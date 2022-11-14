ORANGE, Texas — Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is bringing an "integrated polymers" facility to Orange and with it comes hundreds of job opportunities. Chevron Phillips has partnered with QatarEnergy and states the new plant will create more than 500 full-time jobs. The plant is also set to bring more than 4,000 construction jobs to the area as the facility is being built.

