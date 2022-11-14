ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

This Week in Pennsylvania: Sharif Street

By Dennis Owens, James Wesser
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WP0t9_0jASUBsF00

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how for the first time in history, the state has elected a democrat to a thrift consecutive term. He will also talk about how Former President Donald Trump is reportedly angry at his wife Melania and Fox News host Sean Hannity for pushing him to endorse Mehmet Oz.

Then, State Senator Sharif Street will join the show.

Analysts Danielle Gross and Scott Paterno join in on the conversation later in the show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Two found dead in Southside parking lot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has reported the deaths of two individuals found inside a vehicle in Elmira Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was found inside the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Elmira’s Southside around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The vehicle was located in the back of the complex, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Police release name of man found dead in Waverly Glen Park

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have identified the man who was found dead in Waverly Glen Park last week. The Village of Waverly Police Department said that the man’s name was Thomas Bellows, Jr., 30 from Waverly. Police again said that no foul play was suspected in his death. Waverly Police are waiting for autopsy […]
WAVERLY, NY
YourErie

Fetterman arrives in Washington D.C. as Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman arrived in Washington D.C. and appeared with lawmakers on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Fetterman joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vermont Senator-elect Peter Welch at the U.S. Capitol. Known for wearing Carhartt sweatshirts and shorts at campaign events, Fetterman noticeably arrived wearing a suit. Fetterman declared […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Democrats appear to have flipped the Pennsylvania House, may be short votes to pick a speaker

Pennsylvania Democrats almost certainly gained narrow control of the state House of Representatives, unexpectedly winning at least 102 of the chamber's 203 seats and erasing the Republicans' 23-seat advantage. There are still two seats in suburban Philadelphia that have not been called, but Democrats lead in one — and they only need one to have a one-seat majority in the House, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The Democratic leaders of the House claimed victory on Wednesday afternoon.  If Democrats win one or both seats, House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton (pictured) should be on track to become Pennsylvania's first-ever female House speaker. But it's a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split

Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
ARIZONA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania State House to vote on Larry Krasner impeachment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House will vote on two articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. The State House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday voted on party lines to send the articles to the House. The articles of impeachment allege Krasner is guilty of “misbehavior in office” and obstruction of justice […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Lake Effect Snow is possible Wednesday night and Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 16TH: 48° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 16TH: 30° WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lake effect snowfall moves in and winds increase as we have a Canadian airmass overhead. Full forecast found below: TONIGHT: The low temperature from Wednesday to Thursday will be in the upper 20’s. Scattered lake-effect […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on multiple weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man is in custody after dozens of weapons were found inside an Elmira residence by police on Thursday. Police say that Madixx J. Burge, 22, was arrested and charged with seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony. The arrest comes […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Athens woman arrested for attempted burglary; terroristic threats

SHESHEQUIN TWP. Pa. (WETM) — An Athens woman has been arrested following an incident where police say she attempted to break into a residence and made threats toward the resident. According to the criminal complaint, Ashley Kennedy, of Athens, Pa., was arrested after an incident occurred on Oct. 27, at a residence on Sheshequin Road […]
ATHENS, PA
WETM 18 News

Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira

9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
ELMIRA, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Pa. GOP’s no good, very bad, terrible election is forcing a reckoning in the state party

Republicans had a lousy night nationwide Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, it was an unmitigated disaster. Within the state Republican Party, some insiders are already maneuvering for change. Ted Christian, a former Trump adviser in the state, and Andy Reilly, the Pennsylvania GOP national committeeman, are both making moves toward potentially replacing the state party chairman, Lawrence Tabas, according to three Republicans familiar with the conversations, who asked for anonymity to disclose private talks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy