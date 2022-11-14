This Week in Pennsylvania: Sharif Street

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how for the first time in history, the state has elected a democrat to a thrift consecutive term. He will also talk about how Former President Donald Trump is reportedly angry at his wife Melania and Fox News host Sean Hannity for pushing him to endorse Mehmet Oz.

Then, State Senator Sharif Street will join the show.

Analysts Danielle Gross and Scott Paterno join in on the conversation later in the show.

