ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

New Record Price For Iowa Farmland May Be Near Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa — The new record price for farmland in Iowa might be right in the Sheldon area. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realty & Auction of Rock Valley tells us about the sale. We asked Zomer if the land was exceptional or if it was just a testament...
SHELDON, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Toby

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Toby, a 1-year-old, male, black and white Pitbull mix. We featured him on Good Day Siouxland back in early October, but he’s still waiting. He’s been at the shelter since late August. They say he’s a super friendly guy who’s just the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Carol Moret

Carol Moret, age 71, of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in George, Iowa. A Memorial Service will be held at the Wansink Center at Village Northwest Unlimited at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m....
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

NCC Building’s Atrium To Be Named After The College’s Late President

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa Community College officials have announced that the atrium of one of their buildings will be named in honor of a former college president who recently passed away. According to NCC officials, on Tuesday, November 22, NCC will be hosting a Chamber Coffee to dedicate...
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sami Reinking Is 2022 Sheldon Homecoming Scholarship Winner

Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation has announced the winner of the 2022 Homecoming Scholarship. SCDC officials tell us Sami Reinking is the winner of the $6,000 scholarship. Reinking graduated from Sheldon High School in 2015 and is now a teacher at East Elementary. She tells us what the scholarship means to her.
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rev. Dean Shelly

Rev. Dean Shelly age 80 of Rock Rapids, Iowa passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Monday, November 21st at First Baptist Church rural George, IA, with Pastor Jesse Sternke officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft

Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy