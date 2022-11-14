ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ .

He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ.

According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., and the flames did not penetrate either his eyes or ears.

Comments / 21

☦JESUSgirl
3d ago

My prayers in JESUS mighty name healing into the temple GOD given you and also comfort, FATHER every hand that touches him ,may it be yours!!! JESUS speak to him may he know you & if not I pray he's having a relationship with because blessing can bestow only through you my LORD I pray for he's family in your mighty name JESUS amen 🙏

Reply
6
Sandra Henderson
3d ago

Good luck our prayers are with you not the easiest to bear 🐻 your strong willed God bless

Reply
4
 

