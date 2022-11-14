Timberland Taps Former Estee Lauder Exec Ezra Martin to Fill a Newly Created Marketing VP Role

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Peter Verry
Timberland has bolstered its leadership team with a newly created marketing position.

The outdoor standout announced today that it has appointed Ezra Martin to its VP of marketing — Americas role. In this position, Timberland said Martin will be tasked with developing and implementing strategic marketing programs that tap into its outdoor and work heritage. Also, the brand said Martin will be responsible for bringing the Timberland and Timberland Pro brands to life across physical and digital channels in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

What’s more, Timberland said Martin will help lead the go-to-market strategy for its 50th anniversary in 2023, when the brand — then known as Abington Shoe Company — invented its original waterproof boots called the “Timberland.” (In 1978, the company was renamed Timberland.)

“We’re excited to welcome Ezra to our team and community,” VP and GM of Timberland Americas Tracy Smith said in a statement. “His deep industry experience, passion for disruptive marketing and strong leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to elevate the Timberland and Timberland Pro brands.”

Prior to Timberland, Martin was the global VP of marketing for the Lab Series men’s skincare brand at The Estee Lauder Companies. His professional experience also includes footwear, with stints at Nike and Converse.

“This is such an exciting time for Timberland — an opportunity to embrace the heritage, innovation and progressive spirit Timberland was founded on, and bring it into the future,” Martin said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to join the team and to be able to contribute to the rich history of this iconic brand.”

Timberland has been the subject of several headlines as of late, mostly for its sustainable product releases.

For instance, the brand revealed its collaboration with Pangaia at the start of the month that was “designed with nature in mind” and pairs “partly natural materials, bold colors and iconic style.” Included in the range are several new-look 6-Inch boots and a mule, which are offered in men’s and women’s sizing.

And in September, Timberland revealed the Sky , a lace-up silhouette modeled after its staple 6-inch boot and built with leather uppers, its signature gold hardware eyelets, woven laces and quad-row stitching. The look is executed with leathers with a Silver rating by the Leather Working Group, and it also features the brand’s ReBOTL fabric linings made from 50% recycled plastic.

