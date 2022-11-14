Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Covenant House hosting ‘Sleep Out’ event on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – On a blustery cold night, dozens of community leaders and business executives spent the night sleeping outside on the grounds of Covenant House. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the non-profit, which serves homeless youth with shelter, wrap-around services, and education, so they have a shot at a better life.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Snow could accumulate in Metro Detroit starting Tuesday -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Accumulating snow possible for parts of SE Michigan tonight: What to expect and when. 16-year-old girl arrested after threats closed 2 Oakland County schools.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Western lower Michigan under winter storm warning with a dozen inches of snow possible -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Winter storm warning issued for parts of lower Michigan with 12 inches of snow possible. Parts of western and mid-lower Michigan are bracing for a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Order a chef-crafted Thanksgiving meal from Venue in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s newest dining, events and co-working space is now offering holiday catering. Created by longtime Ann Arbor chef Thad Gillies, Venue’s Thanksgiving menu features twists on holiday classics like rotisserie turkey roulade, sage sausage gravy, bourbon glazed roasted carrots and Logan’s buttermilk biscuits.
ClickOnDetroit.com
On-and-off snow showers possible through weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Most of the snow showers have moved through already, but watch out for some slick spots on the roads this morning -- especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses, where ice is possible at these temps. These winds will try to bring some lake effect snow showers into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man arrested in Oakland County when gun seen in Instagram posts, rap videos found after car chase
PONTIAC, Mich. – A man who was not allowed to possess a gun due to a previous charge was arrested in Oakland County when a weapon seen in his Instagram posts and rap videos was found at the scene of a car chase that ended with a crash. Case...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lawsuit: Michigan Catholic school’s rule discriminates against students from mostly Black areas
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A group of families is suing Michigan Catholic school’s over a rule they say discriminates against students from mostly Black areas. The athletes at Orchard Lake Saint Mary’s say they’re being benched because of where they transferred. Jon Marko is the attorney...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams: Tracking rain, snow across Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
I’m all settled into the weather center after finishing the 6 p.m. newscast. I just ordered soup and plan on a cozy night watching snow on Exact Track 4D radar. Hopefully, you’re at home for the night, but if you do need to travel, here’s what you can expect.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A snowy evening commute Tuesday night is in place for parts of Metro Detroit. Perhaps a lingering snow shower for the morning commutes Wednesday as well. After sunset, a rain-snow mix will eventually change to snow for most of the area. But the highest snow totals will be west and north of Detroit. In Wayne and Monroe counties, Lake Erie will keep temps warm enough to support a mix of rain and snow and limit totals to less than half an inch. But in parts of Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties could see as much as an inch totaling up on grassy areas.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan’s 20 most dangerous intersections; top 3 are in Macomb County
New data shows the most dangerous intersections in Michigan, and how many crashes and injuries are associated with each. Michigan Auto Law released their annual most dangerous intersections list this month, featuring the 20 most crash-prone intersections across the state. The list uses police car crash report data from 2021.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Tracking snow showers, possible snow squalls Friday
DETROIT – Yet another batch of cold air arrived with a cold front early this morning with more persistent wind and those snow showers too. Good Friday morning and Happy Weekend! Temperatures are dropping into the lower and middle 20s around Metro Detroit and that biting wind makes it feel like the middle teens on the bare skin which means you might want to dawn the full winter garb if you’re spending a little bit of time outdoors this morning. Really, that goes for any part of the day here across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The lake effect snow bands and squalls are still more problematic into West and Southwest Lower Michigan so be extra careful driving west again today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect toward Lake Michigan. We are seeing nuisance snow showers streaming across Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties early this Friday with scattered, lighter snow chances elsewhere.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Man claims $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought in Sterling Heights
A Lapeer County man kept calm after winning a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Michael Raab, of Lapeer, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 03-06-11-17-22 PB:11 – in the Oct. 10 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at M&K Smoke Plus, located at 38381 Dodge Park in Sterling Heights.
ClickOnDetroit.com
St. Clair Shores police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in St. Clair Shores. Mahogany Pettaway is voluntarily missing after running away from home on Sunday (Oct. 9). She was last seen wearing two braids in her hair, black Nike Air Force 1s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
39 years ago: Body of Flint teen who vanished on way to school found in ditch 4 days later
FLINT, Mich. – Police still don’t know who kidnapped and murdered a 16-year-old girl from Flint 39 years ago. Sheri Jo Elliott, 16, vanished on her way to school on Nov. 16, 1983. Her body was found in a ditch four days later. Elliott left her home on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
8 from Detroit, Warren steal checks sent to businesses by creating fake companies with similar names
DETROIT – Seven Detroit residents and a Warren man have been charged for stealing checks mailed to businesses by setting up bank accounts for fake companies with similar-sounding names and depositing checks into those accounts. All eight people were indicted by a grand jury for the scheme: Kevin Jones,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek person of interest linked to murder at hotel on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a homicide on the city’s east side. The incident occurred Thursday (Oct. 13) at 12:14 p.m. in the 9600 block of Balfour Road in Detroit, where officials discovered a 27-year-old male victim fatally shot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Traffic Alert: SB I-75 closed at Rosa Parks Boulevard
DETROIT – All southbound lanes of I-75 closed at Rosa Parks Boulevard in Detroit early Friday morning due to a crash. The crash occurred just near the Lodge Freeway. It was first reported at 3:31 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. It’s currently unclear how long the freeway will be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sections of westbound and eastbound I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge work
DETROIT – Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be adjusting hangars on the new Second Avenue bridge and setting steel bridge beams on the Grand River Avenue overpass above I-94 this weekend. The work will require closing westbound I-94 from I-75 to M-10 (Lodge Freeway) and eastbound...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man accused of carjacking 4 Lyft drivers at gunpoint after forcing them to undress
DETROIT – Officials said a Detroit man carjacked four different Lyft drivers at gunpoint and forced those drivers to remove clothing after submitting late-night requests from various locations around the city. Darese Deandre Haile, 21, was named in a criminal complaint filed Nov. 10. Court records show Haile has...
