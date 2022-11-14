ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' top 10 offensive players in Week 10, per PFF

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Detroit Lions, 31-30, on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season.

The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, and a Cairo Santos missed extra point was ultimately the difference. But Justin Fields continues to shine, as evidenced by another record-setting performance against Detroit.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 10 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

10

WR Dante Pettis

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

9

QB Justin Fields

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

8

WR Chase Claypool

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

7

RB David Montgomery

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

6

OL Michael Schofield

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

5

WR Darnell Mooney

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

4

OL Braxton Jones

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

3

RB Khalil Herbert

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

2

TE Cole Kmet

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

1

TE Trevon Wesco

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

