Bears' top 10 offensive players in Week 10, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Detroit Lions, 31-30, on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season.

The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, and a Cairo Santos missed extra point was ultimately the difference. But Justin Fields continues to shine, as evidenced by another record-setting performance against Detroit.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 10 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

10

WR Dante Pettis

9

QB Justin Fields

8

WR Chase Claypool

7

RB David Montgomery

6

OL Michael Schofield

5

WR Darnell Mooney

4

OL Braxton Jones

3

RB Khalil Herbert

2

TE Cole Kmet

1

TE Trevon Wesco