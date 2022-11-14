ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12NewsNow

Medical professionals held forum in Beaumont to battle health misinformation

BEAUMONT, Texas — Medial professionals held a forum in Beaumont to reduce the spread of health misinformation that they believe has skyrocketed since the pandemic. The Beaumont Health Department teamed up with Gilead Sciences Inc. and the National Minority Quality Forum to hold an event Thursday aimed at starting a conversation and to combating misinformation.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Helping the homeless in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Eric Ardoin and Yolanda Reynolds continue their work in the community to help the homeless. They both agree that helping them on the streets is important, but helping them get off the streets is even more important. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more on what both Ardoin...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
BEAUMONT, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Calder Woods names new executive director

Nonprofit senior living community Calder Woods named Aaron Ortego its new executive director. Ortego will provide oversight and leadership to all levels of residences and health care for the continuing care community. His employment is effective immediately. Ortego steps in for the previous executive director, David Ummel, who now serves...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont hospital receives a one-of-a-kind adaptive therapy playground

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont hospital has received a one-of-a-kind adaptive therapy playground. CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System unveiled a new state-of-the-art adaptive therapy playground on the St. Elizabeth Hospital Campus Wednesday. The playground, funded by the H.E. & Kate Dishman Charitable Foundation, was designed and built to meet...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Orange County residents excited, concerned amid upcoming Chevron Phillips plant expansion

ORANGE, Texas — Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is bringing an "integrated polymers" facility to Orange and with it comes hundreds of job opportunities. Chevron Phillips has partnered with QatarEnergy and states the new plant will create more than 500 full-time jobs. The plant is also set to bring more than 4,000 construction jobs to the area as the facility is being built.
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy