Wyoming County, PA

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Snow Squall Warning In Effect for Southern Tier Counties

UPDATE: At 12:14 p.m. the NWS issued a warning that a band of heavy snow would impact parts of Otsego, Steuben, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Susquehanna and Bradford Counties. The band was along a line extending from Rockdale to near Newark Valley to Lindley and moving east at 25...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a lane restriction on Interstate 81 for Thursday near the Butler Township exit. According to PennDOT officials, there is a lane restriction on I-81 northbound beginning at mile marker 149 in Butler Township, Luzerne County. The estimated time for reopening the lane is 2:00 p.m. Motorists can check […]
PennLive.com

Susquehanna River fish passage will be added to Fabridam at Sunbury

A fish passage will be added to the Fabridam on the Susquehanna River at Sunbury, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An ongoing $3.3 million reconstruction project on the inflatable dam – officially known as the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at Shikellamy State Park – is expected to be completed in fall 2023, after a 2023 boating season from May to October.
SUNBURY, PA
pahomepage.com

Luzerne County 911 Goes Digital

Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

A study into an ATV park in Luzerne Co. underway

A feasibility study is now underway to create an off highway vehicle park in one part of Luzerne County. The Earth Conservancy held an opportunity for the public to see plans for turning some of their land between Nanticoke and Mocanaqua into a place where ATV's can legally and safely ride on trails. Plans would also include rock climbing areas, a gun range and camping. The first part of the feasibility study would be to determine who would operate the park, the state, a non profit or a private company.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Steamtown, trolley museum shut down by heating problems

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Steamtown National Historic Site and the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton are closed because of mechanical problems with heating systems. The Steamtown visitor center, theater, history museum, and technology museum will be closed while repairs are made. Lackawanna County officials say The Electric City...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming commissioners continue talks on location of coroner's office

Williamsport, Pa. — The search for a new home for the Lycoming County coroner continues—but now a new option is on the table. During the Nov. 10 County Commissioner meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger recounted a meeting with the Williamsport Airport Authority about possibly locating the new facility out by the Williamsport Regional Airport. Metzger said the discussion was “very good” and that these discussions will continue. He said that the...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police announce parking restrictions ahead of Scranton Santa Parade

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are advising the public to move their vehicles off certain roads in anticipation of the Santa Parade. The following areas will be posted “No Parking” and any vehicles that remain on the street before the parade will be towed. Franklin Avenue 100 and 200 blocks Mifflin Avenue 100 […]
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Scranton Hit 1 of 2

PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Scranton Hit 1 …. PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Scranton Hit 1 of 2. Red Kettle Kick-Off starts the ringing of the bells. Red Kettle Kick-Off starts the ringing of the bells. The Luzerne County Manager resigned, what’s next?. The Luzerne County...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Overturned tractor-trailer causes lane restriction on I-80

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a tractor-trailer has overturned in Luzerne County causing a lane restriction on a major highway. According to PennDOT, an overturned tractor-trailer is causing a lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound at MM 268. There is no word yet on the condition of the driver or […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WITF

Watch out for snow squalls, Pa. officials warn

The storms, also known as whiteouts, move fast and can make driving conditions treacherous at a moment’s notice. Pennsylvania transportation and law enforcement leaders are preparing for the possibility of snow squalls this winter season. Sometimes referred to as whiteouts, snow squalls are fast-moving storms that can appear out...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Lane Restrictions on Veterans Memorial Bridge Ramps in Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – There will be some bridge work on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Sunbury today. The partial lane restrictions will be on the Route 61 southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp in Monroe Township, Snyder County. A concrete median barrier will be repaied. Work will be done between 7:00 and noon.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Festival of Lights in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Less than one week from the opening night of the Festival of Lights at Stone Hedge Golf Course means it's crunch time to get each light ready to shine. "It takes an army to do this, a small army to do this whole thing," said creator Karen Rurak.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
