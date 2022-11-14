ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotton County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Chickasha police investigate after home invasion leads to a homicide

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) -- Chickasha police are investigating a homicide. Officers responded to a disturbance call at a home near Westbrook Street and West Country Club Road around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived at the scene, investigators say they discovered the suspect had forced his way inside the home....
CHICKASHA, OK
kswo.com

Two sent to hospital after Altus wreck

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department says two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Cypress. Two people were transported to the hospital after being extricated from the vehicle by the Altus...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Lawton neighborhoods experiencing stolen outgoing mail

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Normally around the holiday people worry about having packages stolen, but for one neighborhood in Lawton, they’re worried about their outgoing mail being stolen. Turtle Creek residents are getting their outgoing mail stolen before the mail carriers even have the chance to pick it up....
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Waurika man jailed on charges of rape

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Waurika man is now in police custody and is facing charges of first degree rape. Waurika’s Chief of Police said they arrested a suspect on Wednesday following a four day investigation. The suspect is being identified by court documents as Andrew Javier Gutierrez, 34.
WAURIKA, OK
newschannel6now.com

WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Texoma Armory was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m. and stole multiple guns. If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

AR-15, body armor found after police chase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two people Monday night after a police chase. Officers reportedly attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Iowa Park Road around 10:08 p.m. for a traffic offense. Police said the driver did not stop and tried to elude officers, running several stop signs in the area. The chase was then stopped a short time later.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton Police Chief: Crime down overall, larceny increasing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime rates are up. That’s what Lawton’s Police Chief claimed at Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting. LPD Chief James Smith said the bottom line is crime is up a little bit, and he just wanted to explain why. This statement confused Mayor Stan...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Two wanted on aggravated robbery warrants

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warrants have been issued for two people in relation to an aggravated robbery, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. 17-year-old Emily Wolf and 28-year-old Giovanni Melendez are wanted in connection to this case. A third suspect, identified as 22-year-old Justin Gonzales, has already been arrested.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Familiar face takes over Vernon Police Department

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A familiar face in the city of Vernon is now tasked with leading its police department. “This community is home for us,” new Vernon Chief of Police Wayne Hodges said. Originally from Shawnee, Oklahoma, Hodges has lived in the city of Vernon for the past 23 years, a little more than 20 […]
VERNON, TX
kswo.com

Why did crime numbers change after Lawton council meeting?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, the City of Lawton clarified crime statistics presented at a city council meeting the day before, explaining data discrepancies and presenting new numbers. The clarification came after 7News reported on crime numbers given to city council, and initial confusion between Lawton Police Chief James...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Did the City of Lawton Get Caught Lying About Crime Rates?

It seems there have been a fair amount of shenanigans between the City of Lawton and the usually timid news media in Southwest Oklahoma this week. Varying and changing crime statistics days apart have the local news channel calling foul and the citizens demanding answers... but it's a long story that likely won't have a true answer.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Fort Sill soldiers having a home away from home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Being in the military can sometimes mean a lot of time away from family, and when the holidays roll around military orders don’t always seem to change. This is when Fort Sill’s B.O.S.S. program comes in handy. “Boss is a program that was put...
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton changing billing cycles

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast (11/16 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Another day where the sun will dominate the skies, helping push our afternoon highs across Texoma above the 50° mark, with most reaching the low/mid 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. A few clouds will present south of the Red River while we will remain cloudless in Southwest Oklahoma.
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy