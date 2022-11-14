Read full article on original website
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Wind advisory, warning in place as Portland metro and Columbia Gorge see strong gusts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The strong east wind is sweeping the Columbia River Gorge and parts of the Willamette Valley on Thursday, knocking out power for thousands of people. A wind advisory is in effect for the greater Portland and Vancouver area through 7 a.m. Friday as gusty wind could knock down tree limbs and bring down power lines.
Outages reported across Portland metro area, Wind Advisory in effect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of outages were reported across the Portland metro area Thursday morning as high winds moved into the area. By 8 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 10,508 customers were without power, while Pacific Power said about 1,026 customers had lost power. Clark PUD was reporting only eight outages.
Powerful winds now; rain and snow Thanksgiving week
Strong winds will continue to ruffle the greater Portland area this week. On Wednesday, wind speeds will hold around 18 mph with 31-mph gusts. Some high-elevation locations like the Vista House are seeing gusts as strong as 80 mph.
Clear skies give Oregonians rare opportunity to view Leonid meteor shower
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
No-rain-vember: Dry, cold, windy in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No-rain-vember. It’s a cute name for a month with an issue. It’s November and we need the rain to keep falling. Portland’s three inches of rain so far isn’t enough to carry us to the end of the month. Axl Rose might have to rewrite the song ‘November Rain’ if things don’t change soon.
Portland area will have clear sky for peak of Leonid meteor shower
So often, Portland’s cloud cover in late fall and winter prevents star gazers from enjoying celestial events – but the weather won't be a problem for the peak of the Leonid meteor shower.
Wind gusts up to 49 mph around Puget Sound; 6,000 without power
Wind advisories around the Sound have led to thousands without power, according to Puget Sound Energy. According to the National Weather Service, areas in western Whatcom County and the east Puget Sound lowlands are under wind advisories until 6 p.m. tonight. Whatcom areas can expect northeast winds from 20 to...
Eastern Oregon highways, schools closed or delayed for ice
Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322. Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.
Uncommonly dry, windy stretch overtakes Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Whew! The sound you’ll hear Tuesday as the wind blows — but it won’t be paired with rain!. A fairly uncommon stretch of dry November weather is dominating the forecast this week. As high pressure builds, offshore wind is set to blow. We are expecting the ongoing sustained wind speed out of the Gorge around 10 to 20 mph. We will have gusts pushing to about 30 to 35 mph for the Portland metro area. There will be a wind chill in the morning hours, with many feeling like they’re in the upper 20s.
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
Loose cable on Interstate Bridge briefly closes I-5 southbound at Washington/Oregon border
PORTLAND, Ore. — I-5 southbound was briefly closed at the Interstate Bridge on Thursday afternoon, shortly before the evening commute. The southbound span of the Interstate Bridge was closed while crews worked to recover a 275-foot cable that had come loose. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews...
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power
SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?
Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
PGE Encourages Customers To Prepare Now For Possible Winter Outages
Portland, Ore. — With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too. When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money. Each degree you lower your thermostat...
'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the...
Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat
In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
