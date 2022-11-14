ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno recovering after being burned in car fire

By John Ferrannini
 3 days ago

( KRON ) – Longtime late night comedian Jay Leno is in stable condition and receiving treatment after being seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno stated to Variety .

The news was first reported by TMZ .

Leno, who is a car aficionado, was at the garage yesterday when one of the cars caught fire without warning, burning the left side of his face, the digital outlet reported.

The former host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” and current host of “Jay Leno’s Garage,” is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., according to the report, which states neither his eye nor ear was penetrated by flames.

Leno has allegedly canceled his plans for the remainder of the week. People magazine reported several hours ago that the organizers of a financial conference Leno was scheduled to attend yesterday reported he’d canceled his appearance due to “a very serious medical emergency.”

The Grossman Burn Center where the comedian is being treated, put out the following statement:

“Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accent in his garage over the weekend. He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wish to wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in ‘the best burn center in the United States.'”

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
