscomani is projected to win a congressional seat representing the southeastern corner of Arizona after his opponent, Kirsten Engel, conceded Tuesday morning. After U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick announced she had no intentions of seeking another term in Congress, the area that encompasses most of Kirkpatrick's...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Election Integrity in Arizona? WATCH: Dozens of Voters Describe How Ballots NOT Counted
Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote. Originally published by: Jim Hoft, 2022-11-13, The Gateway Pundit. On Tuesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported that when polls opened in Maricopa County at 6 am on...
fox10phoenix.com
Election-related complaints fly during Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting
Election critics lash out during Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting. A Twitter account associated with the campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake urged supporters to attend the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on the morning of Nov. 16, and sparks flew at times during the meeting. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
KTAR.com
Republicans projected to win 6 of Arizona’s 9 US House seats
PHOENIX — In the first election under new district maps, Republicans are projected to win six of Arizona’s nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The two-seat swing in Arizona is a major blow to national Democrats’ hopes of holding control of the House. The final...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor
It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
Katie Hobbs defeats Kari Lake in Arizona governor race
Democrat Katie Hobbs expanded her lead in the Arizona governor's race over the weekend, but Republican Kari Lake gained some ground over the past couple nights. The latest: AP projected at 9:20pm ET that Hobbs had defeated Lake. Flashback: The governor's race was still too close to call on Monday...
fox10phoenix.com
Foreign companies face mounting criticism for using Arizona water to grow crops for export
Foreign companies face mounting criticism over its unlimited access to Arizona water. As Arizona continues to deal with a water crisis, there's mounting controversy over some foreign-owned companies having unlimited access to groundwater in parts of Arizona. The water is reportedly used to grow crops for export. FOX 10's John Hook reports.
Comments / 0