Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Basically a legend': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster awarded for 39 years of service amid upcoming retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — A well-known Beaumont Police officer was awarded for his decades of service amid his upcoming retirement. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983. The...
Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton announces she will seek re-election
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton has announced that she plans to seek re-election in 2023. Mouton confirmed to 12News Tuesday morning that she intends to run for a second term. The mayor beat businessman Roy West, Jr. with 52% of the vote and a margin of a...
Jefferson County District Clerk offers appointment-free passport day
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County District Clerk's office will open its doors on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for a special Passport Day. No appointments are needed to apply for a passport, and customers can request routine or expedited service. Information on how...
Medical professionals held forum in Beaumont to battle health misinformation
BEAUMONT, Texas — Medial professionals held a forum in Beaumont to reduce the spread of health misinformation that they believe has skyrocketed since the pandemic. The Beaumont Health Department teamed up with Gilead Sciences Inc. and the National Minority Quality Forum to hold an event Thursday aimed at starting a conversation and to combating misinformation.
kjas.com
Retired Beaumont PD officer allegedly shot and killed retired Port Arthur FD firefighter
Port Arthur Police are investigating after a retired Beaumont police officer allegedly shot and killed a retired Port Arthur firefighter. The incident occurred at about 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the 8000 block of Tom Drive, which is about a mile northeast of Central Mall. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso...
KFDM-TV
Helping the homeless in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Eric Ardoin and Yolanda Reynolds continue their work in the community to help the homeless. They both agree that helping them on the streets is important, but helping them get off the streets is even more important. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more on what both Ardoin...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Calder Woods names new executive director
Nonprofit senior living community Calder Woods named Aaron Ortego its new executive director. Ortego will provide oversight and leadership to all levels of residences and health care for the continuing care community. His employment is effective immediately. Ortego steps in for the previous executive director, David Ummel, who now serves...
Beaumont hospital receives a one-of-a-kind adaptive therapy playground
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont hospital has received a one-of-a-kind adaptive therapy playground. CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System unveiled a new state-of-the-art adaptive therapy playground on the St. Elizabeth Hospital Campus Wednesday. The playground, funded by the H.E. & Kate Dishman Charitable Foundation, was designed and built to meet...
Chevron Phillips picks Orange County for $8.5B plant expansion that could bring 500 full-time jobs
BEAUMONT, Texas — An $8.5 billion plant expansion that Orange County officials have been hoping for since early 2019 is now coming to fruition. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC announced on Wednesday that it has selected a site in Orange County for an "integrated polymers" facility in partnership with QatarEnergy.
Former Major League Baseball player plans to bring 46 affordable, luxury homes to Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A former Major League Baseball player is planning to develop a new neighborhood in Port Arthur to give back to a community that gave just as much to him. Chuck McElroy is a retired professional baseball player who was born and raised in Port Arthur....
Orange County residents excited, concerned amid upcoming Chevron Phillips plant expansion
ORANGE, Texas — Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is bringing an "integrated polymers" facility to Orange and with it comes hundreds of job opportunities. Chevron Phillips has partnered with QatarEnergy and states the new plant will create more than 500 full-time jobs. The plant is also set to bring more than 4,000 construction jobs to the area as the facility is being built.
Port Arthur Memorial High School senior killed along Texas Hwy 73 over weekend
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a Memorial High School student was killed after possibly being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The body of Nancy Lizbeth Mendoza Chavez, of Port Arthur, who was a senior at Memorial, was found in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 near the Motiva refinery on Saturday.
MySanAntonio
CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
Driver who crashed into Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday had reported "medical condition"
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person was injured as a vehicle crashed into a Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Regent 1 Apartments located at 1715 Maime Street. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News the driver has a "medical condition." It is unclear what...
Southeast Texans share concerns with TxDOT regarding US-90 crossover removal project
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans shared their concerns with the Texas Department of Transportation about a proposed project during a meeting Tuesday night. This project would remove 26 of the 42 median crossovers spanning 11.7 miles on US-90, from Keith Road west to SH 326 in Jefferson County. TxDOT...
Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce host annual job fair
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, along with the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce held its annual fall job fair on Tuesday. The event took place at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur. There were at least 75 different businesses represented at the job fair,...
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
12newsnow.com
$50K grant jump-starting plans to restore historical Beaumont home to its former glory
The Caroline Gilbert Hinchee House is a historical home near downtown Beaumont. It is located on the corner of Park Street and Irma Street.
Enjoy back to back Christmas tree lightings in downtown Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas families have two chances to enjoy a festive downtown Chirstmas tree lighting at the end of the month. The City of Beaumont will be hosting its annual tree lighting event on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Downtown Event Centre Lake. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 3