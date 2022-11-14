ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Holiday Treats: Decadence Gourmet

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Still stuck on what to get this holiday season, look no further!. Decadence Gourmet makes for a tasty treat this holiday season whether it’s as a gift or something you bring to the table this year. Decadence Gourmet has something for everyone, sweet, savory, and even some spice.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

City opens survey to Grand Junction residents

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction recently distributed a customer satisfaction survey to 5,000 random city residents with goals to better understand views towards City services and to help gather ideas for future planning. “Community input is a crucial part of how the City creates plans...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Local Elementary Students get Lesson on Fires

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Pomona Elementary 5th grade students were out at the No-Thoroughfare trailhead as part of their “PBL” — or problem-based learning unit, where the students start with a real world, authentic problem, and then they research the problem and come up with a solution for that problem.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Missing person last seen in Grand Junction

Melissa Gonzales (70) was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Melissa was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2022 at 2915 Orchard Avenue. Melissa’s phone battery is now dead, but her last ping was reportedly from the Thompson Springs, Utah area. Melissa was last seen driving a black 2007 Honda Element, license plate BQW-808.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Radar’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Radar!. Radar is a three-month-old rambunctious kitten. Radar came to Roice-Hurst after he was found living outdoors. He gets along great with everyone he meets and is young enough to be introduced to dogs and children. Radar has...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Wednesday afternoon for Grand Junction resident Melissa Gonzalez. The CBI states that Gonzalez was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Orchard Avenue in Grand Junction. She was last seen wearing a sweater, a black jacket, and jeans.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Crash Responder Safety Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Law enforcement and other agencies are promoting Crash Responder Safety Week, just before the busy Thanksgiving holiday. Colorado State Patrol reminds drivers to keep a careful eye out when traveling on highways and interstates for first responders working on the side of the road. Five...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Yosemite’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Yosemite!. Yosemite is a six-year-old Pitbull mix with a gentle and goofy heart. Yosemite is blind but can see some shapes and shadows. He gets along great with people and animals. Yosemite would benefit from living in a house with another dog so they can help show him around. Yosemite loves his toys and loves to sunbathe.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Emergency services respond to bicycle fatality

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a man who fell off his bike on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. At approximately 10 a.m. the GJPD responded to the area of 28 1/4 Road and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult man who reportedly fell off his bike and was possibly unconscious and not breathing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Pomona fifth grade students get outdoor, hands-on classroom experience

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fifth grade students at Pomona Elementary School got to experience school in a better fashion, which is hands-on experience in the outdoors. It is all part of the school’s Problem-Based Learning project. Students from kindergarten to fifth grade pick a topic they want to do for their project.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Cold starts relaxing this weekend, but warming will be limited

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cold will last through Saturday night and Sunday morning before warmer changes arrive. The warmer changes won’t be warm - just warmer than we’ve been. A Flurry Overnight?. A disturbance sliding from north to south across Colorado tonight and Friday morning will bring...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

RSV Outbreak in Mesa County Childcare Facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–This is the first RSV outbreak in Mesa County–which means two or more children at the facility fell ill in less than a week. RSV is a common respiratory virus, and in most people—like adults and older children, it usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado. The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in

Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94.3 The X

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE

