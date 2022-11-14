Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide. 34 year-old Louis Lipscomb was killed on the morning of November 5th, at the Aces and Eights bar in Lawton. He was a father of 3, a husband, and a brother....
okcfox.com
Chickasha police investigate after home invasion leads to a homicide
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) -- Chickasha police are investigating a homicide. Officers responded to a disturbance call at a home near Westbrook Street and West Country Club Road around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived at the scene, investigators say they discovered the suspect had forced his way inside the home....
kswo.com
Two sent to hospital after Altus wreck
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department says two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Cypress. Two people were transported to the hospital after being extricated from the vehicle by the Altus...
Chickasha Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man attempting to enter house
kswo.com
Lawton neighborhoods experiencing stolen outgoing mail
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Normally around the holiday people worry about having packages stolen, but for one neighborhood in Lawton, they’re worried about their outgoing mail being stolen. Turtle Creek residents are getting their outgoing mail stolen before the mail carriers even have the chance to pick it up....
kswo.com
Waurika man jailed on charges of rape
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Waurika man is now in police custody and is facing charges of first degree rape. Waurika’s Chief of Police said they arrested a suspect on Wednesday following a four day investigation. The suspect is being identified by court documents as Andrew Javier Gutierrez, 34.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Texoma Armory was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m. and stole multiple guns. If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime...
newschannel6now.com
AR-15, body armor found after police chase
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two people Monday night after a police chase. Officers reportedly attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Iowa Park Road around 10:08 p.m. for a traffic offense. Police said the driver did not stop and tried to elude officers, running several stop signs in the area. The chase was then stopped a short time later.
kswo.com
Lawton Police Chief: Crime down overall, larceny increasing
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime rates are up. That’s what Lawton’s Police Chief claimed at Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting. LPD Chief James Smith said the bottom line is crime is up a little bit, and he just wanted to explain why. This statement confused Mayor Stan...
kswo.com
Chickasha man trying to find owner of military uniform found in front yard
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform, he said he found in his front yard. Christopher Danforth said he was leaving for work when he noticed a black bag sitting against a tree in his yard. “And I thought wow...
newschannel6now.com
Two wanted on aggravated robbery warrants
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warrants have been issued for two people in relation to an aggravated robbery, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. 17-year-old Emily Wolf and 28-year-old Giovanni Melendez are wanted in connection to this case. A third suspect, identified as 22-year-old Justin Gonzales, has already been arrested.
Familiar face takes over Vernon Police Department
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A familiar face in the city of Vernon is now tasked with leading its police department. “This community is home for us,” new Vernon Chief of Police Wayne Hodges said. Originally from Shawnee, Oklahoma, Hodges has lived in the city of Vernon for the past 23 years, a little more than 20 […]
Man released in October for ID fraud now arrested for counterfeit bill
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was arrested in June and sentenced in October for an I.D. theft case is back in jail after police said he tried to use a poorly made counterfeit $100 bill at a taco restaurant. Jeremy Casey is charged with forgery of currency with a $15,000 bond, according to […]
Is Wichita Falls prepared for an active shooter?
Just months removed from the tragic mass school shooting Uvalde, the thought of an active shooter on a school campus in Wichita Falls still keeps parents up at night. But if it did happen in Wichita Falls, would emergency responders be ready?
kswo.com
Why did crime numbers change after Lawton council meeting?
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, the City of Lawton clarified crime statistics presented at a city council meeting the day before, explaining data discrepancies and presenting new numbers. The clarification came after 7News reported on crime numbers given to city council, and initial confusion between Lawton Police Chief James...
Did the City of Lawton Get Caught Lying About Crime Rates?
It seems there have been a fair amount of shenanigans between the City of Lawton and the usually timid news media in Southwest Oklahoma this week. Varying and changing crime statistics days apart have the local news channel calling foul and the citizens demanding answers... but it's a long story that likely won't have a true answer.
kswo.com
Fort Sill soldiers having a home away from home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Being in the military can sometimes mean a lot of time away from family, and when the holidays roll around military orders don’t always seem to change. This is when Fort Sill’s B.O.S.S. program comes in handy. “Boss is a program that was put...
Rabies in Wichita Falls, first case for 2022
The first case of Rabies for 2022 in Wichita Falls was announced Wednesday night by the City of Wichita Falls in a press release.
kswo.com
City of Lawton changing billing cycles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (11/16 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Another day where the sun will dominate the skies, helping push our afternoon highs across Texoma above the 50° mark, with most reaching the low/mid 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. A few clouds will present south of the Red River while we will remain cloudless in Southwest Oklahoma.
