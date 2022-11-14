Read full article on original website
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)
If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
Milburn Stone Revealed the ‘Gunsmoke’ Cast Made Ken Curtis a Star by Giving Him All of Their ‘Stupid Lines’ They Didn’t Want to Read
Actor Milburn Stone recalled how the 'Gunsmoke' cast would give Ken Curtis' Festus Haggen to read all of the 'stupid lines' that the rest of them didn't want.
Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel
Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
'Criminal Minds' Star Set for 'Law & Order: SVU' in Rollins-Focused Episode Ahead of Exit
A former Criminal Minds star has booked a guest role in an upcoming Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode. Lola Glaudini will star in the Thursday, Nov. 3 episode, reports Give Me My Remote. The episode will feature Det. Amanda Rollins, a month before Kelli Giddish's final episode airs.
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ trailer brings Joe Mantegna and crew back together
Paramount+ will be host to the return of the ‘Criminal Minds’ squad in a brand new serial killer mystery set post-pandemic in the 10 episode ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’
'The Conners' Sneak Peek: Estelle Parsons Returns for the Thanksgiving Episode (Exclusive)
After last appearing in season 3, Estelle Parsons is making her long-awaited return as Beverly Harris in season 5 of The Conners. ET has an exclusive preview of the sitcom's Thanksgiving-themed episode, "Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries," which sees Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and the rest of the family coming to terms with the fact that Beverly has become ill.
This 'Desperate Housewives' Star Plays the Governor on 'The Resident'
WARNING: The following contains The Resident Season 6 spoilers. Fox's medical drama The Resident upped the stakes in its Nov. 8 episode when the governor of Georgia made an appearance. Season 6, Episode 4, "The Chimera" featured a subplot in which Kit and Bell (played by Jane Leeves and Bruce Greenwood) met with the state's highest elected official.
Amanda Blake Refused ‘Gunsmoke’ Casting to Pass on Her With 1 Stubborn Tactic
'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake employed a very persistent technique to show how serious she was about wanting to audition for the role of Miss Kitty Russell.
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
‘Many Saints of Newark’ Star Leslie Odom Jr. Is Game for More ‘Sopranos’ Work: ‘Yes Is the Answer’
When “The Many Saints of Newark” arrived last autumn, the much-hyped “Sopranos” movie prequel allowed audiences the chance to see not only the early years of some of the beloved HBO series’ many iconic characters (like Michael Gandolfini stepping in as a younger version of his own father’s Tony Soprano), but to meet an array of other players who round out creator David Chase’s vision of mob-ruled New Jersey. That included “Hamilton” and “One Night in Miami” star Leslie Odom Jr. as Harold McBrayer, an ambitious associate of the DiMeo crime family who rises to prominence over the course of the...
Black-ish's Deon Cole Shares The Touching Story Behind The Name Of His New Comedy Special
All of Deon Cole's comedy specials are titled in a way that plays on his name, except his latest release, which is a touching tribute to his late mother.
TVLine Items: Resident Alien Order Cut, ODAAT Vet Joins Goldbergs and More
Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline. For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A...
'Panicked' Christopher Meloni Hopes Another Mariska Hargitay 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Cameo Will Boost 'Poor' Ratings: Source
TV superstar Christopher Meloni needs a hand from his partner in crime! While the popular actor is the lead star in Law & Order: Organized Crime, the spinoff of his old show Law & Order: SVU, the ratings for his new series have reportedly been on a decline — which is why he wants former costar Mariska Hargitay to make another cameo in hopes of a ratings boost."The fans aren’t loving his show and the poor ratings have got him panicking. The stress is getting to him," the insider dished to Radar. "He’s called in Mariska for backup. He wants...
Seth Rogen Sets Film Industry Comedy Series at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has given a series order to a half-hour comedy from Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory. Starring Rogen, the untitled series is about a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together. In addition to starring, Rogen writes and directs the series alongside Goldberg. Both executive produce via their Point Grey Productions banner, as does James Weaver. Huyck and Gregory serve as showrunners and executive producers. Additionally, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen executive produce, and Frida Perez co-produces. Lionsgate Television serves...
‘New Amsterdam’ Sets Series Finale Date
NBC has set the series finale for medical drama New Amsterdam for January 17 at 9 p.m. The two-hour episode follows the series premiere of freshman comedy Night Court. Additionally, New Amsterdam will return from hiatus on January 3 at 10 p.m. New Amsterdam, from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television, stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, who became the medical director of New Amsterdam, one the country’s oldest public hospitals, with the goal of reforming it by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide better care to patients. The series also stars Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine,...
Hunters season 2 first look: Al Pacino returns, Jennifer Jason Leigh joins the fray for series end
Of all the big, provocative, sometimes risky, sometimes controversial swings Hunters took in its first season, the biggest came at the very end. The Amazon series — an alternate history drama in which a group of disparate individuals band together to hunt down and exterminate Nazis-in-hiding in the 1970s — revealed that not only is Adolf Hitler alive, but he's been hiding out on a lavish compound in South America, quietly plotting a Fourth Reich in the United States with wife Eva Braun, revealed to be the Colonel (Lena Olin).
Welcome to Chippendales (Episode 1 & 2) Hulu, trailer, release date
Every dream has a dark side. The series follows the life and career of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee, the founder of Chippendales. Startattle.com – Welcome to Chippendales | Hulu. Network: Hulu. Release date: November 22, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Kumail Nanjiani as Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee...
Tracey Edmonds Talks Working With Queen Latifah and Ludacris in Netflix Film 'End of the Road' (Exclusive)
Tracey Edmonds has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Along with being the CEO and President of Edmonds Entertainment Group and former host of the television show Extra, the 55-year-old is a successful TV and movie producer. Most recently, Edmonds produced the Netflix film End of the Road which stars Queen Latifah and Ludacris. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Edmonds who talked about her experience working with two of Hollywood's top stars.
