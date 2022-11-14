ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes

By George Stockburger, Dennis Owens
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call , leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air.

Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph Hogan in his race against Democrat Mark Moffa. The race had been as close as just two votes, but new data was loaded Monday afternoon to show Hogan now leading.

In Montgomery County, the 151st District seat is separated by 14 votes with Republican William Todd Stephens leading Democrat Melissa Cerrato.

With those two races uncalled and the pending special election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Tony DeLuca , the Pennsylvania State House sits at 100 Republicans and 100 Democrats.

“There are races all over the commonwealth that for decades and beyond have been very close and decided by only a few votes, it’s not the first time nor will it be the last,” said State Rep. Mary Isaacson (D-Philadelphia).

The first party to reach 102 members will take the majority.

“This wasn’t on my bingo card for things to look for in the Pennsylvania election this year, obviously redistricting played a huge role in this,” says election lawyer Larence Otter.

Pennsylvania Republicans say Democrats may have jumped the gun on their declaration that they took the chamber.

“Last week Democrats claimed the majority which we still believe was an incredibly premature announcement with the numbers of votes being counted in a number of outstanding districts,” said House Republican Spokesman Jason Gottesman.

Blue wave sweeps across Pennsylvania on Election Day

In the state Senate where Republicans held their majority, Majority Leader Kim Ward is expected to become the first woman Senate President Pro Temp. It would also mean Ward temporarily serves as lieutenant governor for approximately two weeks between John Fetterman’s swearing-in to the United States Senate and the inauguration of Lt. Governor-elect Austin Davis in Harrisburg.

“This could be a colossal mess in trying to reorganize,” said Otter. “I can’t tell you how they worked it out, but it’s not going to be a pleasant day in Harrisburg between now and swearing-in day in January.”

Davis and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn in on Jan. 17, 2023. Republican Doug Mastriano officially conceded the governor’s race on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — With control of the Pennsylvania state House on the line, attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. The arguments mostly come down to relatively...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Pa. House Democrats secure majority with Rep. Todd Stephens’ concession in close race

(*This story was updated at 6:20 p.m., Thursday, 11/17/2022 to include the vote total) Democrats secured control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Thursday when incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery, conceded his loss to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato. Montgomery County elections officials counted provisional ballots on Thursday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Democrats win control of PA House after incumbent Republican concedes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats haven't had control of the Pennsylvania House in more than a decade, but it appears they have won a very slim majority over Republicans. Republican State Representative Todd Stephens of Montgomery County conceded on Thursday evening to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato. The win gives Democrats...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Shapiro, Davis Discuss Transition, Say Pennsylvania is Well-Positioned for Success

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Governor-elect, Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect, Austin Davis, discussed transition efforts alongside Governor Tom Wolf. Wednesday’s transition announcements come just over a week after Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial race by a margin of over 700,000 votes....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Democrats appear to have flipped the Pennsylvania House, may be short votes to pick a speaker

Pennsylvania Democrats almost certainly gained narrow control of the state House of Representatives, unexpectedly winning at least 102 of the chamber's 203 seats and erasing the Republicans' 23-seat advantage. There are still two seats in suburban Philadelphia that have not been called, but Democrats lead in one — and they only need one to have a one-seat majority in the House, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The Democratic leaders of the House claimed victory on Wednesday afternoon.  If Democrats win one or both seats, House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton (pictured) should be on track to become Pennsylvania's first-ever female House speaker. But it's a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control

Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State House to vote on Larry Krasner impeachment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House will vote on two articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. The State House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday voted on party lines to send the articles to the House. The articles of impeachment allege Krasner is guilty of “misbehavior in office” and obstruction of justice […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision

Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision. Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special …. Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Absolutely Hold Larry Krasner Accountable, But Not by Impeaching Him

Legislators in Harrisburg are wasting time they should be spending finding real solutions to the city's gun-violence crisis. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Albert Einstein is often quoted as saying that if he were given...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown council authorizes regulation of fireworks in town

NORRISTOWN — Anyone looking to set off fireworks will need a permit to do so after municipal officials authorized the regulation of fireworks in Norristown. Members of the Norristown Municipal Council permitted the regulatory action during a work session, Tuesday. The ordinance took effect following the Tuesday evening vote.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WETM 18 News

Agriculture Secretary encourages residents to shop local

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and First Lady of Agriculture Nina Redding shopped at York Central Market House for a PA Prefered Thanksgiving celebration. “Shopping locally and looking for the PA Preferred checkmark directly supports Pennsylvania family farms and supports jobs and the economy right where you live,” said Secretary […]
YORK, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races

Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

