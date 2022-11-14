Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Snow Squall Warning In Effect for Southern Tier Counties
UPDATE: At 12:14 p.m. the NWS issued a warning that a band of heavy snow would impact parts of Otsego, Steuben, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Susquehanna and Bradford Counties. The band was along a line extending from Rockdale to near Newark Valley to Lindley and moving east at 25...
Lane restriction on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a lane restriction on Interstate 81 for Thursday near the Butler Township exit. According to PennDOT officials, there is a lane restriction on I-81 northbound beginning at mile marker 149 in Butler Township, Luzerne County. The estimated time for reopening the lane is 2:00 p.m. Motorists can check […]
Susquehanna River fish passage will be added to Fabridam at Sunbury
A fish passage will be added to the Fabridam on the Susquehanna River at Sunbury, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An ongoing $3.3 million reconstruction project on the inflatable dam – officially known as the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at Shikellamy State Park – is expected to be completed in fall 2023, after a 2023 boating season from May to October.
School district in Schuylkill County closed due to water main break
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pottsville Area School District is closed Thursday, November 17, due to a water main break. Transportation will be provided for students who attend the IU, non-public schools, and Gillingham. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
pahomepage.com
Luzerne County 911 Goes Digital
Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy.
A study into an ATV park in Luzerne Co. underway
A feasibility study is now underway to create an off highway vehicle park in one part of Luzerne County. The Earth Conservancy held an opportunity for the public to see plans for turning some of their land between Nanticoke and Mocanaqua into a place where ATV's can legally and safely ride on trails. Plans would also include rock climbing areas, a gun range and camping. The first part of the feasibility study would be to determine who would operate the park, the state, a non profit or a private company.
Steamtown, trolley museum shut down by heating problems
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Steamtown National Historic Site and the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton are closed because of mechanical problems with heating systems. The Steamtown visitor center, theater, history museum, and technology museum will be closed while repairs are made. Lackawanna County officials say The Electric City...
Lycoming commissioners continue talks on location of coroner's office
Williamsport, Pa. — The search for a new home for the Lycoming County coroner continues—but now a new option is on the table. During the Nov. 10 County Commissioner meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger recounted a meeting with the Williamsport Airport Authority about possibly locating the new facility out by the Williamsport Regional Airport. Metzger said the discussion was “very good” and that these discussions will continue. He said that the...
Snow and Glazing of Ice Greet Some Twin Tiers Motorists
Several school districts in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania have had to call in their first weather-related delays of the season with word of up to four inches of snow in the Poconos, an area that's home to the Wayne Highlands School District as well as Susquehanna County where the larger issue was with the glazing of ice on the rural roads.
Police announce parking restrictions ahead of Scranton Santa Parade
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are advising the public to move their vehicles off certain roads in anticipation of the Santa Parade. The following areas will be posted “No Parking” and any vehicles that remain on the street before the parade will be towed. Franklin Avenue 100 and 200 blocks Mifflin Avenue 100 […]
pahomepage.com
PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Scranton Hit 1 of 2
PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Scranton Hit 1 of 2. Red Kettle Kick-Off starts the ringing of the bells. The Luzerne County Manager resigned, what's next?.
Barrett Township acquires school to create community hub
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — While it doesn't look like it now, the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome will soon be the center hub for the community. Barrett Township officials closed on the property a few days ago. The goal is to turn it into the Barrett Administrative and Recreation Complex.
Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
Special Luzerne County Council meeting set for Thursday
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County Council has called an emergency meeting for Thursday night to deal with finding a new county manager. The current manager, Randy Robertson, announced that he was resigning last week. It comes just as the county is taking heat for paper ballot shortages on Election Day.
Overturned tractor-trailer causes lane restriction on I-80
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a tractor-trailer has overturned in Luzerne County causing a lane restriction on a major highway. According to PennDOT, an overturned tractor-trailer is causing a lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound at MM 268. There is no word yet on the condition of the driver or […]
Officers smell smoke inside home in Lackawanna County
ARCHBALD, Pa. — Firefighters were called to a home in Lackawanna County after officers smelled smoke. Archbald Police were at the condemned home on Salem Road in Archbald around 4:15 p.m. The house was condemned and didn't have working heat, but the family was still inside using space heaters.
Watch out for snow squalls, Pa. officials warn
The storms, also known as whiteouts, move fast and can make driving conditions treacherous at a moment’s notice. Pennsylvania transportation and law enforcement leaders are preparing for the possibility of snow squalls this winter season. Sometimes referred to as whiteouts, snow squalls are fast-moving storms that can appear out...
wkok.com
Lane Restrictions on Veterans Memorial Bridge Ramps in Snyder County
Montoursville, PA – There will be some bridge work on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Sunbury today. The partial lane restrictions will be on the Route 61 southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp in Monroe Township, Snyder County. A concrete median barrier will be repaied. Work will be done between 7:00 and noon.
Thanksgiving meal kits handed out in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Salvation Army in Luzerne County was busy handing out Thanksgiving meal kits in Wilkes-Barre. The kits include everything needed to make the meal except turkey; those who sign up get a voucher to get a bird through CEO. Volunteers at the Salvation Army say the...
Festival of Lights in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Less than one week from the opening night of the Festival of Lights at Stone Hedge Golf Course means it's crunch time to get each light ready to shine. "It takes an army to do this, a small army to do this whole thing," said creator Karen Rurak.
