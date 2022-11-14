ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
albuquerquenews.net

FedEx to furlough freight workers

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: FedEx Corp's freight division has announced that it is laying off employees in some U.S. markets. The announcement came barely a week after the delivery company, based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned of lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the U.S. due to the deflating COVID-19-driven e-commerce bubble. In an emailed...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

100 North Main renovation progressing steadily

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The tallest building in Memphis is on track to coming back to life. The renovation at 100 N. Main St. is coming along and Wednesday, the Downtown Memphis Commission presented plans to clean and refurbish the building. This is the first update on the building in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

How Memphis & LeMoyne-Owen College are helping small businesses succeed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College and the City of Memphis are partnering to support aspiring business owners in the Mid-South. The college and city’s Office of Business Diversity and Compliance announced Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, the newly formed Memphis Small Business Development Partnership. The partnership will provide classes and learning opportunities for Memphians looking to learn more about building their own business.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Are you an entrepreneur who would like to help kick-start economic growth in West Tennessee?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ford Motor Company Fund is set to fund a program to help West Tennessee entrepreneurs turn ideas into a potential business venture. Heartland Forward, Builders + Backers, the CO, Epicenter Memphis and Ford Motor Company Fund announced Wednesday that applications are being accepted for 20 West Tennessee residents to access training, resources and up to $5,000.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ground breaks for new public park in once-blighted Downtown area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A once-blighted patch in Downtown Memphis is on its way to being transformed into a new recreational greenspace for residents and visitors alike. Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park was joined by city representatives and members of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

I-55/Crump Boulevard infrastructure project impacts traffic for Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While trying to create a safer community, many Memphians are seeing their morning commutes affected. “There’s going to be quite a few changes,” said TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence. I-55 is currently having an anticipated $141 million being poured into it. “This is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

If you're a senior or disabled Memphis resident, you may qualify for a free space heater or electric blanket from MLGW for winter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Monday they have opened applications for their annual free space heater and electric blanket program for low-income seniors and disabled residents in Memphis. The Memphis utility said they are starting up their annual drive of 100 space heaters and electric blankets in partnership with...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

