Kennewick, WA

97 Rock

‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants

The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

2nd 14-Year-Old Arrested for Murder in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they have made a second arrest in the murder case of 19-year-old Julian Chavez. Authorities say Chavez was gunned down in his car back on October 29th in the 1100 Block of West 5th Ave around 9:15pm. Authorities working the case had originally arrested a 14-year-old in connection with Chavez' death back on November 2nd. It was this Thursday afternoon that KPD detectives working on developed probable cause for the arrest of a second 14-year-old juvenile male for his involvement, made the arrest inside a vehicle. He has been booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for the alleged crime of First Degree Murder. Officers are also serving a search warrant is currently being completed at a home in the 800 block of E 6th Ave where the juvenile left from.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two minors arrested in Kennewick after shooting at Othello Pik-a-Pop

OTHELLO, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to take two juveniles into custody after someone was shot at a Pik-a-Pop in Othello, according to police reports. A 25-year-old from Coulee Dam had reportedly been shot at the convenience store around 12:43 a.m. on November 16. The victim was...
OTHELLO, WA
KEPR

Two teen suspects arrested after shooting in Othello

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City SWAT Team has arrested two teen suspects in Kennewick who are accused of shooting a 25-year-old at a convenience store in Othello on Nov. 16. Around 12:45 a.m., an officer with the Othello Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S 1st Ave in Othello for a report of a person being shot.
OTHELLO, WA
KEPR

Man arrested after driving 100 mph in oncoming lanes while on drugs

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Benton City man was arrested Monday night after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing his car in Kennewick. Just after 11 PM, Kennewick Police said an officer noticed the 27-year-old man driving a Jeep recklessly near 10th Avenue and Edison St. Police tried to pull the car over, but it drove off at a high rate of speed.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Othello Man Sentenced for Moses Lake Arson

An Othello man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for setting a fire that damaged a Moses Lake business in May. KPQ news partner iFiber One News reports 28-year-old Brandon Keith Lopez pled guilty to second degree arson charges in Grant County Superior Court this week. Lopez, who...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car theft leads to crash, recovery of stolen gun in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police were dispatched to the report of a car theft in the 1300 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on November, 13. The reporting victim told police that their car was taken at gunpoint. According to the KPD, Officers quickly found the stolen car being driven and attempted to stop it. The driver of the car hit a fully-marked police car with its emergency lights on.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested

RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Trial date set for man accused of identity theft and other crimes

WALLA WALLA – A trial date has been set for Dec. 28 for a Walla Walla man who pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft. Cody Ryan Gore, 28, allegedly made a fraudulent trade of a...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima man charged in West Valley shooting of man dating his ex-girlfriend

Yakima County prosecutors charged a Yakima man with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting of a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Ryan Cole Slavens is also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with the Nov. 4 incident. Prosecutors are also seeking a...
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

Cellphone Distraction Sends Driver Into Large Rock Garden

Monday evening, cellphone use behind the wheel claimed another victim. The Benton County Sheriff's Department reports a car full of teens plowed off a road and into a large "rock garden" Monday night. The BCSO says the crash occurred on Clearview Loop, which is about two miles west from the...
FOX 11 and 41

Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RICHLAND, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy

He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
YAKIMA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Nov. 13: Stephen Scott Rodriguez, 42, was arrested on the 200 block of E. Newport Avenue and charged with failure to appear. Nov. 13: Felix Alberto Nieves, 36, was arrested near W. Beebe Avenue and N.W. Spruce and charged...
KIMA TV

Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish

TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
TOPPENISH, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire destroys home Wednesday near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — Another home was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded just before 6 p.m. to a structure fire in the 6800 block of Ferguson Road. Firefighters were able to limit the fire damage to a couple of rooms, according to the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Fire destroys travel trailer in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – A travel trailer behind a property on the 1200 block of Potter Avenue was lost in a fire in the late afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Fire Department Chief Mike Wroolie. Everyone is out but the trailer was lost. Crews are making the fire...
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

