Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Mexico investigates death of US tourist seen in fight video
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
WHEC TV-10
Cambodia wildlife official jailed in NY for monkey smuggling
MIAMI (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged eight people with smuggling endangered monkeys, including a Cambodian wildlife official who was arrested in the U.S. while traveling to a conference on protecting endangered species. The official plus a colleague in that country’s wildlife agency and six people connected to a...
WHEC TV-10
Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022
At least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in the United States in 2022, the Human Rights Campaign announced Wednesday in its annual report ahead of the Transgender Day of Remembrance. Transgender people of color account for 81% of known victims this year, and 59% were Black. Trans...
WHEC TV-10
Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said Thursday. Griner was transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow, after a Russian court last month rejected her appeal of her sentence.
Denton County fire chief arrested by FBI in pension fund fraud case
A Denton County fire chief has been arrested, accused by the feds of stealing money from his own firefighters’ pension fund. Thursday, the FBI raided the Argyle headquarters of the Denton County Emergency Services District 1
WHEC TV-10
Trump Org.’s longtime CFO testifies at company’s fraud trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief is still a company man, collecting a hefty salary from the former president’s namesake Trump Organization even as he makes his long-awaited turn as the prosecution’s star witness in a criminal tax fraud trial. Allen Weisselberg testified...
WHEC TV-10
US officials: Initial findings suggest missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian missile
WASHINGTON (AP) — US officials: Initial findings suggest missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian missile. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Gambling group estimates US will bet $1.8B on World Cup
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans will bet $1.8 billion on the World Cup this year, the first to be held while legal sports betting is widespread in the U.S., according to the casino industry’s national trade group. About 20.5 million American adults plan to bet on the...
WHEC TV-10
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the Catholic Church scandal:. On his plane back to Rome from a Middle East trip recently, Pope Francis acknowledged that the Vatican faces pushback in its efforts to overhaul the Catholic Church’s habits of denial, secrecy and coverup surrounding clerical sexual abuse. “There are people within the church who still do not see clearly,” he said, adding that “not everyone has courage.”
Comments / 0