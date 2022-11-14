ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Both Drivers Hospitalized Following Head-On Crash In Northampton County

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Lehigh Township Police Department Photo Credit: Lehigh Township Police Department via Facebook

Both drivers were hospitalized Sunday evening following a head-on crash in Northampton County, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Lehigh Drive at Gap View Drive around 5:35 p.m., Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said in a release.

An eastbound Hyundai Sonata driven by Tanya Piccolo, 33, of Palmerton, collided head-on with a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Gregory Bredbenner, 61, of Northampton, on Lehigh Drive, Fogel said.

Both vehicles’ airbags were deployed.

According to witnesses, the Hyundai crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the Chevrolet, police said.

The drivers were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg Hospital by Northampton Regional EMS for treatment. Their injury status was not known.

The roadway was shut down for about an hour for the crash, which remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include the Lehigh Township Fire & Rescue as well as Lehigh Township Fire Police.

