Detroit, MI

Covenant House hosting ‘Sleep Out’ event on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – On a blustery cold night, dozens of community leaders and business executives spent the night sleeping outside on the grounds of Covenant House. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the non-profit, which serves homeless youth with shelter, wrap-around services, and education, so they have a shot at a better life.
Order a chef-crafted Thanksgiving meal from Venue in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s newest dining, events and co-working space is now offering holiday catering. Created by longtime Ann Arbor chef Thad Gillies, Venue’s Thanksgiving menu features twists on holiday classics like rotisserie turkey roulade, sage sausage gravy, bourbon glazed roasted carrots and Logan’s buttermilk biscuits.
On-and-off snow showers possible through weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Most of the snow showers have moved through already, but watch out for some slick spots on the roads this morning -- especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses, where ice is possible at these temps. These winds will try to bring some lake effect snow showers into...
Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A snowy evening commute Tuesday night is in place for parts of Metro Detroit. Perhaps a lingering snow shower for the morning commutes Wednesday as well. After sunset, a rain-snow mix will eventually change to snow for most of the area. But the highest snow totals will be west and north of Detroit. In Wayne and Monroe counties, Lake Erie will keep temps warm enough to support a mix of rain and snow and limit totals to less than half an inch. But in parts of Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties could see as much as an inch totaling up on grassy areas.
Michigan’s 20 most dangerous intersections; top 3 are in Macomb County

New data shows the most dangerous intersections in Michigan, and how many crashes and injuries are associated with each. Michigan Auto Law released their annual most dangerous intersections list this month, featuring the 20 most crash-prone intersections across the state. The list uses police car crash report data from 2021.
Metro Detroit weather: Tracking snow showers, possible snow squalls Friday

DETROIT – Yet another batch of cold air arrived with a cold front early this morning with more persistent wind and those snow showers too. Good Friday morning and Happy Weekend! Temperatures are dropping into the lower and middle 20s around Metro Detroit and that biting wind makes it feel like the middle teens on the bare skin which means you might want to dawn the full winter garb if you’re spending a little bit of time outdoors this morning. Really, that goes for any part of the day here across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The lake effect snow bands and squalls are still more problematic into West and Southwest Lower Michigan so be extra careful driving west again today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect toward Lake Michigan. We are seeing nuisance snow showers streaming across Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties early this Friday with scattered, lighter snow chances elsewhere.
Michigan Lottery: Man claims $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought in Sterling Heights

A Lapeer County man kept calm after winning a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Michael Raab, of Lapeer, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 03-06-11-17-22 PB:11 – in the Oct. 10 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at M&K Smoke Plus, located at 38381 Dodge Park in Sterling Heights.
Traffic Alert: SB I-75 closed at Rosa Parks Boulevard

DETROIT – All southbound lanes of I-75 closed at Rosa Parks Boulevard in Detroit early Friday morning due to a crash. The crash occurred just near the Lodge Freeway. It was first reported at 3:31 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. It’s currently unclear how long the freeway will be...
