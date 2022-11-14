Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Related
albuquerquenews.net
FedEx to furlough freight workers
MEMPHIS, Tennessee: FedEx Corp's freight division has announced that it is laying off employees in some U.S. markets. The announcement came barely a week after the delivery company, based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned of lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the U.S. due to the deflating COVID-19-driven e-commerce bubble. In an emailed...
Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
New boutique opening in Frayser; developers confident it will jumpstart other new businesses, jobs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For years, many of the headlines in Frayser centered around crime, blight and overall neglect. But there's also plenty of pride and resiliency in the North Memphis community. That's showing through city-driven projects and new businesses, including one opening Friday, with high hopes of others not...
What passengers can expect as Memphis airport braces for pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travel surge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The week before Thanksgiving marks the start of the busy holiday travel season. The Memphis International Airport is preparing for 2022’s travelers but is expecting pre-pandemic numbers. With more people taking to the skies, both passengers and the airport itself must take the proper steps to be ready for 2019-level crowds.
100 North Main renovation progressing steadily
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The tallest building in Memphis is on track to coming back to life. The renovation at 100 N. Main St. is coming along and Wednesday, the Downtown Memphis Commission presented plans to clean and refurbish the building. This is the first update on the building in...
actionnews5.com
Cost goes up for redevelopment of Memphis’ tallest building, but developers say they’re committed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The long-awaited report from the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) on the status of the 100 North Main redevelopment project had some ups and some downs, but leaders say it’s the closest the historic high rise has been to revitalization. The building has sat vacant since...
Three MLGW employees robbed on the job, company says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water employees were robbed while on duty on Friday, November 11, MLGW told FOX13. The robbery happened on North Woodlake Circle around 8:30 p.m., according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MLGW said that none of the employees were injured in...
How Memphis & LeMoyne-Owen College are helping small businesses succeed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College and the City of Memphis are partnering to support aspiring business owners in the Mid-South. The college and city’s Office of Business Diversity and Compliance announced Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, the newly formed Memphis Small Business Development Partnership. The partnership will provide classes and learning opportunities for Memphians looking to learn more about building their own business.
Tennessee roads need more money, faster construction to stop road-clogging congestion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, the American Society of Civil Engineers released its report card on Tennessee’s infrastructure. They gave it a “C” grade, citing the state’s aging roadways as a major reason why. It comes one week after the governor called for an increase to...
S.C.O.R.E CDC hosting free Youth Entrepreneur Workshop for aspiring business owners
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time The S.C.O.R.E Community Development Corporation is connection aspiring young entrepreneurs with resources to create their own businesses. Teens that live in the Shelby County area between 10-17 years old qualify. According to a study by CNBC, 60% of teens are more interested...
Are you an entrepreneur who would like to help kick-start economic growth in West Tennessee?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ford Motor Company Fund is set to fund a program to help West Tennessee entrepreneurs turn ideas into a potential business venture. Heartland Forward, Builders + Backers, the CO, Epicenter Memphis and Ford Motor Company Fund announced Wednesday that applications are being accepted for 20 West Tennessee residents to access training, resources and up to $5,000.
MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
Mississippi demands nearly $2M from Utah-based prison company
JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly 12,000...
Kroger mass shooting: Lawsuit describes group hiding near dumpster as gunman closed in
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates has uncovered two new federal lawsuits blaming Kroger for last year’s mass shooting that killed a Mid-South mother and injured 12 others. An employee previously filed a lawsuit in Sept. One of the lawsuits paints a horrifying picture of what it was like...
actionnews5.com
Ground breaks for new public park in once-blighted Downtown area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A once-blighted patch in Downtown Memphis is on its way to being transformed into a new recreational greenspace for residents and visitors alike. Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park was joined by city representatives and members of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.
localmemphis.com
I-55/Crump Boulevard infrastructure project impacts traffic for Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While trying to create a safer community, many Memphians are seeing their morning commutes affected. “There’s going to be quite a few changes,” said TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence. I-55 is currently having an anticipated $141 million being poured into it. “This is...
MS law forces woman to buy her stolen Rolex back from pawn shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman has been trying to get her stolen Rolex watch from a pawn shop for over six months. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had her home broken into back in April. Around 6 p.m., she noticed a car slowing down outside of her home, but thought nothing […]
localmemphis.com
New report shows cooling of Memphis area housing market, but realtors don't necessarily think that's a bad thing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new housing market report shows things cooling off in the Memphis area compared to last year. Still, even with that cooldown of late, Mid-South realtors believe there are still positive signs for both sellers and buyers. "From a realtor's standpoint, it's more what we call...
National initiative encourages smokers to stop for 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is all about keeping you healthy. November is Lung Cancer Awareness month and Thursday, the American Cancer Society is encouraging those who smoke to quit for 24 hours during its Great American Smokeout, which is a national initiative to get people to start their journey toward a smoke-free life.
If you're a senior or disabled Memphis resident, you may qualify for a free space heater or electric blanket from MLGW for winter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Monday they have opened applications for their annual free space heater and electric blanket program for low-income seniors and disabled residents in Memphis. The Memphis utility said they are starting up their annual drive of 100 space heaters and electric blankets in partnership with...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0