DETROIT – Yet another batch of cold air arrived with a cold front early this morning with more persistent wind and those snow showers too. Good Friday morning and Happy Weekend! Temperatures are dropping into the lower and middle 20s around Metro Detroit and that biting wind makes it feel like the middle teens on the bare skin which means you might want to dawn the full winter garb if you’re spending a little bit of time outdoors this morning. Really, that goes for any part of the day here across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The lake effect snow bands and squalls are still more problematic into West and Southwest Lower Michigan so be extra careful driving west again today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect toward Lake Michigan. We are seeing nuisance snow showers streaming across Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties early this Friday with scattered, lighter snow chances elsewhere.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO