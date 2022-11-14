Read full article on original website
Related
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
kiwaradio.com
New Record Price For Iowa Farmland May Be Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The new record price for farmland in Iowa might be right in the Sheldon area. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realty & Auction of Rock Valley tells us about the sale. We asked Zomer if the land was exceptional or if it was just a testament...
Iowa Construction Firm Skipped Out Of $1 Million In Taxes It Withheld From Employees
The owner of a Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, construction firm pleaded guilty today to tax evasion for evading payment of his company’s employment taxes. According to court documents and statements made in court, Kevin Alexander, 62, of Sioux City, owned K&L Construction, Inc., a landscaping and
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
kiwaradio.com
Middle School Science Fair Winners Selected; Will Head to The State Science Fair In March
Sheldon, Iowa — Judges chose the top three projects at the Sheldon Middle School Science Fair on November 15th. The top three science projects are completely different from one another. The projects involved fish, reading, and bowling. KIWA spoke with the students that were chosen in the top three.
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
KCAU 9 is back on air, thank you for your patience
It will be off-air until further notice but hopefully return in time for Thursday's 5 p.m. newscast.
Stray of the Day: Meet Toby
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Toby, a 1-year-old, male, black and white Pitbull mix. We featured him on Good Day Siouxland back in early October, but he’s still waiting. He’s been at the shelter since late August. They say he’s a super friendly guy who’s just the […]
kiwaradio.com
Carol Moret
Carol Moret, age 71, of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in George, Iowa. A Memorial Service will be held at the Wansink Center at Village Northwest Unlimited at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m....
kiwaradio.com
NCC Building’s Atrium To Be Named After The College’s Late President
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa Community College officials have announced that the atrium of one of their buildings will be named in honor of a former college president who recently passed away. According to NCC officials, on Tuesday, November 22, NCC will be hosting a Chamber Coffee to dedicate...
Owner of Sergeant Bluff construction company pleads guilty to tax evasion
A Sergeant Bluff businessman has pleaded guilty for tax evasion.
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
Iowa DOT launching virtual tour, discussion on Gordon Drive viaduct, Bacon Creek conduit replacement
Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation will be discussing the replacement of the Gordon Drive Viaduct and the Bacon Creek Conduit in Sioux City, and the public is invited to attend.
First snow accumulation of season for northeastern Siouxland
Parts of Siouxland, particularly in parts of Iowa, saw the first snow accumulations of the season on Monday.
kiwaradio.com
Sami Reinking Is 2022 Sheldon Homecoming Scholarship Winner
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation has announced the winner of the 2022 Homecoming Scholarship. SCDC officials tell us Sami Reinking is the winner of the $6,000 scholarship. Reinking graduated from Sheldon High School in 2015 and is now a teacher at East Elementary. She tells us what the scholarship means to her.
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
kiwaradio.com
Rev. Dean Shelly
Rev. Dean Shelly age 80 of Rock Rapids, Iowa passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Monday, November 21st at First Baptist Church rural George, IA, with Pastor Jesse Sternke officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
Help collectors help you, Sioux City asks residents to bag their waste
The city is reminding residents to bag all solid waste and recycling materials after reports of stray items getting stuck.
Comments / 0