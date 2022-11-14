Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wktn.com
Window Wonderland and Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade Announced
The Kenton Historic Courthouse District officially announces this year’s Window Wonderland reveal will occur on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The Kenton Lions Club: Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm around the courthouse square. Also planned for that evening is the lighting of the Hardin County Courthouse Christmas lights.
wktn.com
Food Pass Out In Forest This Saturday
The Forest Church of God will be doing a Food Pass out this coming Saturday November 19th from 1pm until 3pm. The food Pass Out will be at the Forest Church of God located at 109 W Lima Street in Forest.
wktn.com
Open House Scheduled
Ohio Hi-Point will be holding a Ribbon Cutting and Building Open House. The event will be held on Thursday December 1st at 4pm. Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is located at 2280 St. Rt. 540 in Bellefontaine.
wktn.com
Obituary for Jolene “Jodi” Bays
A graveside committal service for Jolene “Jodi” Bays will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the St. Mary’s (Grove) Cemetery in Kenton with Father Ed Shikina officiating. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Everyone attending the services or visitation is invited to wear their favorite Michigan or Ohio State apparel.
wktn.com
Obituary for Francis “Carl” Fraley
Francis “Carl” Fraley, age 80, of Kenton, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 8, 1942, in Alger, Ohio to the late Daniel and June (Watson) Fraley. On July 28, 1978, Carl married Patricia A. “Patty” Collins. She preceded him in death on June 22, 2013.
wktn.com
Wyandot County Deputy Presented Award
Wednesday Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Tschanen was present the medal of honor award during the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association Awards Ceremony. Sheriff Todd Frey was able to present the award for Tschanen’s quick and heroic actions during the July 10, 2022 tragic shooting that took place in the Village of Carey.
wktn.com
Obituary for Carol Ann Conover
Carol Ann Conover age 82 of Forest, died at Vancrest of Ada on Nov. 12, 2022. She was born on Jan. 17, 1940 in Hardin Co. to the late Clarence James and Beulah Louise (Green) McKee. She married Darrell Brandyberry and then married Robert Conover, who preceded her in death.
wktn.com
Obituary for Shirley F. Castle
A graveside service for Shirley F. Castle will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Dunkirk Cemetery with Pastor Karen Rarey officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Shirley passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Kenton Nursing and...
wktn.com
Regional Football Teams Still In Playoffs
A couple of Regional High School Football teams will be continuing their hunt in the playoffs. The OHSAA released their final regional pairings. Allen East will play Maria Stein Marion Local in Wapakoneta for a Division 6 region 24 Regional Championship and a trip to the State Semifinal. Lima Central...
wktn.com
ODOT District 1 Seeking Comments For Proposed Projects
LIMA, Ohio (Nov. 15, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:. ALLEN COUNTY. State Route 117 small bridge and culvert replacement (PID: 107835) –...
wktn.com
Pursuit Monday Starts in Findlay ends in Wyandot County
Just before 2pm Monday, Findlay Police Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer’s arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
wktn.com
False Active Shooter Alerts at Regional Schools Wednesday
The first occurred in Allen County at around 9:40 Wednesday morning. The Sheriff’s office received a call stating an active shooter was at Lima Temple Christian School with multiple injuries. Within 3 minutes law enforcement was on scene and began assessing the situation. This first search of the building was done within minutes, and it became immediately clear that the report of an active shooter was false.
wktn.com
Another High Speed Chase on Tuesday Morning
On Tuesday morning at around 10:15 am, Detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a vehicle leaving the village of Carey. Detectives then followed the suspect and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect then fled in the vehicle reaching speeds over 100 mph and leading officers on a 20-mile chase.
